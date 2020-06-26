First half of 2019 was very tough for me, a shit job with people I despised, dating life sucked badly, I was in a bad place really and it caused me to have an anxiety induced panic attack one time in a pub.



Then I left my job, went back home for a month, returned to a new gig which sounded promising. I started going out more, meeting and talking to new people. Got into a relationship and things seemed to be on the up, only for the fucking pandemic to hit. I got laid off because when you reduce your workforce by almost half, you let go of the newer people first. I broke up with the ex, because how dare I not commit to a wedding date in the middle of a pandemic when I am jobless and saving any money I get from unemployment and every job I interview with, I get the same standard automated response of them deciding to move on with another candidate only to see the job re-posted again, a couple of days later. It is fair to say that I am in a much worse position than I was at the start of 2019.



On top of that, some people who I considered close friends have been nothing but arseholes during the whole lockdown thing, only checking in when they want a favor and never calling or texting otherwise even when they know of the shit I am going through. They don't even bother returning my calls or texts, either. Others got stuck back home and can't fly back to the US and with my state still having lockdown rules, I am stuck in the house, bar going for a two hour walk a day, I can't do any activity that would get me out of this mess like playing footie or going to the gym.



Don't get me wrong, I am so happy we won the league, but when I met a couple of friends, who also support us, after we won it, I felt like I am pretending to be happy more than actually being happy which is scary because I haven't wanted something more than seeing us win the league for like 20 years. I honestly don't know what am I going to do and the uncertainty and being stuck at home, is killing me and it is killing any motivation I have to do anything, even the stuff I love, I am not bothered to do right now.