« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 396296 times)

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • All is well
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7160 on: June 26, 2020, 09:16:37 PM »
I've been thinking for a while recently that if it wasn't for Liverpool I might have done something very stupid. The late season in 2018/19 I was going through a really tough time with depression for a number of reasons and the only thing that kept me going was watching us every week and hoping that city would slip up. I don't what I'd have done in that period without them. Then things started to get better for me but it started to creep back up on me during lockdown only for Liverpool to come back and win the league and it genuinely blew all my worries away. I feel so happy about us finally getting there after so long. So yeah basically I'm very grateful on a personal level to the team because it's helped me so much through so many tough periods. And thank you as well to all the kind people on rawk who responded whenever I posted here. Life feels good again  :)
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,618
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7161 on: June 26, 2020, 09:19:07 PM »
Quote from: Perham on June 26, 2020, 09:16:37 PM
I've been thinking for a while recently that if it wasn't for Liverpool I might have done something very stupid. The late season in 2018/19 I was going through a really tough time with depression for a number of reasons and the only thing that kept me going was watching us every week and hoping that city would slip up. I don't what I'd have done in that period without them. Then things started to get better for me but it started to creep back up on me during lockdown only for Liverpool to come back and win the league and it genuinely blew all my worries away. I feel so happy about us finally getting there after so long. So yeah basically I'm very grateful on a personal level to the team because it's helped me so much through so many tough periods. And thank you as well to all the kind people on rawk who responded whenever I posted here. Life feels good again  :)
The great news is that every day you dont do something stupid gives you another chance of happiness.

Give yourself  permission to be happy, remember that the dark days will be followed by light.


On a different note.

:lmao your fucking  custom title!



Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • All is well
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7162 on: June 26, 2020, 09:45:18 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 26, 2020, 09:19:07 PM
The great news is that every day you dont do something stupid gives you another chance of happiness.

Give yourself  permission to be happy, remember that the dark days will be followed by light.


On a different note.

:lmao your fucking  custom title!
100%   I'm so glad I got through it because I couldn't be happier right now. "at the end of a storm there's a golden sky" and all that.

Haha yeah I got it in the half time thread saying I kissed my dog when Pulisic scored last night!
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,563
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7163 on: June 26, 2020, 09:49:08 PM »
Good to hear you feeling well Perham.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,567
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7164 on: June 26, 2020, 10:41:25 PM »
It's so good to hear that you are in a much better place than you have been, Perham.

Enjoy these good times.  :)
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • All is well
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7165 on: June 27, 2020, 12:38:27 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 26, 2020, 10:41:25 PM
It's so good to hear that you are in a much better place than you have been, Perham.

Enjoy these good times.  :)

Quote from: RobbieRedman on June 26, 2020, 09:49:08 PM
Good to hear you feeling well Perham.


Cheers I'm feeling great like most reds I'm just basking in the glory and feeling happier than I've felt in years. A lot of tears but the good kind this time of course.
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,385
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7166 on: June 27, 2020, 08:07:30 AM »
Great to hear mate

People tend to underestimate the impact football can have on people. Its a pure release. All those opposition fans wanting the season to be voided. I think to begin with, Id maybe be the same for a few days to wind up my mates. After that, nah. Those who were so vociferous for three months in trying to essentially get football cancelled must just be horribly sadistic and get very little joy out of anything in life. Thats when it flips to the other side (and a theres a few obvious ones on here) where if the only joy youre getting is hoping that another club fails then maybe this isnt the sport for you in terms of mental health.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline evie

  • "Might have to think about it for a bit, k? No! That's not what I meant! Damn....." Prefers to hold it in.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,427
  • Hero
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7167 on: June 27, 2020, 09:33:39 AM »
Quote from: Perham on June 26, 2020, 09:16:37 PM
I've been thinking for a while recently that if it wasn't for Liverpool I might have done something very stupid. The late season in 2018/19 I was going through a really tough time with depression for a number of reasons and the only thing that kept me going was watching us every week and hoping that city would slip up. I don't what I'd have done in that period without them. Then things started to get better for me but it started to creep back up on me during lockdown only for Liverpool to come back and win the league and it genuinely blew all my worries away. I feel so happy about us finally getting there after so long. So yeah basically I'm very grateful on a personal level to the team because it's helped me so much through so many tough periods. And thank you as well to all the kind people on rawk who responded whenever I posted here. Life feels good again  :)

I feel exactly like you. I didn't really get how much I'd missed Liverpool until football started up again. Yesterday I watched a video about us winning the league where Jürgen spoke about the meaning of You'll Never Walk Alone. He said something about how that you in your darkest hours are NOT alone. That made me tear up because I've always felt lonely and left out. I've considered suicide multiple times but I refuse to give in. I'm so glad that you feel better mate.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,517
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7168 on: June 27, 2020, 09:40:57 AM »
Quote from: Perham on June 26, 2020, 09:45:18 PM
100%   I'm so glad I got through it because I couldn't be happier right now. "at the end of a storm there's a golden sky" and all that.

Haha yeah I got it in the half time thread saying I kissed my dog when Pulisic scored last night!

Thank god for that!

On first reading I thought you might be the infamous Dog Bummer of Wrexham.


Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 739
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7169 on: June 27, 2020, 02:10:25 PM »
Quote from: Perham on June 26, 2020, 09:16:37 PM
I've been thinking for a while recently that if it wasn't for Liverpool I might have done something very stupid. The late season in 2018/19 I was going through a really tough time with depression for a number of reasons and the only thing that kept me going was watching us every week and hoping that city would slip up. I don't what I'd have done in that period without them. Then things started to get better for me but it started to creep back up on me during lockdown only for Liverpool to come back and win the league and it genuinely blew all my worries away. I feel so happy about us finally getting there after so long. So yeah basically I'm very grateful on a personal level to the team because it's helped me so much through so many tough periods. And thank you as well to all the kind people on rawk who responded whenever I posted here. Life feels good again  :)

A medical expert might say you are daft but I know exactly what you mean.

