Offline lfcthekop

Re: Headphones
« Reply #280 on: November 27, 2020, 07:08:27 pm »
Any reccomendations for a over ear set of headphones for roughly £50? my daughter wants some for christmas

Offline MBL?

Re: Headphones
« Reply #281 on: November 27, 2020, 10:08:39 pm »
Bought some wired open back headphones for music and gaming the beyerdynamics tygr and they are unreal for the price. Im no audiophile even though Im always after a good sound, best Ive ever had and the build quality feels great. Also got a little Bluetooth dac fiio btr3k to improve sound over normal device output which is great but Ive ordered a cable to make it into into dongle as that should be better.
Quote from: lfcthekop on November 27, 2020, 07:08:27 pm
Any reccomendations for a over ear set of headphones for roughly £50? my daughter wants some for christmas


If its definitely over ear headphones she wants then I am assuming they need to be wireless ones also. Id recommend the Sony wh-ch700n, a bit over budget at the current Black Friday price of 75 but they are normally around 100.
Offline lfcthekop

Re: Headphones
« Reply #282 on: November 28, 2020, 01:16:05 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on November 27, 2020, 10:08:39 pm
Bought some wired open back headphones for music and gaming the beyerdynamics tygr and they are unreal for the price. Im no audiophile even though Im always after a good sound, best Ive ever had and the build quality feels great. Also got a little Bluetooth dac fiio btr3k to improve sound over normal device output which is great but Ive ordered a cable to make it into into dongle as that should be better.If its definitely over ear headphones she wants then I am assuming they need to be wireless ones also. Id recommend the Sony wh-ch700n, a bit over budget at the current Black Friday price of 75 but they are normally around 100.
Thankyou , i went and purcahsed them from argos for £79.. i hope she likes them =)
Offline Jake

Re: Headphones
« Reply #283 on: November 28, 2020, 02:04:19 pm »
Anyone tried Aftershokz? I hear good things (nno pun intended) and need some bluetooth headphones to run and gym with.
Offline duvva

Re: Headphones
« Reply #284 on: December 2, 2020, 09:11:07 pm »
Quote from: gomez on August  7, 2020, 08:08:37 pm
Feel exactly the same, Ive been waiting for these to check out the reviews but just dont like the look of them. Just ordered the B&W PX7s.
How have you got on with the PX7s was thinking of ordering some, been dropped by £70/80 in places from Black Friday
Offline Welshred

Re: Headphones
« Reply #285 on: January 20, 2021, 03:28:17 pm »
Any recommendations for wireless earbuds folks? I've read a few reviews but wanted to see what the good people of RAWK were thinking. I'm an Android user so that rules out Apple Airpods basically, as good as they are from what I've read connectivity and performance is better from other brands.

I've come across a small brand who have good reviews and was wondering whether others had experience of them? https://mifo.co.uk/products/mifo-o5-plus-true-wireless-earbuds

I think one of the best features about these is the charging case holding up to 100 hours of charge in and can also double up as a phone charger as well, but the sound seems to be pretty impressive too.

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Pro also seem to be excellent as well going from what I've read and I've got a Galaxy phone so would be able to unlock the best features.

Others I've read include the Jabra Elite 75t and the Sony WF-1000XM3.

There's a range of prices in that lot I know, cost isn't too much of an issue right now and the Bose Soundsport headphones I've got at the moment are great so not in a huge rush. Basically looking for recommendations or should I wait for better quality earbuds to come out later in the year?
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Headphones
« Reply #286 on: January 20, 2021, 03:40:00 pm »
https://www.amazon.co.uk/AIKELA-Headphones-Bluetooth-Earphones-Waterproof/dp/B07ZQDCDPL

I got the previous ones to these and have had no issues.  Just got to watch it if you break into a run as they can drop out fairly easily.  But just walking they are fine - can't really compare to sound on other headphones but they do for me.
Offline adruk87

Re: Headphones
« Reply #287 on: February 1, 2021, 04:22:09 pm »
Has anyone got any recommendations on wireless earphones for running?

Currently looking on Amazon and the majority of the brands are unknown but are around the £30-£40 mark, so a bit sceptical of their quality, however they fairly decent ratings.

Was looking at spending up to £80 or so. Is there a marked difference in quality at these price points?
Offline Skeeve

« Reply #288 on: February 1, 2021, 06:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on January 20, 2021, 03:28:17 pm
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Pro also seem to be excellent as well going from what I've read and I've got a Galaxy phone so would be able to unlock the best features.

