Walk On... :scarf


With all due respect to Rafa (and as the first great manager in my time supporting Liverpool, I respect few people more), the top end of the game has somewhat moved on from his time with us. That's why I wouldn't want him to ever come back to manage us - I would rather preserve the good memories of him rather than take a step back. And that's without accounting for the fact that I never want Klopp to leave.

I don't see the problem with people talking about him though. He is a legend of the club and holds a very special place for supporters of my generation, and I think that should be respected. I don't see anyone having an issue with talking about Kenny, for example, but people are oddly sensitive about Rafa, perhaps because he never quite had the same unanimous love and support Klopp or Kenny do, and put a few people offside.
I tend to agree with this. I loved Rafa at the time - and sacking him to replace him with Hodgson has got to be one of the biggest and most stupid mistakes the club has ever made.

Much as I love him though; I love Shankly, Paisley, Fagan, Kenny and Klopp even more, which makes him my 6th favourite manager. I wish Rafa well and have massive gratitude for all the fckin brilliant times he gave us but he doesn't manage Liverpool anymore, so I can't say I'm overly bothered about how well/badly he does managing other clubs. I wouldn't swap our current manager for Rafa or any other manager currently in the game.
He won the Champions League at our club that makes legend here. I think its perfectly appropriate for legends to have pages on the main board.     
Rafa doesn't get anywhere near enough credit for calling out the cancers publicly. Other managers would have kept their mouths shut, he put his neck on the chopping board. Forever indebted to him.
Rafa's great, Kloppo's even greater, it's all good  ;D Love 'em both, and you know what is the best thing - they aren't just great managers, they are great men, just two wonderful, empathetic, egoless, loyal human beings.

So as this is a picture thread, here's a couple pics. And featuring both of them so somone doesn't get too huffy  ;)


Yep, and you just know that Rafa will have been watching the CL final, loving every minute of it. He's one of us forever.

Just reading Rafa's book, Champions League Dreams. His attention to detail is amazing, he notices things on the football field I wouldn't even see if pointed out 10 times to me  ;D such a brilliant tactical mind.

He's still my favourite Liverpool manager, I think he always will be, because he (and Houllier, to a lesser extent) was the manager when I first really passionately began to follow football, he took us to some incredible heights, and just generally football seemed better back then, which everyone probably thinks about football during their childhood.

Doubt he'll ever come back, not sure I'd even want him to, I'm not sure managers going back is ever much of a good idea, but will always love Rafa. 
Quote from: Kalidou Koulibaly
After my medical, Rafa took me out to lunch, and the first thing he did after we sat down, before we even got the menus, he took all the wine glasses from the other tables. He was laying them out on the table and sliding them around. I am thinking, What is he doing? Is he mad?

He said, O.K., now I show you the tactics.

The waiter comes over, and the Mister is pushing the glasses everywhere, saying, This is how we play. You go here, then you go there. Do you understand? Now, you must do two things very quickly: You must understand these tactics, and you must learn Italian.

I said, O.K., boss, O.K.

When I returned from a little vacation, Rafa shut me in a room with the head of video analysis, and he was showing me all of my best plays. Sensational passes, dribbling, sliding tackles.

He says, This, this and this?

I say, Yes? Its good, no?

He says, Dont do this shit anymore.

I say, But I won the ball back!

Its hard to translate the next part, but he says, This is ass! You won it back because of your strength. If your opponent was smarter, you would be in trouble.

Then he shows me this other video. Very boring. Normal plays.

Hes smiling and he says, Yes! This is good. This is very good.

I say, But, sir, these are simple plays.

He says, Yes, Kouli, exactly.

This says everything about my experience here. When I arrived in Italy, I was a boy. I became a better footballer, because I learned top-level tactics. They are so meticulous with the tactics here. But the most important thing is that I also became a family man and a real Neapolitan.

https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/kalidou-koulibaly-napoli-we-are-all-brothers
This and the CL as well, should be beyond criticism, in terms of his time with us, ever.
He stayed. Many would have quit.

I have no problem with this being on the main board. It's the off season and he is without a club. It will soon gather moss again.

I don't think it is disrespectful to Klopp or counterproductive.
I think you and me might be around the same age.

