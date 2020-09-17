This may sound strange, but to me it's a sign that there's still a long way to go, but do you think you could have the same conversations about depression in real life, away from the internet?



Just thinking about how the only person who's ever known about how deep it's gotten is me, then a limited amount of people know a limited amount of it (mother, wife, counsellor a while back are the main three) but the most I've opened up about it has been on here.



So yeah, what to you guys is the step missing from being more revealing in real-life? If that's anyone else's problem anyway.



It doesn't sound strange at all. The piece in bold highlights the reality of it for the vast majority of people. It could be said that we don't ever fully know ourselves, so the chances of anyone else knowing us fully is remote. We also tend only to show configurations of ourselves to others, rather than our full self. We may tell a life-partner things we might not tell a parent. We might tell a counsellor things we might not feel we can tell a partner. We might tell people on an anonymous forum things we might not feel we can tell either of those people.So, different people get to see different configurations of who we are, but few, if any, get to see the whole.There can be numerous reasons for this. Trust is, of course, a major factor. Also, we might shy away from saying things that could hurt others or leave them feeling out of their depth with. Offloading can be really helpful, but what if it heaps an awful lot of pressure onto the person you tell? With a forum, people can get things off their chests knowing it's not going to stick to and adversely affect the reader. Similarly with a counsellor. They are bound by a code of ethics so you can be pretty sure that what you say is between you and them only. Well, when I say ''only'', a counsellor will take their caseload to a supervisor and the case will be discussed, but client identity is never revealed. Also, counsellors are trained well and know how to leave what they hear in the counselling room, in the counselling room. As a client, you know what you say is not going to be used against you. With relationships, there may always be a nagging doubt that opening up can come back to haunt you further down the line, so it's no wonder many people sit on it and stew rather than open up. As I said, trust is a major issue to consider.When I was younger I had serious problems, but I wouldn't really open up. One reason was because those around me simply didn't understand me, so found it difficult to empathise. I was frequently suicidal and instead of opening up, I took it out on myself and used to cut with glass and blades. Self-injury being not the problem, but a symptom of the real, underlying problems.Even in later life I've held back from telling even my most cherished loved ones the full extent of how I feel. I've always been reluctant to dump a ton of stuff on their heads then leave them holding it, because I know for sure they couldn't deal with it or do anything about it. Now, I only pass on the hot potato to those who I know can safely handle it. Although I'm a counsellor myself, I've had plenty of counselling of my own. I know I can say what I need to say with the right counsellor, and I know it's not going to drag them down or hurt them in any way.So yes, there are a multitude of reasons why we don't simply spill our guts to those we know, even if they are very close to us. Some people are lucky and have a person or two around them they feel they can be fully open with and who can handle us being so open with them, but that's actually quite rare. The overwhelming majority of people tell certain people certain things, but few, if any, everything.My partner is an experienced counsellor too, but even she doesn't get the ''full me'' because I know I cannot dump it all on her because we are too close and too involved. I'm sure I don't get the ''full her'' either. Most of us have demons, and a counsellor who only sees us on a professional basis can be happy to explore those demons with us, but someone so close, like a partner, might find it quite distressing because of the deep emotion attachment they have to us even though their job is counselling others.I suppose what I'm saying is no, what you said doesn't sound strange. It sounds rather normal to me.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------I've not popped in this thread for a while, so I hope everyone is doing ok and things are good.Take care everyone.