Bloody hell, that's an awful thing to happen. Thank goodness you got to him in time.



Remember to get yourself checked out too, mate. These sorts of shocks can leave their mark, even if it didn't end as badly as it could have. Don't be afraid to reach out and speak to your doctor or a counsellor.



I agree with you on this.



Yosser, you and your dad no doubt saved this man's life. You've done a good thing and given him a second chance. Hopefully he can now get the support he clearly needs.



Just keep an eye on yourself though. Such an experience can shake a person. If you ever feel that it is affecting you in a detrimental way, do talk it over with someone.



Take care, Yosser.



It has been on my mind since, you have to bear in mind that we lost my mam only a few weeks ago which had a huge effect on both of us, so something like this was the last thing we needed.I think the worst part about being in that situation is once you've worked out that the note on the table downstairs is probably genuine, then you know that there is a good chance that there is a body upstairs. You want to run, 'fight or flight' I guess, but you can't and have to face it and find out either way. Its probably something the emergency services face regularly, perhaps they are training for it, we are not. My dad gone up and seen a body behind the door and thought the worst, he's not prepared to go in and I don't blame him in the slightest. I've had to go up there to confirm either way which meant forcing the door, I'm hoping that I can be some help but realistically I'm thinking about protecting others from seeing this, keep this between me and the emergency services maybe? I've seen dead people before, most notably at Hillsborough and the thing that struck me is how fast they changed colour. So as I'm forcing the door I'm looking at skin colour to determine if this person is still alive, and that 'colour' is what is sitting in my mind at the moment.I do think that if the people who committed suicide were aware of the devastation it causes to their family they wouldn't go through with it, but then again, I have lost a couple of friends through suicide and at that point they were unreachable and in a way they are now out of pain.Apparently this lad's mam is now in bits, whilst we were helping him, I found his phone and it had a load of missed calls from his mam. I needed to get hold of someone from his family, so phoned the number and only after, I've realised what a shock to her it must have been to have heard me (a stranger) talking to her from her son's phone about which hospital they were taking him to.When all is said and done, there are a lot of postives to be said, there hasn't been a fatality and all the families involved have suddenly become a little bit closer and more willing to look out for each other.