I started looking football differently because of rafa. First memories were of Rafa's Valencia totally dominating Liverpool. I look at that game and realize that the valencia team that we are facing is so utterly in control that it is ridiculous. Totally loved it when Rafa signed for us. And this was pre internet and all the stats and football science stuff. Rafa was truly ahead of the time.

But what makes him even more of a legend wasn't what he does on the pitch but more off it. He was instrumental in getting rid of the cancers. Not many managers have the humanity and courage to do that. He knew what the cancers were doing and the rest is thanks to internet terrorists.

Don't know where all this disrespectful talk is coming from. All our managers deserve some sort of respect or another except one.
Very much this. 100% mate.

One of the few who spoke out against Gillet & Hicks - where many others, including Liverpool legends... remained silent... or even derided Rafa for speaking out.










An old kwalitee 'tribute style' Rafa Benitez video - I think it has been taken down for copyright a few times over the years - so some may not have seen it...



'Thank You Rafa Benitez by ElAlonso [TTMCC - June Winner]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4</a>






A few more Rafa-related videos here...



'Rafa's Greatest' (2009; 88 minutes - best moments from 50 of the most memorable matches played during the time under Rafa):-

https://bayfiles.com/78vab5K0xe/Title_T00-1_1_m4v (a 1.54gb download file)

or

https://mega.nz/file/g7ZjBaIQ#RDIylJO2pEGG3it3BW1OfuBXvAJV9fRn6stxu5pWUP4 (a 1.54gb download file; or just click on 'play' to watch)



'The Real Rafa Benitez' (2009; ? minutes - Rafa answers fans' questions, plus a Top 10 of European nights at the time under Rafa):-

tba - coming soon...



'Rafael Benitez ● My Story' (50 minute video on the life and career of Rafa; the video was made around 2017):-

www.facebook.com/Kop-Kings-1748362865375147/videos/rafael-benitez-my-story/1877179982493434 : or a 39 minute version here - www.dailymotion.com/video/x6f0a89



'Rafa Benitez Tribute' - by 'LFC LEGEND':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RHAUmqTnHF8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RHAUmqTnHF8</a>



'The Best 10 Rafa Benitez era moments' (4 minute video):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x61lzcx



'Our Rafa' (2010; a tribute video by the superb milankakabaros):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xdk5sk



'Every Step Of The Way - Rafa Benitez' - by Rob Ferris:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cd1HwlU08mg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cd1HwlU08mg</a>



'Rafa Benitez - a Tribute to a Legend' (2010) - by Andy Daley:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t54qxFslgOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t54qxFslgOs</a>



'Tribute To Rafa Benitez' (2012) - by YashBOSS100:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HmRuqlxwRFA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HmRuqlxwRFA</a>



'A tribute to Rafael Benitez' (2007) - by Red Privateer:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ncf-9PZ_teY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ncf-9PZ_teY</a>



'A_tribute_to_Rafael_Benitez' (2010) - by ราเมศวร์ พุทธพจน์มงคล:-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xdk7kf



'All right Rafa - it's your round so get the beers in' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/604






'Anfield, the great equalizer. Even to this day.' - Rafa on Liverpool's chances of competing with world's most expensive side - Chelsea, in the 2005 CL Semi-Finals:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/oe3p87/anfield_the_great_equalizer_even_to_this_day



'Greatest YNWA Ever' - 5 minute video at of YNWA at full-time vs Chelsea in 2005 CL semi-Final:-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8k35r



'Liverpool - Chelsea CL SF 2005 Atmosphere':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5SItko13shM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5SItko13shM</a>



'Liverpool VS AC Milan Champions League Final 2005' (Impossible Is Nothing):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0</a>



'Liverpool FC 2005 'In My Life' Istanbul':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU</a>

^ another lower quality version can be seen here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDLSu8VZ8G8



'In My Life - Reds In Europe' (Sly's opening footage from the night before the 2005 CL Final - with content from some of our past European Finals):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2syjr (2 and a bit minutes)



'Liverpool F.C. Istanbul 2005 - featuring In My Life by Johnny Cash':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Gzvdp-bpgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Gzvdp-bpgg</a>



'Liverpool FC - The Best 10 Rafa Benitez era moments':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x61lzcx



'Rafa on Athens' (post Chelsea CL semi-final & also looking ahead to the CL Final in Athens) - 7 mins:-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x1w9ia



'Rafa Benitez La Bamba Liverpool Kop Song' (2007):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FCUeBICTgL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FCUeBICTgL0</a>



