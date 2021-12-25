Hope everyone is doing ok.



I always like to look in this thread as it is filled with advice. Thanks to those who help others without even realising it.



Just thought I'd mention something from Paul and Bob's fishing show last night. They had a doctor on to have a chat and he mentioned loneliness. Apparently they have now linked the effects of being lonely as having the equivalent detrimant to your health as smoking 15 fags a day. That shocked me a bit as that describes me down to a tee. At my age I feel it is one of the hardest things to do something about. I live alone and have lost contact with all my mates over the years and dont really have many close family members so am a bit stuck.



Dont know if its an age thing but I am very, very aware of time being finite. All I do is work long hours then go home.

At times I tell myself I am happy with things, as I do like to be left alone but maybe feeling down is fueling those feelings. If someone at work mentions going out at all I usually make excuses.



I'm a lot better than I was mental health wise. 4 years go was a terrible, awful time but now i am off pills and happy about that. The only thing i have not been able to shake off is crying. I find it literally impossible not too at certain times but have come to terms with it. It's an odd thing as it usually happens with someones good news, lad at work told me he was having a baby recently and I cried. Just one of those things for me now.



One positive has been it's been a piece of cake for me to get through the pandemic. Not even slightly difficult as any lockdowns are just the norm.



Sorry to waffle on about nothing in particular, just thought I'd mention the loneliness thing as it has never really occurred to me to link that with bad health, either mentally or physically.



Best wishes to one and all.



I've always thought loneliness was a killer. It eats away at your soul, I find. It comes in more than one guise too. Someone once said that loneliness is a crowded room, and I can totally relate to that. I've been in some (bad) relationships and felt all alone in a world with more than six billion people. You can be surrounded by people, but unless you have a good quality relationship with at least one of them, you can feel completely alone. Without that connection, we could know a hundred people yet still feel isolated. In the modern age, it's like having ten thousand Facebook 'friends', but not one who is actually there for you when you need them.Since I was a very young child I've had what used to be called Social Phobia and is now called Social Anxiety Disorder. I always hid from people and human contact. This basically ruined my life, cost me my entire education, a number of relationships and destroyed my chances of making a career for myself. It turned me to drink too. I couldn't be sociable without it. Thing is, I've never been an introvert, despite showing real introverted traits. I'm more of an ambivert. I do like my own company, but only when I choose it. Enforced isolation and loneliness kills me inside. So, you can imagine the inner conflict that burned within me. Horribly phobic of people, yet desperate for deep connection with the right people, all at the same time.I've learned that you can be around hordes of people yet feel totally alone. Yet you can have one person in your life who gets you and cares for you, and then feel ten feet tall and content. So, to me, it's about balance. It's about hopefully coming across just one or two quality human beings and cultivating quality relationships with them that have longevity. I was lucky enough to have eventually found the right partner for me, and I also have a few brilliant female friends. I only found them via following valued interests.This all means that I can live the kind of life I value. I can have my own space but never feel alone simply because the time alone is valued rather than forced upon me. Enforced loneliness is isolating, uncomfortable and horrible, whereas spending some time doing your own thing alone can be nourishing. Balance really is the key, I feel.Despite my lifelong social phobia I realised that I do like and need quality human beings in my life. In order to have them in there I have to be offering something worthwhile myself and I have to take risks and be willing to experience my anxiety in order to cultivate those quality relationships I value.A model of therapy I learned some years ago taught me that to make life worthwhile we have to identify our values, then live by them. Who/what do we want to be? How do we want to act? How do we want to treat others? How do we want to treat ourselves? What do we value doing with our life? All those questions and many more can identify our values. Then, it's about living by them and accepting the anxieties that naturally come along as we pursue our valued way of living our lives.If we are lonely but don't want to be, then we can change this. If we identify what we really value doing, then get involved with doing it, we come across like-minded people. Often, friendships and even romantic relationships can come from this if you are open to them. Even if they don't, you are still doing things you value doing, and with like-minded people too. The bottom line is that living by our values brings a sense of worth and fulfillment. Life suddenly doesn't feel so empty and futile.It's funny you mention breezing through lockdown. I knew from the off that a lot of people I know via counselling and mental health forums would not really be affected by lockdown, whereas a lot of the more sociable types out there would struggle with it. I know many extroverts have suffered badly in the past year or two, whereas more introverted types have been more skilled at dealing with social isolation, thus coped far easier.In your case it does sound like you are reasonably content with things but maybe you'd like just a little bit more connection. Maybe making a bit more time for doing slightly more sociable things you value doing in your life might help you find that connection with one or two others? If nothing else, that has to be more fulfilling than the work, sleep, work... cycle.Anyway, I'm glad you are better than you were not so long ago and that you're off meds. That's good progress. I hope you find that little bit extra that will make all the difference to your quality of life.All the very best to you.Edited for predictive text cockups.