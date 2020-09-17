« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
September 17, 2020, 01:10:40 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on September 17, 2020, 12:07:33 AM
Honestly got a bit more perspective now. Boss new job and it's better every day. When it comes down to it people make their choices and my choices involve trying to get a new career going and my neighbours choices involved slagging off paths I was forced to take for the good of my family.


Boss outlook and glad you've got this perspective. You're dead right - people make their own choices. Let other people make their mistakes and in some cases live with their own negativity. It's up to you to choose what's best for you, and it looks like you're excelling at that. :champ
Re: Struggling with depression
September 18, 2020, 05:13:44 PM
Thanks everyone, I'm happy in my own skin but I can't be happy on forums. It's been proven over the years. When you speak, someone will shit on you. Or I am fundamentally broken or seek to otherwise instigate it unconsciously. Suppose it's a deep thing. I can't help but take it massively personally when it happens and I'm in a place where I'm just tired of the light going out. Good job I'm not on Twitter  ;D

I'm better off just doing my own thing.

But had some lovely words here, and I will walk away with the true feeling that people really can be decent. Each & every one of you is sound, there are some good hearts in this thread.

I'm not well, but it's a damn sight better than it could be. I'm going to shut myself off from the hurtful, horrible world and just continue my career, my music sideline, and supporting this wonderful club.

And for anyone else suffering depression; trust me, as bad as it gets, it's dark because it's a tunnel, and there's light at the end of every tunnel, and light at the top of every hole.

I'll be back.. some day... but if I'm not pouring my heart out I'm a target for everyone else or maybe I'm everything wrong with my life. Neither should stop the good things I do. Maybe it's time to just evolve, and be strong, do things my way, and be all I can be.

Much love.

T
X
Re: Struggling with depression
September 20, 2020, 08:35:59 PM
I'm learning photography right now.  Sometimes I still feel I crap when I'm out but at least I've gone out and not just watching TV.

Hopefully my photography skills will only improve. It's a nice feeling when I get a photo I'm happy with.

Anyone else have a hobby that they try to keep themselves busy with when struggling mentally?
Re: Struggling with depression
September 20, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Quote from: evie on September 20, 2020, 08:35:59 PM
I'm learning photography right now.  Sometimes I still feel I crap when I'm out but at least I've gone out and not just watching TV.

Hopefully my photography skills will only improve. It's a nice feeling when I get a photo I'm happy with.

Anyone else have a hobby that they try to keep themselves busy with when struggling mentally?

I'm still trying art, but I feel I've lost my passion for it a bit. to be honest I've lost passion for most things in life.  I think after being so same old for so long and struggling to overcome the fear of rejection and change the zest for life diminishes.  You just start thinking what's the point of it all.

I'm just trying to switch off and return to that feeling of childlike wonder I used to experience.
Re: Struggling with depression
September 21, 2020, 10:03:04 PM
Never read this thread before, but just gone back and looked at a few pages and the help/advice people offer is really great.

The last couple of weeks/months have been rough for me personally with big lows. Starting to feel like Im coming out the other side of it now though. Previously I have not had issues with mental health before, but the last six months with the situation of the world and working from home have made me feel like the loneliness man in the world at times. For me overthinking is a problem, I seem to analyse everything bad Ive done in my life instead of realising the good things, with all this extra time on my own, its left a hell of a lot more time for overthinking and at times my head has been absolutely frazzled.


Edit: Im going to put my big boy pants on and write the biggest reason for feeling down, never know writing it might help . Start of the pandemic my (now ex) girlfriend got made to go back to her home country because of the type of visa she was on, we found it hard doing the long distance thing and broke up. Recently started seeing stuff on social media of her with a new fella and its knocked me for six. Like I get maybe it wasnt meant to be or whatever and Ive had breakups before so know the dance, but this coupled with the lockdown added loneliness has really hit me hard. Binned off social media for time being as just kept looking at stuff like I wanted to beat myself up about it.
Re: Struggling with depression
September 22, 2020, 08:35:29 AM
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on September 21, 2020, 10:03:04 PM


Good on you for taking a break from social media, a wise choice. I'm finding with the increased boredom/time alone, I've been reaching out to people I hadn't spoke to in years, some of them exes. I tell myself I'm just being friendly but a darker side kind of wishes they aren't doing all that great and maybe still thinking of me. It's either that or I want to see them happy and in a relationship so I can feel sorry for myself, have some fuel for the loneliness fire.