'Barcelona v Liverpool - Rafa La bamba' - from 2007 away vs Barcelona:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SHF5OvjAxgU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SHF5OvjAxgU</a>



'We've got the best midfield in the world...' (one day after CL Final in Athens 2007):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM</a>



'Rafa Benitez calling Everton a small club' (in 2007):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d6woUKEOOZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d6woUKEOOZI</a>



'FACT! - Rafa Benitez's letting everyone know the facts about Alex Ferguson' (Liverpool would go on to amass more points per game after Rafa's speech than before):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Wsg0KiLkzHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Wsg0KiLkzHU</a>



'Rafa Benitez - We will miss you' (2010; some great Rafa quotes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TiRENKRVBdY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TiRENKRVBdY</a>



'Liverpool fans locked in at Old Trafford' (post-match in 2008/09; Liverpool's 4-1 away win):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Rfihh4xrjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Rfihh4xrjU</a>



'They don't care about Rafa - Liverpool vs Sunderland' (2nd February, 2008):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DLv6nn7P4Pg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DLv6nn7P4Pg</a>



'Protest before the Manchester United game (Spirit of Shankly) // 13.09.08':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VGJEBwqydeE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VGJEBwqydeE</a>



'They dont care about rafa : liverpool-sunderland' (2008):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DLv6nn7P4Pg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DLv6nn7P4Pg</a>



'Spirit of Shankly ( SOS ) protest march against Hicks & Gillett on 25th October 2009. Yanks out!!!' (2009):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kemgqQyLoRM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kemgqQyLoRM</a>



'Liverpool football is in the wrong hands protest' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5rzK9ZdMRrM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5rzK9ZdMRrM</a>



'Spirit Of Shankly Protest 28/3/2010' (vs Sunderland; 2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lv1LW0RXd7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lv1LW0RXd7M</a>



'Liverpool fans supporting Rafa and the team - Pre-Spurs 20th Jan 2010':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t1ScT3xjzQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t1ScT3xjzQs</a>



'Rafa Benitez's last interview as Liverpool manager' (the final day of the 2009/10 Season):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fAURTkB1Uls" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fAURTkB1Uls</a>



'Rafa back at Anfield and gets a standing ovation' - from the 2011 Hillsborough Memorial Service at Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aYqVc8LhuJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aYqVc8LhuJk</a>



'Rafa Benítez dancing' (Rafa bringing out the European Cup on stage for the last performance of 'One Night In Istanbul' play):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h7-QGQw5eXE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h7-QGQw5eXE</a>



'Rafa - some people cannot see a priest on a mountain of sugar' (hello Roy Hodgson... who was trying to blame Rafa for his own inadequacies):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xfhm28

^ www.theguardian.com/football/2010/nov/01/rafael-benitez-roy-hodgson-liverpool



'Rafa - white liquid in a bottle is milk' (on Liverpool making many changes in a short time and it not working out... hello Christian Purslow; 80 second clip):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xfa639 or www.dailymotion.com/video/xfam30

^ www.cheshire-live.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/rafa-benitez-launches-attack-liverpool-5202302



'A Hicks & Gillett Era Retrospective | The Newsroom w/ Brian Reade' (63 minute video from The RedMen TV):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Kj-O-rDV-A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Kj-O-rDV-A</a>



'Top 10: Rafa Benitez games in charge | European nights, cup finals, Istanbul' (a 15 minute video from LFC - and the only video on Rafa at LFC):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GegOlkBFXyw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GegOlkBFXyw</a>








'Rafa Benitez almost in tears during playing YNWA when he was a Chelsea manager':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z4aJp4WeEcA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z4aJp4WeEcA</a>



'Chelsea fans booing Rafael Benitez' - during Chelsea's announcement of Rafa as their new manager, at Stamford Bridge:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OPvvvpkSZqs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OPvvvpkSZqs</a>



'Rafa slams Chelsea, fans, and Abramovich in press conference':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GObo1Ro0Tbo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GObo1Ro0Tbo</a>



'Rafa Benitez song at Anfield' (Liverpool vs Newcastle in 2016; when Rafa was manager of Newcastle):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1AVl87GZyyk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1AVl87GZyyk</a>



'Jurgen Klopp on Rafa Benitez at Liverpool' (in 2016):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xXybDWXanYE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xXybDWXanYE</a>



