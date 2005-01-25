The AirPod pros actually sound good, the standard first and second gen AirPods are average sounding at best. You can get a pair of Anker for a third of the price that sound better.



The pros genuinely sound good, not just compared to the standard pairs, but in general. I havent tried the gen 3s, theyre supposed to sound much better than the first two though. Theyre about £40 more expensive, Id rather pay that extra cash for a pair that dont sound the same as the buds Apple used to give away for free.



I was about to get the gen 3 buds, but after a couple of people telling me that they're very uncomfortable I just went for some gen 2's. Reading user reviews they do seem to be a very mixed bag when it comes to comfort. I think if anyone is looking for gen 3 buds, you're best off just paying the extra for the pro's.Would like to get the pro's at some point, but to be honest I'm more than happy with the gen 2's, were nearly half the price of the pros at time of buying and they sound so much better than the old wired ones that you use to get for free, although the battery life could be better. If you're not to bothered about having apple tech then a mate just got some cambridge audio ones, think they were about £90 on offer, he said they sound better than the pros that his brother has, so if anyone isn't bothered about having the apple branding and wants the SQ of pros for a fraction of the price, then take a look at the CA Melomania buds. Plus they have decent battery life unlike all of the apple ear buds.