Others I've read include the Jabra Elite 75t and the Sony WF-1000XM3.

I wouldn't underestimate the Galaxy Buds Plus either, the design gives you plenty of passive isolation and these days they are regularly around the £100 mark compared with the £200+ of the new Pro model.
Offline Welshred

Re: Headphones
« Reply #289 on: February 1, 2021, 07:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on February  1, 2021, 06:21:49 pm
I wouldn't underestimate the Galaxy Buds Plus either, the design gives you plenty of passive isolation and these days they are regularly around the £100 mark compared with the £200+ of the new Pro model.

My issue with the Buds Plus is that Samsung brought out the Buds, Buds Plus, Live and then Pro within an extremely short period of time so there's obviously issues with the older versions that they've since corrected.
Offline stockdam

Re: Headphones
« Reply #290 on: February 1, 2021, 10:05:03 pm »
Quote from: adruk87 on February  1, 2021, 04:22:09 pm
Has anyone got any recommendations on wireless earphones for running?

Currently looking on Amazon and the majority of the brands are unknown but are around the £30-£40 mark, so a bit sceptical of their quality, however they fairly decent ratings.

Was looking at spending up to £80 or so. Is there a marked difference in quality at these price points?

I have a pair of Soundpeats Truedot and they are fairly good. They are fine for walking or running and Im not too worried if I lose them (which I havent).
Offline Skeeve

« Reply #291 on: February 2, 2021, 12:00:24 am »
Quote from: Welshred on February  1, 2021, 07:57:16 pm
My issue with the Buds Plus is that Samsung brought out the Buds, Buds Plus, Live and then Pro within an extremely short period of time so there's obviously issues with the older versions that they've since corrected.

Ignoring the Live, which seem like a trial of an alternate design, the others have come at yearly intervals rather than in an extremely short period of time with the plus addressing issues in the original Buds, but the Pro is mainly about the addition of the ANC more than anything else, in much the same way that the 75t and XM3 have updated and improved models out now too.
Offline Welshred

Re: Headphones
« Reply #292 on: February 2, 2021, 01:45:43 pm »
The 75t do seem to be some of the best around don't they? I might give then a whirl.
Online royhendo

Re: Headphones
« Reply #293 on: February 2, 2021, 04:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on February  2, 2021, 01:45:43 pm
The 75t do seem to be some of the best around don't they? I might give then a whirl.

This site is brilliant Welshred albeit it's audiophile-focussed. I'm keeping an eye on the same. My wife got some 2nd hand airpods for her work calls and is already complaining about them not working properly with her iphone, so am on the lookout for an upgrade that costs a fair bit less.
https://www.head-fi.org/forums/portable-headphones-earphones-and-in-ear-monitors.103/

Whoops - this thread's interesting reading back to front (was started in 2017).
https://www.head-fi.org/threads/going-fully-wireless-iems-too-soon-or-are-we-there-yet.861024/page-1924
Offline Welshred

Re: Headphones
« Reply #294 on: February 2, 2021, 08:10:49 pm »
Cheers Roy. I'm not hugely an audiophile but I used to get cheap headphones a while back but forked out for my Bose Soundsport a few years ago and was blown away by how good they were and how durable they are. If something is recommended by audiophiles I'm sure I'll like them!
Online royhendo

Re: Headphones
« Reply #295 on: February 3, 2021, 02:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on February  2, 2021, 08:10:49 pm
Cheers Roy. I'm not hugely an audiophile but I used to get cheap headphones a while back but forked out for my Bose Soundsport a few years ago and was blown away by how good they were and how durable they are. If something is recommended by audiophiles I'm sure I'll like them!

Well, the only thing they're really bad for early adopter stupidity. If it's an established product they're good on ratings.

Some of the technology they use for on stage monitors is starting to creep into the earpieces now. I went on to get plug in pieces for other earphones (for example you get adapters for Shure earpieces now for about £40 or so that let you use them the same way. If you know the set of connector types you can make quite nice 'frankenmonitors'.
Offline Jake

Re: Headphones
« Reply #296 on: February 20, 2021, 01:20:55 pm »
Quote from: adruk87 on February  1, 2021, 04:22:09 pm
Has anyone got any recommendations on wireless earphones for running?

Currently looking on Amazon and the majority of the brands are unknown but are around the £30-£40 mark, so a bit sceptical of their quality, however they fairly decent ratings.

Was looking at spending up to £80 or so. Is there a marked difference in quality at these price points?

I had to get Aftershokz, because earbuds don't fit in my stupid ears.