'Rafa Benitez's name being chanted by all four sides of Anfield' - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1077968817551298566

https://streamable.com/ox370 - (LFC 4-0 NUFC; 26th December, 2018)



'Rafa Benitez, Thank You For The Good Times' (Rafa as Newcastle manager):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U8HtOxFqUKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U8HtOxFqUKg</a>



'Rafa Benitez shows class, cheering on runners at the 'Run for the 96'' (2017; 8 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C7ofOmyXaag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C7ofOmyXaag</a>



'Liverpool fans sing Rafa Benitez song at Anfield minutes after Everton sacking' (2022; 70 second clip):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w_e8aXA3Yng" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w_e8aXA3Yng</a>



'One Night In Istanbul' (99 minutes):-

https://my.mail.ru/mail/straypurlin/video/_myvideo/278.html



'15 minutes that shook the world' (44 minutes):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEbaA9dhIQs



'Will' (102 minutes):-

https://ok.ru/video/37962582749



'Rafa Benitez on Champions League Final 2005' (2015; 11 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9mLdnCuA1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9mLdnCuA1k</a>



'Rafa Benitez & Jamie Carragher on how Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005' (23 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zMKDSHl5PJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zMKDSHl5PJg</a>
















A few Rafa threads on RAWK from down the years... (including many 'fahcts, options and possibilities' ;D)



Early years of Rafa at Liverpool - pre Gillett & Hicks...

'Onwards and upwards for Rafas Reds. A half-season progress report ...' thread (2004) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=46853

'Rafa: Making The Difference - by Paul Tomkins' thread (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=97030

'Best Rafa quotes so far?' thread (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=51093.0

'Bayer Leverkusen - and the meeting of Rafa' (Rafa in the pub; March 2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56099

'Rafa Benitez - the man raised above criticism?' thread (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=87885

'RIP: Rafa's Father has passed away' (2005; when  Rafa & the squad at the World Club Cup) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=99069

'Rafa Benitez...' thread (a collection of images, vids, anecdotes, quotes etc) (2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=103977

'Zonal Marking' (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=87389 : (2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=246805

'Zonal Marking' (2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=226547 : (2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=110065

'Rotation' (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=91126 : (2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=150313

'Rotation' (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=189033 : (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=197257

'Rotation' (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=194803 : (2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=214374.0

'The Rafatola mast is finished!' (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=167567.0

27th March 2007 - Gillett & Hicks complete the takeover of Liverpool FC : http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/l/liverpool/6498131.stm



Rafa vs Gillett & Hicks (and others in the G&H camp)...

'Benitez demands transfer funds' and haste from the owners (24th May 2007, day after the CL Final) - www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2007/0524/218219-benitez

'Is Rafa losing Patience with our transfer blundering?' thread (May 2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=179157.0

'Two articles that suggest all is not well at Anfield' thread (May 2007; Rafa, owners, transfer haste & money) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=179345.0

'Sunday Times on Benitez, transfers and the 'power vacuum'' thread (May 2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=179439.0

'Gillett: "The papers are full of s**t"' thread (June 2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=181382.0

'Important articles for Liverpool FC fans to read about your new owner' thread (July 2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=187599.0

'Liverpool FC to refinance debt within 30 days' thread (October 2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=197165.0

'Benitez v Hicks and Gillett part 1' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=199705.0

'Benitez v Hicks and Gillett part 2' (as always I am focusing on coaching my team) thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=199837

'Benitez saga part 3: Statement from Gillett and Hicks (25/11/2007)' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=200210.0

'Benitez Saga Part 4: The Rank & File Line Up Behind Rafa' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=200652

'Rick Parry: what is his involvement in Rafa v Hicks/Gillett?' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=200806

'Mobilising ourselves should the worst happen - Step 1 Sandon Pub, Wednesday 6.30' thread (Nov 2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=200250

As always, we are focusing on supporting our manager' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=200220.0

'The Rafa March - Plans for Tonight' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=200632.0

'Rafael Benitez end-game draws near' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=200295.0

'Viva Montse!!!' thread (Nov 2007; re Montse & Rafa's love the for the club, city and the people) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=200740

'Hicks - "We lined up Klinsmann"' thread (January 2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=205376

'Rafa has been taking legal advice RE the Klinsmann comments...' thread (January 2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=207635

