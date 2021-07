Any recommendations for wireless earbuds folks? I've read a few reviews but wanted to see what the good people of RAWK were thinking. I'm an Android user so that rules out Apple Airpods basically, as good as they are from what I've read connectivity and performance is better from other brands.I've come across a small brand who have good reviews and was wondering whether others had experience of them? https://mifo.co.uk/products/mifo-o5-plus-true-wireless-earbuds I think one of the best features about these is the charging case holding up to 100 hours of charge in and can also double up as a phone charger as well, but the sound seems to be pretty impressive too.Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Pro also seem to be excellent as well going from what I've read and I've got a Galaxy phone so would be able to unlock the best features.Others I've read include the Jabra Elite 75t and the Sony WF-1000XM3.There's a range of prices in that lot I know, cost isn't too much of an issue right now and the Bose Soundsport headphones I've got at the moment are great so not in a huge rush. Basically looking for recommendations or should I wait for better quality earbuds to come out later in the year?