Then if I look at it with a clear head, I really do want them to be happy because they are good people, it could never have worked (mainly due to distance like yourself) and I just need to focus my mind on something I can control. It's a great step that you can acknowledge what you are doing and putting the blocks in place. I went full kaboot and deleted Facebook (which I regret now) but I'd definitely recommend deactivating and taking a time out to focus on other things.
Re: Struggling with depression
September 22, 2020, 10:36:44 AM
Quick update on my situation.

Today we are celebrating our 13th wedding anniversary and everything is going great. A few months ago we were heading for divorce, I was no better and getting worse and things were just shit. Then I decided to read The Chimp Paradox, which our kid bought me when my anxiety and depression really started and what an eye opener that was. I also got a couple of PM's on here which were extremely helpful (thanks, you know who you are) I took on board the things Steve Peters said, change my way of thinking, followed his advice, put things into practice and for the first time in years I actually feel happy and content with my life. I've found that things I couldn't be arsed doing are now a breeze, things I'd have said no to, like a day out at Flamingoland or driving my son to Stafford for a 10 minute drive in a Lambo, are no big deal and I'm happy to take the time to do this. Things that would drag me down now are water off a ducks back - the car is being worked on right now, I'm hoping to £75 of parts I've bought are enough, but if it turns out expensive, so be it, it'll get fixed in the end.

Me and the wife now walk every day, we go for coffees, we have a date night every week were we go out for a couple of hours for a meal and we just chill together and enjoy each others company.

I've learnt not to sweat the stuff I cannot change. yes I'm angry about the mismanagement of Covid and Brexit, but instead of letting it consume me, I just let it go.

Things aren't perfect, but when I notice myself slipping, I think about the book, what it says and I apply that and it gets me back on track.

Not saying this will work for everyone, but I'd recommend giving the book a go

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Chimp-Paradox-Acclaimed-Management-Confidence/dp/B006WCJ9OS/ref=sr_1_1?adgrpid=52586602309&dchild=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwwab7BRBAEiwAapqpTIA_eAM1209z1AScMiDu1BCoOziWHKVEoi3sOW0ZdrUoffp7DN2EOBoCcqkQAvD_BwE&hvadid=259022408379&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9046455&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=12744717668743103229&hvtargid=kwd-300246666130&hydadcr=24403_1748879&keywords=the+chimp+paradox&qid=1600767009&sr=8-1&tag=googhydr-21
Re: Struggling with depression
September 22, 2020, 10:51:52 AM
Nice one Rob!
Re: Struggling with depression
September 22, 2020, 08:41:43 PM
Yeah, great to hear that Rob. Keep it up mate.
Re: Struggling with depression
September 22, 2020, 08:54:01 PM
That's great to hear Rob.
Re: Struggling with depression
September 22, 2020, 09:38:33 PM
That's great to hear Rob hope it continues to go well for you.  :)
Re: Struggling with depression
September 22, 2020, 09:46:38 PM
Quote from: evie on September 20, 2020, 08:35:59 PM
I'm learning photography right now.  Sometimes I still feel I crap when I'm out but at least I've gone out and not just watching TV.

Hopefully my photography skills will only improve. It's a nice feeling when I get a photo I'm happy with.

Anyone else have a hobby that they try to keep themselves busy with when struggling mentally?

