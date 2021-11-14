« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 464836 times)

Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7440 on: November 14, 2021, 10:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Giz a Gobble on November 13, 2021, 05:54:37 pm
Taking the plunge and checking in here  :-\ :wave

Not having a great period of weeks at the moment. Has anyone tried St John's Wort, was tempted to give that a shot and see if it can get me through this "turbulence".... Tried kalms, doesn't seem to have done much.
Sorry to hear you are having a tough time at the moment.

I also used Kalms many years ago when I was trying to cope with the nerves of learning to drive. I never tried SJW though, so can't really comment there.

I agree with Howard regarding checking out the potential side effects and issues around taking it alongside other medications. It sounds like you aren't on any prescribed antidepressant meds, but it's worth saying here that taking SJW alongside antidepressants can cause serotonin syndrome, so is not encouraged.

I hope you get through your current issues. All the best to you.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7441 on: November 14, 2021, 11:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Giz a Gobble on November 13, 2021, 05:54:37 pm
Taking the plunge and checking in here  :-\ :wave

Not having a great period of weeks at the moment. Has anyone tried St John's Wort, was tempted to give that a shot and see if it can get me through this "turbulence".... Tried kalms, doesn't seem to have done much.
Never tried SJW mate, so couldn't tell you much there.

I don't know if you've tried these things, but they all helped me massively.

Sleep... getting 7-8 hours undisturbed sleep every night is hugely helpful.

Food... avoid/cut down processed foods. Healthy, whole foods are the way to go. Tumeric, salmon, whole almonds are great.
Any foods that help reduce inflammation (veg, fruits, whole grains, nuts fish etc). A bowl of porridge works great for me every morning.

Exercise... getting out for a 20 minute walk every day helps a lot. It took a bit of discipline for me at first this, but now I never miss it and always enjoy it, whatever the weather.

Vitamins/minerals... vitamin D3 is said to be good, especially when we don't get much sunlight in the winter. Vitamin B12 is good for mood regulation. Magnesium is great for anxiety and helps you relax in the evening.
Offline ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them!

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7442 on: November 15, 2021, 01:35:47 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on November 14, 2021, 11:25:03 pm
Never tried SJW mate, so couldn't tell you much there.

I don't know if you've tried these things, but they all helped me massively.

Sleep... getting 7-8 hours undisturbed sleep every night is hugely helpful.

Food... avoid/cut down processed foods. Healthy, whole foods are the way to go. Tumeric, salmon, whole almonds are great.
Any foods that help reduce inflammation (veg, fruits, whole grains, nuts fish etc). A bowl of porridge works great for me every morning.

Exercise... getting out for a 20 minute walk every day helps a lot. It took a bit of discipline for me at first this, but now I never miss it and always enjoy it, whatever the weather.

Vitamins/minerals... vitamin D3 is said to be good, especially when we don't get much sunlight in the winter. Vitamin B12 is good for mood regulation. Magnesium is great for anxiety and helps you relax in the evening.

I'd add looking at ways to reduce screentime in the run up to bed to ensure a better quality night's sleep - blue light fucks with your circadian rhythms if I remember rightly and  can make it harder to get to bed.

I've found as well that not waking up to an alarm but instead "practicing" until I wake up consistently at the same time helps me feel better as I get a less "jolty" wake up with an alarm blaring and so I feel better about getting up.

Always wondered that on the food side - I know that everything you have said is right but I have never successfully got consistent information on the why - possibly because there isn't yet a full understanding.

To say that my mood is all over the place would be an understatement like, often finding myself feeling overwhelmed by terribly minor things. I know so many of the coping mechanisms on a logical level but can't drag myself out of bed to do what needs to be done - it is a pain in the arse!

That then kicks on to give you that beautiful self loathing for having achieved fuck all - or at least less than you were aiming to do. Who doesn't love having an ever increasing list of shite to get done and can't do it because they feel fucking awful, can't move at times, and so the list just gets bigger and you then have to decide where to start and so end up questioning to the Nth degree what is the priority and what isn't.

What I am trying to do is break things down to smaller and smaller tasks - makes the list look longer, but also makes prioritisation easier and also harder to feel like a job is too big to be practically doable.

Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7443 on: November 16, 2021, 05:38:46 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October  7, 2021, 11:00:35 am
Snip

I just wanted to come back to this and say a heartfelt thank-you to those who took the time to both read and respond to this with some truly kind words. It helped, I think, to just write everything going through my head down, and to hear that I wasn't going crazy, even more so.

Anyway, it's been a mad six weeks or so, I almost feel like I've been walking through a thick fog. My work were amazing, just told me to take as long as I needed, which was a big weight off. Mum's funeral was a couple of weeks ago. I was absolutely dreading everything about it, especially the getting up and talking about her life and my memories of her, in front of a room full of people. I didn't want to break down up there. I wanted to be strong for her, and to do her proud. I hope I did that. I think I did. In the end it was a lovely service - well, as lovely as funeral services can be, I guess. More people came than I expected - including her (almost) 98 year old brother. It's a shame that it takes something like this for friends and family you haven't seen for years to come together. I'm not sure what I expected to feel after the service, but I was so unbelievably anxious about the whole thing I barely slept for a week beforehand. Once it was over and I walked outside it just felt so absolute. So brutally final.

