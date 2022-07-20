'Rafa Benítez  Tactics: Liverpool, Valencia and the 4-2-3-1  Masterclass' - an 18 minute video from 'The Coaches' Voice' youtube channel:-



It really makes me sad that we didn't get the second CL win or the league title for him, because his overall reputation would probably be closer to that what it should it be. He worked some magic with our team when he was here, but he was just too restriced by us having very little and then (in the end) no money. Had we been bought by decent people like FSG seem to be instead of Gillett and Hicks he would have won at least one league title for us in my view. But when we finally had a good team things fell apart when he wasn't allowed to spend any money even if he made it himself by selling a player like Alonso.



I also think that Klopp and Rafa are quite similar even though there clearly are differences like their relationship with the players or their overall personality (Klopp being more of an open crazy guy and Rafa coming across as more of a relaxed kind of reserved guy). Still, they both had and have a clear way of how they want to play. They also tried and managed to make the players every day (even though they try to get there in a different way). But most importantly they both just get the club and managed to form a special bond with the supporters. Again, both in their own style, but the result was basically the same. Still have loads of love for Rafa and I wish him nothing but luck for the rest of his life for giving me some of the greatest times in my life. I really hope that once he quits managing, we can get him involved in the club again. Not in terms of him being involved with running the first team, but more like a representative like Kenny.



Thanks for this, watched this last week. Really interesting to hear him talk about his time here and his other previous teams (that Valencia side was pretty great) and what his philosophy was as well as how some of the best teams nowadays play.Great post mate. I know we're really spoiled with Klopp but we had some great times under Rafa, especially in Europe. Not the just the Champions League win but him actually making us one of the best teams in Europe, something I'd never experienced before and honestly, was a world away when he took over. A significant amount of time has passed since his departure (and we've been successful under Klopp) but I still remember it was some ride and even though the ending was horrible for a multitude of reasons), he's a big part of our history and gave us some of the best times supporting the club.