'Kenny Dalglish: Dont hang 'magnificent servant' Rafa Benitez' thread (January 2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=205697

RAWK's 'Fan Welfare Campaign' (mainly SOS / fans vs Gillet & Hicks; May 2008 onwards...) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=16.0

'They don't care about Rafa, They don't care about fans....' thread (2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=205867.0

'Revealed: Why Tom Hicks told Rick Parry to resign from Liverpool FC' thread (August 2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=217105.0

'Rafa & Montse Interview' thread (on Radio City in August 2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=226860

'Montse Benitez and Rafa's Istanbul tie' thread (2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=219839

'Do the media hate Rafa?' thread (2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=233554

'Some things that have occurred to me...' thread by E2K (2007; Rafa & Liverpool in the media) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=167224

'Rafa, Sky and the Four Deadly Sins....' thread (2008) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=234897

'Rafa on SSN now!' thread (Rafa 'Facts' speech on Ferguson's control on the league; 2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=235426.0

'Rafa and respect' thread (March 2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=238980.0

'siempre es posible' thread (March 2009; re the Rafa flag) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=239940

'Rafa Benitez - A Picture Tribute' thread (June 2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258907.0

'Rafael Benitez frustrated by Liverpool cash constraints' thread (August 2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=246292

'Rafa has only 2 million to spend' thread (August 2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=246413

'We've got no money.' thread ('Part 2' of the above 'Rafa has £2m to spend' thread; August 2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=246411.0

'Money to spend in January?' thread (2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=251362.0

'Players signed by Rafael Benitez' thread (November 2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249365.0

'Laugh at the media....' thread (Dec 2009; the media agenda vs Rafa and the club) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=251687

'The complexities surrounding Rafael Benitez from a disillusioned society' thread (Dec 2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250729

'Ra-ra-ra-rafa Benitez...' thread (Jan 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=252439

'A Sensible Rafa Benitez Debate' (Feb 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254069

'Rafa Benitez: His Managerial Aptitude and The Final Judgement Call' thread (March 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254872

'Rafa's Way' thread (March 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255292.0

'Rafa Reiterates his Commitment' thread (April 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257392.0

'Thank you Rafa...' thread (April 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=256445.0

'Times: Rafael Benítez on the brink of leaving Liverpool' thread (April 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257507.0

'Friday evening at 6pm (BST) - Let's show our support for Rafa' thread (May 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257694.0

'You don't know what you've got till it's gone' thread (May 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257637.0

'Rafa interviewed by Mr Ballague' thread (May 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258375.0

'The State of Liverpool FC  An Idiots Guide' thread (May 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257942.0

'Liverpool offer Rafael Benitez a way out of Anfield' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258846.0

LFC announce Rafa to leave the club (3rd June 2010) - https://web.archive.org/web/20100605030942/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/latest-news/liverpool-fc-statement-1



Rafa no longer Liverpool manager...

'Official - Rafa's Gone - Who's Next?' thread (3rd June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258886.0

'contact details for rafa' thread (messages of support and thanks from us fans; June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259065.0

'Things you'll miss most about Rafa' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258935.0

'Broughton suggests media is the reason why Rafa went...' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259311.0

'It's hard not to see this as a giant leap backwards' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259942.0

'Brian Reade - an article that does public justice to Rafa's legacy' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259001.0

'James Corrigan - like Reade's another article presenting the true Rafa picture' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259043.0

'Liverpool Dancing in the Dark ..... Dion Fanning' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259038.0

'The media's role in all this' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258953.0

'Benitez donates £96,000 to Hillsborough Family Support Group' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259246

'Rafa Benitez gives to Rhys Jones Memorial Fund' thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259740.0

'Rafa's final interview - Radio City 24/6/2010' thread ('if it looks like milk...' quote; June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259676.0

'An overdue tribute to Mr. Rafael Benitez' thread (August 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=262400.0

'Liverpool is my home and I will come back - Rafa Benitez / Sunday Independent' thread (Oct 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=263994

'In defence of Rafa Benitez' thread (October 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265273.0

'Roy apologises to Rafa' thread (November 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265938.0

'Rafa sugar coats Hodgson' thread (November 2010; 'priests on a mountain of sugar') - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265847.0



Rafa at other clubs post-Liverpool...

