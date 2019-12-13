^^^ I recognise the kindness of your words peeps, but I'm too confrontational to really appreciate them.



I'm tired of being "that guy" who is always just so great for everyone to be around or who is so supportive, when I feel so alone inside that I'm utterly dying and feel bereft of any personal significance. I'm tired of my BFF telling me I'm an amazing man when there isn't any woman out there who thinks I'm amazing enough to date. After a while even the most well meaning of compliments just feels like salt on a burn, because the evidence just doesn't bear out the reality, and I don't have the strength of will left to change the reality. I just want the pain to end. There's damaged and there's broken. I no longer feel fixable.



I can't go on like this much longer. I'm only going to get older, and I can't bear the thought of another 30-40 years like this - trapped in a prison the size of my own mind, paralysed by my own fears, with health professionals telling me they know my condition better than I know it myself. If the force was real I would completely embrace the Dark Side right now and start throwing force lighting around like fireworks.



That said, Rob I'm really sorry to hear of your struggles. I can very much relate to anger as mine is threatening to tear me apart right now. I've had three valium this week - a huge amount for me and unsustainable. It's so hard to sit with the anger, to not have raging thoughts, to not pass a random person in the street and imagine them starting trouble with you so you'd have an excuse to clobber somebody - anybody - because it might make you feel better or superior, or just blow off some of that excess emotion that's eating you up inside. But I'm going to try again. Going to try and sit and feel my way out of it. Maybe listen to a meditation and pray something works. I hope you find something that works for you mate.