Yes my Art, though I should be writing by now but the Art is a nice distraction to have. The great thing about it is I can put the music on and transport myself to a much better place. It's hard not getting down from time to time with everything going on in the world. I don't suffer from depression in the way others do on here, but I have to say being on your own through the present situation has proved a challenge mentally. It's why I sometimes have to make an effort not to listen to the news if its really bad. The other side to going through something like this, is it lets you reconnect with things that before you maybe didn't have time to do. Like learn a new hobby or do an old one. It's nice making the best of the simple things in life which we perhaps take for granted in more normal times, such as family, nature and friends. Best of luck with your photography Evie.  :)
Re: Struggling with depression
September 25, 2020, 07:25:54 PM
That's nice to hear, Rob. Hope things will continue like that :)
Re: Struggling with depression
September 25, 2020, 07:43:24 PM
I've been avoiding this thread lately, largely because I've had my own shit, and my instinct to help those in here is truncated by the knowledge that all i can offer is words, which actually makes me feel a lot worse because I end up feeling angry, frustrated and helpless.

It's a battle, an attrition, and I'm barely inching forward.  I've lost my passion for my art, and finding the drive to do anything is very challenging because it's so much easier and... nicer, to just do absolutely nothing.

But that just leads to toxic behaviours and self destructive self medicating, which only makes me hate myself.  I'm taking inspiration from my personal training sessions, and would really like a business partner to help me with my art, as I just lack a lot of key knowledge and don't have the time or inclination to try and learn.  I've hit a brick wall though, and it's just so wearying as it's yet another battle to fight when I just want to rest.

PS: I'm really glad to see the positivity of you guys on here.  I realise your struggles are real.  You have all come a long way! :)
Re: Struggling with depression
September 26, 2020, 03:04:19 PM
This may sound strange, but to me it's a sign that there's still a long way to go, but do you think you could have the same conversations about depression in real life, away from the internet?

Just thinking about how the only person who's ever known about how deep it's gotten is me, then a limited amount of people know a limited amount of it (mother, wife, counsellor a while back are the main three) but the most I've opened up about it has been on here.

So yeah, what to you guys is the step missing from being more revealing in real-life?  If that's anyone else's problem anyway.
Re: Struggling with depression
September 26, 2020, 05:54:42 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on September 26, 2020, 03:04:19 PM
This may sound strange, but to me it's a sign that there's still a long way to go, but do you think you could have the same conversations about depression in real life, away from the internet?

Just thinking about how the only person who's ever known about how deep it's gotten is me, then a limited amount of people know a limited amount of it (mother, wife, counsellor a while back are the main three) but the most I've opened up about it has been on here.

So yeah, what to you guys is the step missing from being more revealing in real-life?  If that's anyone else's problem anyway.

It doesn't sound strange at all. The piece in bold highlights the reality of it for the vast majority of people. It could be said that we don't ever fully know ourselves, so the chances of anyone else knowing us fully is remote. We also tend only to show configurations of ourselves to others, rather than our full self. We may tell a life-partner things we might not tell a parent. We might tell a counsellor things we might not feel we can tell a partner. We might tell people on an anonymous forum things we might not feel we can tell either of those people.
So, different people get to see different configurations of who we are, but few, if any, get to see the whole.

There can be numerous reasons for this. Trust is, of course, a major factor. Also, we might shy away from saying things that could hurt others or leave them feeling out of their depth with. Offloading can be really helpful, but what if it heaps an awful lot of pressure onto the person you tell? With a forum, people can get things off their chests knowing it's not going to stick to and adversely affect the reader. Similarly with a counsellor. They are bound by a code of ethics so you can be pretty sure that what you say is between you and them only. Well, when I say ''only'', a counsellor will take their caseload to a supervisor and the case will be discussed, but client identity is never revealed. Also, counsellors are trained well and know how to leave what they hear in the counselling room, in the counselling room. As a client, you know what you say is not going to be used against you. With relationships, there may always be a nagging doubt that opening up can come back to haunt you further down the line, so it's no wonder many people sit on it and stew rather than open up. As I said, trust is a major issue to consider.

When I was younger I had serious problems, but I wouldn't really open up. One reason was because those around me simply didn't understand me, so found it difficult to empathise. I was frequently suicidal and instead of opening up, I took it out on myself and used to cut with glass and blades. Self-injury being not the problem, but a symptom of the real, underlying problems.