The house got cleared out two days before the funeral, but I didn't go in until this weekend just passed. It's staggering how quickly a life can be dismantled and packed into the back of a van and driven away. The shell of what was your home ready for the next in line. It's funny, i'm 37 and up until fairly recently I didn't feel it. In my head I was still 17. Still immature. Still not taking things too seriously. Still not fully aware of the mortality of each and every one of us, and the one inevitability of life being death. We're all on an escalator, just on different steps, one generation behind another, behind another. My wife always told me I thought my Dad was a super hero, and she's right, I did. The thing with most superheroes is they tend to be immortal and I didn't ever foresee a world without him in it, less so my Mum. And yet here we are and that reality has presented itself in 4K. Is this what being a 'grown up' feels like? Finally realising that we've all got a ticking clock and we should be forgetting about the trivial and focusing on what really matters. Go and see your Mum and Dad, or your Grandparents, or your Auntie or Uncle who are on their own these days. Do the thing that makes you happy. Share those moments with the people that matter. Chase your dreams. Live a life that would make the peiople who care about you proud, whether they're still with us or not.

My Mum had jotted down on a calendar when me and my wife were away for a few days, and beneath it she's added; "Good for them". That sums it up for me. Whilst I'm still heartbroken, I'm determined that my family, her son and grandchildren, will go and live the lives that she hoped of for us. That's my promise to to my Mum at this point.

We're flying to Australia in about four hours, fulfiling a dream I've been chasing for a decade. When I'm having the moments of doubt, around whether we're doing the right thing, those words on that calendar speak to me;

"Good for them".

Is right, Mum.

Yeterday I set her to rest where she always said she wanted to be, and that was with her twin sister; "We came in together and we'll go out together".

Rest in peace now, Mum. I love you.
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7444 on: November 16, 2021, 10:02:27 am »
That's beautiful mate. I wish you all the best.

Offline damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7445 on: November 16, 2021, 12:55:48 pm »
You have a way with words Grobbelrevell, that was a beautiful piece. Good luck with the weeks and months ahead and keep the head high.
Offline jackh@xmas

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7446 on: December 16, 2021, 12:58:14 pm »
Everyone doing okay? Needless to say this can be a tough time of year for people for a variety of reasons.

I know that I've felt the clouds forming a little in the last couple of days - mostly a few things completely out of my control affecting my ability to cope with & manage things that I might normally be able to influence, I think, but it still feels a little bleak.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7447 on: December 16, 2021, 01:43:38 pm »
Quote from: jackh@xmas on December 16, 2021, 12:58:14 pm
Everyone doing okay? Needless to say this can be a tough time of year for people for a variety of reasons.

I know that I've felt the clouds forming a little in the last couple of days - mostly a few things completely out of my control affecting my ability to cope with & manage things that I might normally be able to influence, I think, but it still feels a little bleak.

its knowing WoD will win RAOTY and you have to announce it isn't it?
Offline damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7448 on: December 16, 2021, 01:44:34 pm »
Good time to bump jackh. Definitely the toughest time of year in a number of ways (including the fixture front!)

I find with longer nights, the bad weather, and the break from work, that all the heavy stuff in life that I've been distracting myself from comes to the fore. Family aging, friends no longer here, the passing of time. Maybe it's all needed as a recalibration of priorities for the year ahead? All I know is that it's a struggle mentally.

Our nan is in hospital and will pass at any minute. Definitely going to ruin xmas for my old man. I know going back the last few pages it's going to be a struggle for a lot of people so hope this thread can be used to vent throughout the period when needed.
Offline jackh@xmas

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7449 on: December 16, 2021, 01:51:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on December 16, 2021, 01:43:38 pm
its knowing WoD will win RAOTY and you have to announce it isn't it?

;D After the F1 at the weekend, I'm wondering if I can just award discretionary bonus points to my own picks!

Offline jackh@xmas

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7450 on: December 16, 2021, 01:56:54 pm »
Quote from: damomad on December 16, 2021, 01:44:34 pm
Good time to bump jackh. Definitely the toughest time of year in a number of ways (including the fixture front!)

I find with longer nights, the bad weather, and the break from work, that all the heavy stuff in life that I've been distracting myself from comes to the fore. Family aging, friends no longer here, the passing of time. Maybe it's all needed as a recalibration of priorities for the year ahead? All I know is that it's a struggle mentally.

Our nan is in hospital and will pass at any minute. Definitely going to ruin xmas for my old man. I know going back the last few pages it's going to be a struggle for a lot of people so hope this thread can be used to vent throughout the period when needed.

All the best to you, and to your nan & your old man, during this period - I'm sure there'll come a time when you're able to draw on memories as a source of comfort & celebration.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7451 on: December 16, 2021, 02:15:48 pm »
Quote from: jackh@xmas on December 16, 2021, 12:58:14 pm
Everyone doing okay? Needless to say this can be a tough time of year for people for a variety of reasons.

I know that I've felt the clouds forming a little in the last couple of days - mostly a few things completely out of my control affecting my ability to cope with & manage things that I might normally be able to influence, I think, but it still feels a little bleak.

Had a few massive wobbles in the last few days, but seem to be over it now

Not helped by my dad dying a few weeks back - would have been my mums birthday yesterday.


But ho him. Life goes on.

Hope everyone else is OK and if you want to chat, always feel free to pm me
Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7452 on: Today at 02:47:37 am »
Mood is shit!    First Christmas without my parents,  just want it out of the way.