'Rafa Benitez talks about LFC supporters' / managing Inter thread (June 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259543

'Rafa' thread (re some fans being riled up with Rafa's tactics / approach circa '08-'10; November 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265865.0

'Rafa now walks all alone at Inter: is that the time for him to come back home?' thread (Dec 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267685.0

'Why I think Rafa's return would not be a good idea' thread (Dec 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267712.0

'Rafa Vs Roy - the differences that you as a fan can see with your own eyes' thread (Dec 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267761.0

'Rafa Benitez interview Onda Cero' thread (6th anniversary of Istanbul) (2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275987

'Rafa Revolution' thread (May 2011; Purslow - and the 'de-Spanishification of Liverpool) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274742.0

'Rafa at yesterday's game' thread (LFC vs Valencia; pre-season friendly 2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279390.0

'Unemployed Rafa thread' (August 2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=261355.0

'Benitez: 'I will always love this city but I want another job'' thread (2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=281544.0

'Rafa On Football Focus This Saturday' (February 2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=271555

'Rafa Benitez, new Chelsea manager' thread (2012) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=300132

'Rafa Benitez - managing Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Dalian Pro' thread (2013) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305963

'Rafa Benitez - It's a Gran O Tea' thread (life at - and after - Dalian Pro; 2019 - this thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.0

'Rafa announced as Everton manager' (30th June, 2021 - RAWK's Everton thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342698.msg17833610#msg17833610

'Rafa's got the Blues' thread (Rafa managing Everton - 2021) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348992.0



'Rafa Benitez exclusive: blame, lies and broken promises at Liverpool' thread (2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=87885
 
'Rafa Benitez at the Hillsborough Service' thread (2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273700

'An Audience With Rafa Benitez' thread (aka 'Rafa & Montse' thread too) (2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279885

'Rafa Benitez Talks in Dublin (13th) and London (18th) Sept' thread (2012) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=295973

'RAFA - By Kris Walsh' thread (The Anfield Wrap article on Rafa at the TAW 10th Podcast) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285305.0

'Interview with Rafa - 25th October - Exclusive From Paavo Nurmi' thread (2012) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=299597.0

'Rafa Benitez (the 16th minute!)' thread (2013; crowd chant for Rafa on his return to Anfield managing Chelsea) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305148

'The All Rafa Benitez Thread' thread (2012) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294780







Liverpool competing for trophies under Rafa:-



League Cup Final 2005: 'One up front on Sunday' / sort of a pre-match thread (Feb 2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54388.80

League Cup Final 2005: 'Liverpool vs Chelsea - in game' thread (Feb 2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54522.0

'Liverpool 2 - 3 Chelsea (and cheating, Bung-taking, or simply blind Ref) post match' thread (Feb 2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54524



'European Cup Final - AC Milan vs Liverpool - Build up here. D-day' thread (17 May 2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66230.0

'Liverpool vs AC Milan: team news and pre and in-game comments and analysis' thread (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68112.0

'All post-match hysteria for the European Champions here! 2005 CL Final post match' thread (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68130.0

'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.' thread (2012) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550

'25th of May 2005; RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread' content - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg17181973#msg17181973

^ there are many build-up / 'on the march with Rafa' threads circa the 2005 CL campaign on RAWK - around Page 820 onwards, the CL Final itself - around Page 715...



'CSKA Moscow - Super Cup - Pre-game' thread (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=82904

'Liverpool v CSKA Moscow : Super Cup - team news, comments and analysis' thread (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=83195

'Liverpool 3 vs CSKA Moscow 1 Super Cup Win - Post match' thread (2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=83208

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories - 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752



'FIFA Club World Championship Toyota Cup - Japan 2005' thread (May 2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=65611.0

World Club Cup Final: 'LFC vs Sao Paulo - in-game thread' (Dec 2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=99328

World Club Cup Final: 'LFC 0 - 1 Sao Paulo - post match comments' thread (Dec 2005) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=99335.0

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402



'FA Cup Final 2006: Liverpool FC v West Ham Utd - all the build up here' thread (2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=120790

'2006 FA Cup Final: Liverpool v West Ham - in game comments etc..' thread (2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=122561

'Congratulations, Liverpool FC - 2006 FA Cup Winners' (post match thread; 2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=122565.0

'RAWK Advent Calendar #17. The FA Cup Final, 2006' thread (2013)www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=310174

2006 FA Cup Final - RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077

'Five years ago today...FA Cup Final 2006 Liverpool 3 West Ham 3' thread (2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275131.0