Even in later life I've held back from telling even my most cherished loved ones the full extent of how I feel. I've always been reluctant to dump a ton of stuff on their heads then leave them holding it, because I know for sure they couldn't deal with it or do anything about it. Now, I only pass on the hot potato to those who I know can safely handle it. Although I'm a counsellor myself, I've had plenty of counselling of my own. I know I can say what I need to say with the right counsellor, and I know it's not going to drag them down or hurt them in any way.

So yes, there are a multitude of reasons why we don't simply spill our guts to those we know, even if they are very close to us. Some people are lucky and have a person or two around them they feel they can be fully open with and who can handle us being so open with them, but that's actually quite rare. The overwhelming majority of people tell certain people certain things, but few, if any, everything.

My partner is an experienced counsellor too, but even she doesn't get the ''full me'' because I know I cannot dump it all on her because we are too close and too involved. I'm sure I don't get the ''full her'' either. Most of us have demons, and a counsellor who only sees us on a professional basis can be happy to explore those demons with us, but someone so close, like a partner, might find it quite distressing because of the deep emotion attachment they have to us even though their job is counselling others.

I suppose what I'm saying is no, what you said doesn't sound strange. It sounds rather normal to me.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've not popped in this thread for a while, so I hope everyone is doing ok and things are good.

Take care everyone.  :)
« Last Edit: September 26, 2020, 05:58:10 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Re: Struggling with depression
September 26, 2020, 10:30:12 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on September 26, 2020, 03:04:19 PM
This may sound strange, but to me it's a sign that there's still a long way to go, but do you think you could have the same conversations about depression in real life, away from the internet?

Just thinking about how the only person who's ever known about how deep it's gotten is me, then a limited amount of people know a limited amount of it (mother, wife, counsellor a while back are the main three) but the most I've opened up about it has been on here.

So yeah, what to you guys is the step missing from being more revealing in real-life?  If that's anyone else's problem anyway.

Honestly in my case, I just don't have enough people in real-life to talk to.  There's probably on 3 people I might see on anything like a regular basis where I see them at least once a week. I don't want to throw my crap at them too much because they have their own crap.  Plus I know virtually no men in real-life, or have any male friends to speak of.  I've tried to reach out but it's very difficult.  Went for a pint with John C once several years ago though, and he was ace. :)
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2020, 05:24:15 PM
Terrible couple of days for me.   My dad died in March and when people say it gets easier they are wrong.    If anything it gets harder.    Ive no family within two hours and keep panicking about another lockdown
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2020, 05:45:44 PM
Quote from: spen71 on October  2, 2020, 05:24:15 PM
Terrible couple of days for me.   My dad died in March and when people say it gets easier they are wrong.    If anything it gets harder.    Ive no family within two hours and keep panicking about another lockdown

Here if ever you need to talk, mate. Ive been in a similar situation to you and lockdown has been really difficult because its taken us away from the people we couldve done with being around (or at the very least having that option). Make sure youre checking in with people - family but also friends too. The people who care about you will be concerned about your wellbeing so let them know if you need someone to talk to. This has been a tough year but its nearly over and youre going to get through it.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 8, 2020, 08:04:26 AM
Quote from: ljycb on October  2, 2020, 05:45:44 PM
Here if ever you need to talk, mate. Ive been in a similar situation to you and lockdown has been really difficult because its taken us away from the people we couldve done with being around (or at the very least having that option). Make sure youre checking in with people - family but also friends too. The people who care about you will be concerned about your wellbeing so let them know if you need someone to talk to. This has been a tough year but its nearly over and youre going to get through it.

Cheers mate.   Much appreciated
Re: Struggling with depression
October 10, 2020, 12:59:44 PM
Today is Mental Health Day, it is something I have always supported, as I suffer terribly from depression. My friend has organised a 'walk day' to raise funds. So I wrote her a little poem to help spread the word, it was her title!



