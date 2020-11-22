It has been on my mind since, you have to bear in mind that we lost my mam only a few weeks ago which had a huge effect on both of us, so something like this was the last thing we needed.
I think the worst part about being in that situation is once you've worked out that the note on the table downstairs is probably genuine, then you know that there is a good chance that there is a body upstairs. You want to run, 'fight or flight' I guess, but you can't and have to face it and find out either way. Its probably something the emergency services face regularly, perhaps they are training for it, we are not. My dad gone up and seen a body behind the door and thought the worst, he's not prepared to go in and I don't blame him in the slightest. I've had to go up there to confirm either way which meant forcing the door, I'm hoping that I can be some help but realistically I'm thinking about protecting others from seeing this, keep this between me and the emergency services maybe? I've seen dead people before, most notably at Hillsborough and the thing that struck me is how fast they changed colour. So as I'm forcing the door I'm looking at skin colour to determine if this person is still alive, and that 'colour' is what is sitting in my mind at the moment.
I do think that if the people who committed suicide were aware of the devastation it causes to their family they wouldn't go through with it, but then again, I have lost a couple of friends through suicide and at that point they were unreachable and in a way they are now out of pain.
Apparently this lad's mam is now in bits, whilst we were helping him, I found his phone and it had a load of missed calls from his mam. I needed to get hold of someone from his family, so phoned the number and only after, I've realised what a shock to her it must have been to have heard me (a stranger) talking to her from her son's phone about which hospital they were taking him to.
When all is said and done, there are a lot of postives to be said, there hasn't been a fatality and all the families involved have suddenly become a little bit closer and more willing to look out for each other.
My phone also auto corrected your username to 'Tosser' earlier on. 😵
I'm sorry to hear you lost your mam recently too. That's devastating and traumatic.
I'm glad you're talking about these things on here though. It's a lot healthier than stewing over things alone. Walking in on a serious suicide attempt is not easy to deal with. Even emergency services personnel need support and/or counselling sometimes, after witnessing certain things. We are all human, aren't we.
You mentioned how if suicidal people were aware of the devastating effects of their actions they'd maybe not go ahead. I can actually talk a bit about how it feels from the point of view of the person in such turmoil that they consider suicide, because I've struggled with suicidal ideation all of my life.
The problem is that by the time you reach the point where you decide to act on your suicidal impulse, pretty much all perspective and rational thought has deserted you. It's almost as though you are in a parallel universe and completely consumed by emotional turmoil. You can feel utterly isolated and lost, and all you can think about is ending the pain. Also, when in that kind of extreme distress, you can genuinely believe that people would be far better off without you, so you can actually feel as though you are doing them a favour by ending it all. As I said, by the time you are acting on your suicidal thoughts, your entire perspective is monumentally skewed.
The good thing in this sad story is that you walked in at the right time. This person now has a second chance. His loved ones are now well aware of his inner suffering and can offer support. He is also now on the radar of professionals who can offer him the psychological support he needs too.
I've no idea if this is so in his case, but so many people bottle their issues up and stew in absolute turmoil alone. Now that's some pressure cooker, but loved ones can be blissfully unaware of what's going on right under their noses. I know i used to hide my thoughts and feelings from those around me. I'd bottle it up so much I ended up self-injuring in order to release the pressure within me. I hid that too. For various reasons, many will suffer in silence rather than open up.
Hopefully this man now gets the support he needs. You and your dad's actions gave him a second chance. As traumatic as it was, you've done a good thing and helped someone in a desperate situation. Hopefully he can start to turn his life around now.
Take care of yourself.