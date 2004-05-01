Yep, and you just know that Rafa will have been watching the CL final, loving every minute of it. He's one of us forever.



Just reading Rafa's book, Champions League Dreams. His attention to detail is amazing, he notices things on the football field I wouldn't even see if pointed out 10 times to me such a brilliant tactical mind.



He's still my favourite Liverpool manager, I think he always will be, because he (and Houllier, to a lesser extent) was the manager when I first really passionately began to follow football, he took us to some incredible heights, and just generally football seemed better back then, which everyone probably thinks about football during their childhood.



Doubt he'll ever come back, not sure I'd even want him to, I'm not sure managers going back is ever much of a good idea, but will always love Rafa.



I think you and me might be around the same age.I started looking football differently because of rafa. First memories were of Rafa's Valencia totally dominating Liverpool. I look at that game and realize that the valencia team that we are facing is so utterly in control that it is ridiculous. Totally loved it when Rafa signed for us. And this was pre internet and all the stats and football science stuff. Rafa was truly ahead of the time.But what makes him even more of a legend wasn't what he does on the pitch but more off it. He was instrumental in getting rid of the cancers. Not many managers have the humanity and courage to do that. He knew what the cancers were doing and the rest is thanks to internet terrorists.Don't know where all this disrespectful talk is coming from. All our managers deserve some sort of respect or another except one.