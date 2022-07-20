« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute  (Read 51483 times)

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,228
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute
« Reply #360 on: July 20, 2022, 08:10:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulD on July 20, 2022, 07:42:21 pm
Not big on looking for role models in life -  it will be what it will be ................. but Rafa, in a world short on 'honour' he has my total respect

Rafa, like Klopp, is an absolute gentleman and a gem of a person. Hope he doesn't end up at the Barcodes or other sports-washers.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,866
Re: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute
« Reply #361 on: August 19, 2022, 07:41:53 pm »
Quote from: oojason on July  7, 2022, 04:36:06 pm
'Rafa Benítez  Tactics: Liverpool, Valencia and the 4-2-3-1  Masterclass' - an 18 minute video from 'The Coaches' Voice' youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mDaOAnLv538" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mDaOAnLv538</a>

Thanks for this, watched this last week. Really interesting to hear him talk about his time here and his other previous teams (that Valencia side was pretty great) and what his philosophy was as well as how some of the best teams nowadays play.

Quote from: stoa on July  8, 2022, 12:01:01 am
It really makes me sad that we didn't get the second CL win or the league title for him, because his overall reputation would probably be closer to that what it should it be. He worked some magic with our team when he was here, but he was just too restriced by us having very little and then (in the end) no money. Had we been bought by decent people like FSG seem to be instead of Gillett and Hicks he would have won at least one league title for us in my view. But when we finally had a good team things fell apart when he wasn't allowed to spend any money even if he made it himself by selling a player like Alonso.

I also think that Klopp and Rafa are quite similar even though there clearly are differences like their relationship with the players or their overall personality (Klopp being more of an open crazy guy and Rafa coming across as more of a relaxed kind of reserved guy). Still, they both had and have a clear way of how they want to play. They also tried and managed to make the players every day (even though they try to get there in a different way). But most importantly they both just get the club and managed to form a special bond with the supporters. Again, both in their own style, but the result was basically the same. Still have loads of love for Rafa and I wish him nothing but luck for the rest of his life for giving me some of the greatest times in my life. I really hope that once he quits managing, we can get him involved in the club again. Not in terms of him being involved with running the first team, but more like a representative like Kenny.

Great post mate. I know we're really spoiled with Klopp but we had some great times under Rafa, especially in Europe. Not the just the Champions League win but him actually making us one of the best teams in Europe, something I'd never experienced before and honestly, was a world away when he took over. A significant amount of time has passed since his departure (and we've been successful under Klopp) but I still remember it was some ride and even though the ending was horrible for a multitude of reasons), he's a big part of our history and gave us some of the best times supporting the club.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute
« Reply #362 on: September 20, 2022, 12:51:08 pm »

'Rafa Benitez admits Everton job was difficult because of Liverpool past' - a 10 minute interview from Sky Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iFiVUr-KoBQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iFiVUr-KoBQ</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
Re: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute
« Reply #363 on: September 21, 2022, 11:47:36 am »
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2022/09/20/video-rafa-benitez-offers-steven-gerrard-coaching-advice-after-admitting-hes-the-best-player-that-i-ever-coached/

Rafa's been in the media the past few days, linked tenuously with the Leicester job. He's got a fair bit to prove in terms of his ideas on playing out from the back, the risk analysis involved. I can see what he's saying in terms of having control, the probability of your players making a mistake and costing the game but in terms of real life results, control of games, striking the balance... you need to prove your ideas there with the change in the approach and now rules of teams having players in the penalty box for goal kicks.

Always interesting to see him set up teams, bit of a waste to see him not in management.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,207
  • JFT96
Re: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute
« Reply #364 on: September 21, 2022, 09:28:06 pm »
Theres absolutely no way he gets the Leicester. Hes done in England after the Everton gig
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 12:43:45 am »

'Rafa Benítez  Champions League Tactics, Liverpool 4 Real Madrid 0  Masterclass' - an 11 minute video from The Coaches' Voice:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8p9-6CDc4RI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8p9-6CDc4RI</a>

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm »
Will always have time for him, one of our true legends.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 10:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm
Will always have time for him, one of our true legends.
100%.

Love Rafa.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online PaulD

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: Rafa Benitez- A Picture Tribute
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:55:04 am »

          Absolutely
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 