There's a comedian called Bill Burr who has a podcast where listeners write in with their problems. I can't remember the exact wording of the letter but it was someone who was depressed and lonely after a break up (and he supported the Red Sox).

Bill's reply was to make him think of all those championships his team was going to win in the future, all those moments of glory you don't want to miss out on, and that he might meet a Red Sox girl at a bar during one of those victories and then life is everything he ever could want again.

He's a comedian but something in that really resonated with me. I can remember exactly where I watched every final we've ever played in in my lifetime. Each one in different surroundings, with different people, at different stages of my life. Each victory carried me through the next year, each defeat taught me something about my resilience.

Football isn't everything but it's always there. When we won the title, it made me reflect on all the Liverpool supporting friends I've made in my life, some who I've lost contact with. I reached out to the ones I could just to let them know that they've been an important part of my journey, my life.

I've no doubt there will be tough days in the weeks and months ahead but I have an extra memory in the bank to dust off when I'm feeling lost.

The sense of community I feel with this win has made me look ahead and keep walking through any future storms. I felt the same way in Madrid last year, there was a community bigger than any season, any cup run, firmly grounded and never to be shaken.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,020
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7170 on: June 27, 2020, 05:04:47 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 27, 2020, 09:40:57 AM
Thank god for that!

On first reading I thought you might be the infamous Dog Bummer of Wrexham.




Efes has a new account?
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,840
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7171 on: June 27, 2020, 09:43:40 PM »
First half of 2019 was very tough for me, a shit job with people I despised, dating life sucked badly, I was in a bad place really and it caused me to have an anxiety induced panic attack one time in a pub.

Then I left my job, went back home for a month, returned to a new gig which sounded promising. I started going out more, meeting and talking to new people. Got into a relationship and things seemed to be on the up, only for the fucking pandemic to hit. I got laid off because when you reduce your workforce by almost half, you let go of the newer people first. I broke up with the ex, because how dare I not commit to a wedding date in the middle of a pandemic when I am jobless and saving any money I get from unemployment and every job I interview with, I get the same standard automated response of them deciding to move on with another candidate only to see the job re-posted again, a couple of days later. It is fair to say that I am in a much worse position than I was at the start of 2019.

On top of that, some people who I considered close friends have been nothing but arseholes during the whole lockdown thing, only checking in when they want a favor and never calling or texting otherwise even when they know of the shit I am going through. They don't even bother returning my calls or texts, either. Others got stuck back home and can't fly back to the US and with my state still having lockdown rules, I am stuck in the house, bar going for a two hour walk a day, I can't do any activity that would get me out of this mess like playing footie or going to the gym.

Don't get me wrong, I am so happy we won the league, but when I met a couple of friends, who also support us, after we won it, I felt like I am pretending to be happy more than actually being happy which is scary because I haven't wanted something more than seeing us win the league for like 20 years. I honestly don't know what am I going to do and the uncertainty and being stuck at home, is killing me and it is killing any motivation I have to do anything, even the stuff I love, I am not bothered to do right now.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 PM
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7172 on: June 27, 2020, 09:48:34 PM »
Im really struggling at the moment.   My dad died in March,   I coped quite well until the last two weeks.  His birthday, Fathers Day and then us winning the league.   Ive been crying non stop since Thursday.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 739
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7173 on: June 27, 2020, 10:52:15 PM »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on June 27, 2020, 09:43:40 PM


It sounds like you were working hard to change your life, doing all the right things but got blindsided by the pandemic. The lack of motivation to do what you love sounds familiar to me. When it was me, there was a guilt involved, I couldn't let myself enjoy certain things when there were such obvious holes in my life. The pandemic can't be helped, it just has to be waited out but you will get through it.

The isolation is the tough part, the only way to minimise that is plenty of calls/texts to loved ones. I've started playing more online games with family recently which helps.

The pandemic has brought both the best and worst out in people. Your friends sound like they are too busy dealing with their own shit but it's not too much to expect a text. It's a good time to re-evaluate who the important people in your life are. Hang in there, the worst part of the lockdown is in the rear mirror.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 739
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7174 on: June 27, 2020, 11:11:36 PM »
Quote from: spen71 on June 27, 2020, 09:48:34 PM
Im really struggling at the moment.   My dad died in March,   I coped quite well until the last two weeks.  His birthday, Fathers Day and then us winning the league.   Ive been crying non stop since Thursday.

Sorry for the loss of you dad. Anniversaries are tough normally but having them so close together is especially painful. Then adding in the league win, another real reminder of your dad.

It's difficult but try to focus and hold close all the times you spent together both over the football and throughout your life. The league win did not define the 30 year journey prior just like death does not define life.

Your emotions are bound to be all over the place with this alone, nevermind adding in all the other stresses of the world at the moment. Take care of yourself.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,526
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7175 on: Today at 11:43:25 AM »
Quote from: spen71 on June 27, 2020, 09:48:34 PM
Im really struggling at the moment.   My dad died in March,   I coped quite well until the last two weeks.  His birthday, Fathers Day and then us winning the league.   Ive been crying non stop since Thursday.

Its rough mate, know what you're going through. Its been 14 months since I lost my mum and I find grief comes in waves, anniversaries, after a shit day in work, quiet times at home. Your mind can be a bastard sometimes. Best advice I can give you is talk to your family and friends, your good mates especially, the people who know you best.

Goes without saying if you want a impartial ear then just send me a message on here.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Up
« previous next »
 