Stop Yer Talkin n Start Yer Walkin
Mental Health Day Fund Raiser 10/10/2020


Today is a 'walking day' join the fun.
So from 10am get off your bum!
Leave the bike at home, and the car.
Saturday is a walk day, be near or far!
So just take in a leisurely, quiet stroll .
Please make that your little goal!
If a beach nearby, walk on the sand.
Just like Sandra with bucket in hand!
Walk to a shop, breathe in the fresh air.
It's for a great cause, to show we care.
Walk to a park, get away from the TV!
Take a photo of yourself for all to see!
Whatever the weather, be rain or shine.
Join in our walking day, spare that time!
So please take part, it's not much to ask.
Come on everybody be up to the task!
Please wear a little green, be a sport!
Thank you very much for your support!










Re: Struggling with depression
October 30, 2020, 11:02:04 AM
Re: Struggling with depression
October 31, 2020, 05:54:34 PM
Quote from: spen71 on October  8, 2020, 08:04:26 AM
Cheers mate.   Much appreciated

Check your messages. Sent one yesterday .
Re: Struggling with depression
Yesterday at 07:02:22 PM
A family member is offering a free chat type helpline every Wednesday for anyone suffering with stress, anxiety, loneliness or just needing to talk.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10223669088866031&id=1556307390
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 01:01:46 PM
Checking in all - hope everyone is good and if anyone needs a chat - PM me and I'll give you a call!

So - not strictly depression, more anxiety related...

Me and the Mrs have struggled to conceive for the last 8 years - we had IVF which was successful, but we lost our daughter at 28 weeks in July 2019. After months of rehabilitation and rebuilding, we were just gearing up to do another round of IVF in December when the day after my wifes birthday (10th Nov) she tested positive on a pregnancy test! Wooo! Yes!

Then the last two days she's sporadically had some spotting/bleeding/discharge. No pain, no cramps and still experiencing pregnancy symptoms. Off in an hour to have an early scan to see what's what - fingers crossed though its positive. When we lost our daughter, her step sister gave birth the next day - and now we're potentially gearing for bad news the day after her brothers wife gave birth.

Its hard with all the anxiety of being naturally pregnant after losing one child - but having to keep this all quiet not to "steal" anyone elses limelight is killing me
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 01:16:21 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 01:01:46 PM
Checking in all - hope everyone is good and if anyone needs a chat - PM me and I'll give you a call!

So - not strictly depression, more anxiety related...

Me and the Mrs have struggled to conceive for the last 8 years - we had IVF which was successful, but we lost our daughter at 28 weeks in July 2019. After months of rehabilitation and rebuilding, we were just gearing up to do another round of IVF in December when the day after my wifes birthday (10th Nov) she tested positive on a pregnancy test! Wooo! Yes!

Then the last two days she's sporadically had some spotting/bleeding/discharge. No pain, no cramps and still experiencing pregnancy symptoms. Off in an hour to have an early scan to see what's what - fingers crossed though its positive. When we lost our daughter, her step sister gave birth the next day - and now we're potentially gearing for bad news the day after her brothers wife gave birth.

Its hard with all the anxiety of being naturally pregnant after losing one child - but having to keep this all quiet not to "steal" anyone elses limelight is killing me

I hope all works out well with the scan today, I had a similar situation last year when we found out my Girlfriend was pregnant after being told she was highly unlikely to be able to have children naturally, we then experienced an Ectopic pregnancy and she had to have surgery to remove a Fallopian tube (and the baby). She got pregnant again around March this year and had loads of early pregnancy problems and we thought we had lost the baby on more than one occasion, she is now 8 months pregnant and all seems well. I really hope for a positive outcome for you both, all the best.
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 01:31:17 PM
Quote from: Haaaank on Today at 01:16:21 PM
I hope all works out well with the scan today, I had a similar situation last year when we found out my Girlfriend was pregnant after being told she was highly unlikely to be able to have children naturally, we then experienced an Ectopic pregnancy and she had to have surgery to remove a Fallopian tube (and the baby). She got pregnant again around March this year and had loads of early pregnancy problems and we thought we had lost the baby on more than one occasion, she is now 8 months pregnant and all seems well. I really hope for a positive outcome for you both, all the best.

Thanks. I'm clinging onto the hope that as there hasn't been any pain and shes feeling nauseous etc its ok....

Fab for you two though - hope it all goes good!
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 02:13:28 PM
Everything crossed for you both mate.