They sound good, long battery life. At max volume its a weird sensation though.
Offline hixxstar

Re: Headphones
« Reply #297 on: March 19, 2021, 05:37:10 pm »
Headphone Amps and/or DACs (usb for desktop PC)... Have you got one, use one ?
I use headphones for music , youtube, movies etc for late night listening & sometimes i'm nearly on full volume  >:(
i know youtube can be hit & miss quality wise, also it depends on the file/bitrate you input for quality output..
is it worth getting a usb DAC.. will it 'drive' the headphones.. loads of info out there but better to get an answer from a user.  8)

i'm using AKG K92 (32 ohms) not high end power beasts but surely a budget DAC can help ?
was looking at ebay-Audioquest dragonfly...
Thanks for any pointers..  :wave

System Bit old now, need to bulid a new one to be honest  ;D
Win 7 64 bit
mobo-gigabyte z97-d3h - cpu i5 4690k quad
ram 16Gb - gfx Rx 570 8Gb
« Last Edit: March 19, 2021, 05:51:11 pm by hixxstar »
Offline Skeeve

« Reply #298 on: March 19, 2021, 08:48:11 pm »
It is an amp that would improve things if you are having issues with driving your existing headphones, the dac is what would improve things if the one on your motherboard is a bit iffy.

Something like the dragonfly would be a reasonable entry-point into this sort of thing, fiio and shanling also do some tidy ones in that entry-level kind of price range that would also work pretty well on your phone if the manufacturer is one who has nicked the headphone socket from you too as they include bt support.
Offline hixxstar

Re: Headphones
« Reply #299 on: March 20, 2021, 01:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 19, 2021, 08:48:11 pm
It is an amp that would improve things if you are having issues with driving your existing headphones, the dac is what would improve things if the one on your motherboard is a bit iffy.
Something like the dragonfly would be a reasonable entry-point into this sort of thing, fiio and shanling also do some tidy ones in that entry-level kind of price range.
Thanks.. i think thats what is needed, mini amp to 'drive' the headphones.. my headphones are only 32 ohms so nowt major.
was looking at maybe a quality soundcard but the more i read about it, DAC seems the best option... dragonfly V 1.2 .. but will look at the others you mention.. ta  :wave
Offline Ziltoid

« Reply #300 on: April 29, 2021, 09:44:31 am »
Quote from: adruk87 on February  1, 2021, 04:22:09 pm
Has anyone got any recommendations on wireless earphones for running?

Currently looking on Amazon and the majority of the brands are unknown but are around the £30-£40 mark, so a bit sceptical of their quality, however they fairly decent ratings.

Was looking at spending up to £80 or so. Is there a marked difference in quality at these price points?

Got a pair of these.  They've been excellent - they also gave me an £8 voucher just for reviewing them.  Just not too keen on the usb charging bit (or should i say the cover) seems flimsy but so far it's held up.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08MJPGPKZ/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Offline hixxstar

« Reply #301 on: May 15, 2021, 08:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 19, 2021, 08:48:11 pm
It is an amp that would improve things if you are having issues with driving your existing headphones, the dac is what would improve things if the one on your motherboard is a bit iffy.

Something like the dragonfly would be a reasonable entry-point into this sort of thing, fiio and shanling also do some tidy ones in that entry-level kind of price range that would also work pretty well on your phone if the manufacturer is one who has nicked the headphone socket from you too as they include bt support.
just a quick update... got a 'Audioengine D1' off fleabay... boxed in mint condition, wow what a difference. made up  :wave
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Headphones
« Reply #302 on: May 15, 2021, 11:30:46 pm »
Can anyone recommend good wireless head phones to use with LG CX Tv and an i phone
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Headphones
« Reply #303 on: May 16, 2021, 06:55:51 am »
Sony XM4 is pretty good for watching TV
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: Headphones
« Reply #304 on: June 14, 2021, 11:52:46 pm »
Dont be afraid to buy second hand headphones, i've had the sennheiser momentums over ears for about 2 years, and they only cost £80, used, but new would have been £250-300.