'Different angle on the Community Shield' / sort of a pre-match thread (2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=138359

'Liverpool vs Chelsea, Community Shield - Team news and in-game comments' thread (2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=138490.0

'Liverpool 2 - 1 Chelsea (Community Shield - After game comments)' thread (2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=138498

All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies') content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158



'2007 Champions League Final: AC Milan Vs Liverpool FC : Pre-Game' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=175047

'2007 Champions League Final: AC Milan Vs Liverpool FC : In-Game' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178843

'2007 Champions League Final: AC Milan Vs Liverpool FC : After-game' thread (2007) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178846

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video thread' post for 2007 CL Final content - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933



Some 'Season 2008/09 Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' content (and more) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666



The 'Fan Welfare & Campaigns' section of RAWK - the battle vs Gillet & Hicks... is also well worth a look through - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=16.0







'Season Review' videos under Rafa:-



'2004/05' - 2 hours, 20 minutes:-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV15V411v7zC

^ 2004/05 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2004%E2%80%9305_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/104



'2005/06':-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1nb4y197kZ

^ 2005/06 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005%E2%80%9306_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/115



'2006/07':-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1s5411A77Z

^ 2006/07 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2006%E2%80%9307_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/116



'2007/08':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5pffgs : Part 1 of 2 - 60 mins

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5pffhw : Part 2 of 2 - 48 mins

or

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1BK4y1m7gk

^ 2007/08 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007%E2%80%9308_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/117



'2008/09':-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjCgByYaSOI : Part 1 (56 minutes)

www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KhfoMSKsS0 : Part 2 (36 minutes)

or

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1YW411p7bP - 144 minutes

^ 2008/09 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008%E2%80%9309_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/118



'2009/10' - 1 hour, 52 minutes:-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1YW411p7gz?

^ 2009/10 Season Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2009%E2%80%9310_Liverpool_F.C._season : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/119





































Fachts and Info on Rafa:-


Rafa Benitez Web - www.rafabenitez.com : https://twitter.com/rafabenitezweb : RAWK thread (2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=280669.0

Wikipedia Page - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rafael_Ben%C3%ADtez

Liverpool Wiki page for Rafa - https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Rafael_Benitez

LFCHistory.net page for Rafa - www.lfchistory.net/Managers/Manager/Profile/20

LFCStats.co.uk page for Rafa - http://lfcstats.co.uk/benitezprofile.html

LiverpoolFC.com page for Rafa - there isn't one. (Though not surprising given the shite they wrote about Rafa upon his leaving in 2010 - and even after the G&H era had ended.)







'The Miracle of Istanbul! | Liverpool vs AC Milan (3-3 + Pens) | 2005 UCL Final Extended Highlights' - a 22 minute video by BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8</a>

^ or click here to watch the region-free 13 minute UEFA version - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OQToElxke4



'Champions League Final 2005 - You'll Never Walk Alone' (fans singing at half-time; 3-0 down to AC Milan...):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEEbbXtmI30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEEbbXtmI30</a>



RAWK's '25th of May 2005: 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' content'  - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg17181973#msg17181973














-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0


1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1986 Double : 1984 Treble : Bill Shankly : Bob Paisley : Joe Fagan : Kenny : Houllier : Rafa : Barnes : Hansen : Rush : Ray : Memorable YNWAs.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:56 pm by oojason »
NICE! Thanks Jason.
You are a god amonst men. Much like our Rafa here ;D Absolutely love the man.
Rafa is a true legend, an inspiration.
Superb Jason.   :scarf
Absolute Legends - both Rafa and Jason!  8) 8)
Thanks for the very kind words :-[ ;D


If you liked the above Rafa post you may also like some similar posts for other past Liverpool managers, and a few legendary past players too:-

1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1986 Double : 1984 Treble : Bill Shankly : Bob Paisley : Joe Fagan : Kenny : Houllier : Rafa : Barnes : Hansen : Rush : Ray : Memorable YNWAs.


^ with more here - a 'mini-index' for RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Seconded, nice one Jason :)
Echo this. Time flies by and I feel like the whole G&H debacle is getting forgotten. The success under Klopp helps of course and that's no bad thing. But it's while ago now and I just wonder how many young fans understand just how desperate those times were. Rafa pretty much fell on his sword for us. Love the bones of him.
