Good stuff kesey. Me too



I still think it was one of the most unusual sounds I've heard at a football match. It was almost better that the ball didn't go in the net because we would never have 'celebrated' as we did. The Kop's ovation went on for two or three minutes I seem to remember. We were applauding a great move as well as a brilliant shot. But I think we must have been applauding a great season as well. It felt like a massive 'Thank You' to the manager and the players. An 'enough already!' moment. All the better, that the match was still going on.



It was a very special night, and Id urge anyone who hasnt seen it not to watch just the highlights, but the whole game.Why? Because then youll understand that a) Forest were no mugs, b) that the philosophy of both managers/clubs were similar, and contributed to the spectacle, and c) that the DNA of Liverpool is exemplified in this game in a way that must surely have rubbed off on Rodgers and Klopp - years later - what Motson refers to, I think, as the Liverpool way.Its significant that this stunning example of the Liverpool way was achieved with players such as Spackman, Ablett, Gillespie and Houghton. Im in no way dismissing nor underrating their footballing ability; rather Im highlighting the fact that only Barnes and Hansen, from this team, would be in the running should an all-time LFC team be the subject of discussion.My point is that the Liverpool way subsumes individual prowess by always putting the emphasis on team, work ethic and selflessness. Its why Klopp is the perfect fit, and why I love what hes done to cement the clubs legacy.