Also have wireless earphones by Xiaomi True Wireless, sometimes theyre called AirDots, but its a but tricky to get the better pair, cost me about £60 new, when they had the store at Westfield London. decent apple style earphones.
Offline 24∗7

« Reply #305 on: June 15, 2021, 07:21:57 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 16, 2021, 06:55:51 am
Sony XM4 is pretty good for watching TV
Almost bought these. Too uncomfortable though and too big over the top of the head. Ended up with the limited edition Bose QC 35 MK 2. Was worried about the bass response since Bose refuse to publish it (Sony claim from as low as 4hz) but fuck me these are goooood.... So comfy too. A tad limited with the range but manageable.
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Headphones
« Reply #306 on: June 17, 2021, 01:10:44 am »
I'm going to get one the pair headphones ye suggested this week or herself will have me killed before euros over . Is  Bluetooth or wired better while watching matches ?
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: Headphones
« Reply #307 on: June 21, 2021, 11:14:19 am »
those sony's are on sale in prime day. yes its prime day today!

anyone tested those amazon echo ear buds?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Headphones
« Reply #308 on: June 24, 2021, 04:13:27 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June 15, 2021, 07:21:57 am
Almost bought these. Too uncomfortable though and too big over the top of the head. Ended up with the limited edition Bose QC 35 MK 2. Was worried about the bass response since Bose refuse to publish it (Sony claim from as low as 4hz) but fuck me these are goooood.... So comfy too. A tad limited with the range but manageable.

Yeah, that's why I'd only buy headphones in stores. Need to test how they actually feel.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Headphones
« Reply #309 on: June 24, 2021, 06:10:00 pm »
Im quite happy that I splurged out with my miles to get a pair of AirPods Pro Max. The sound is incredible, much better than my pair of QC35s.
Offline MBL?

« Reply #310 on: June 26, 2021, 09:05:07 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on November 27, 2020, 10:08:39 pm
Bought some wired open back headphones for music and gaming the beyerdynamics tygr and they are unreal for the price. Im no audiophile even though Im always after a good sound, best Ive ever had and the build quality feels great. Also got a little Bluetooth dac fiio btr3k to improve sound over normal device output which is great but Ive ordered a cable to make it into into dongle as that should be better.
After having them a good few months now these are by far the best Ive ever owned. Can wear them for hours without being uncomfortable/too hot. Brilliant for music and gaming as the soundstage is large and you can pin point sounds around you.

Obviously being wired and open back they arent for anything other than home use. That suits me as I have Sony Bluetooth ones for on the go even though I hardly use them now.
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Headphones
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 08:36:36 am »
Still can't decide what head phones to get . I was looking at Sony xm4 or Bose but I'm afraid of low latency input lag while watching matches . Sony xm4 seem to have some lag . Be using them 80 %  time with tv & 20% time with Phone or tablet . If it was for tv only I'd just get some thing the seinnheiser 135s
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Headphones
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 08:36:36 am
Still can't decide what head phones to get . I was looking at Sony xm4 or Bose but I'm afraid of low latency input lag while watching matches . Sony xm4 seem to have some lag . Be using them 80 %  time with tv & 20% time with Phone or tablet . If it was for tv only I'd just get some thing the seinnheiser 135s

Can't speak for anyone else but I use the XM4s for watching TV at night as well and I don't notice any particular lag. Maybe it depends on the TV? I use it with a LG C1.

The only time it seems to start getting off sync is when I watch YouTube specifically, but all I have to do is switch off the DSEE on the app
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Headphones
« Reply #313 on: Yesterday at 10:37:49 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 10:28:40 am
Can't speak for anyone else but I use the XM4s for watching TV at night as well and I don't notice any particular lag. Maybe it depends on the TV? I use it with a LG C1.

The only time it seems to start getting off sync is when I watch YouTube specifically, but all I have to do is switch off the DSEE on the app
that's interesting ! Thanks for that . And do you watch much live sports with them on LG ? And no lag ? Surely if there's no lag on c1 there be none on cx . Might chance them
If that's the case
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Headphones
« Reply #314 on: Today at 06:55:19 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 10:37:49 am
that's interesting ! Thanks for that . And do you watch much live sports with them on LG ? And no lag ? Surely if there's no lag on c1 there be none on cx . Might chance them
If that's the case

Not live sports with them on, no. I only watch football and I just mute the commentary usually anyway  :P

With the CX though, it seems to be a mixed consensus online. Some are saying no lag, others saying it starts lagging after a little while, I'm guessing it's because it doesn't have the aptx codec. I would assume the fix would be to either take them off (which would automatically stop playing) and put them back on, and so re-syncing it, or the DSEE on and off thing again.

I can see how that would get annoying though. I would say to be absolutely sure, go with the XM3. They're cheaper, have aptx, pretty much the same battery life, and the only difference I can think of really is that the XM4 can pair with two devices at once while with the XM3 it's just one.
