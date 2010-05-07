What a night, one of my favourites ever, maybe our best ever team.I decided around 5 o'clock "you know what I'll go the match tonight"; it was cheap - a fiver or so I think - but money was tight, my wife and I had just moved into our own place and I took home less than a ton a week, so I couldn't afford to go all the time, how glad I am I went that night. I met my Dad's youngest brother at the Chippy on Utting Avenue, and Stanley Park South where he lived, got our usual bag of chips, loads of salt and vinegarand then the walk up to the ground, in the Kop, middle right, to watch it all unfold, it was footballing perfection. Tom Finney, Platini, Des Lynam, everyone Eulogized on the telly later that night, this was the best team in Europe - no doubt.