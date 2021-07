.

Liverpool 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest

Match Highlights....

The Mighty Reds

Wednesday 13th April, 1988.Grobbelaar; Gillespie Ablett, Hansen, Nicol; Houghton, Spackman, McMahon, Barnes; Beardsley, Aldridge.C. Johnston, Molby.Sutton; Chettle, Foster, Walker, Pearce; Crosby, Webb, Wilson, Glover; Clough, Rice.Wassall, ?.LFCHistory.netPage : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1632 Liverweb.org Match Info Page : https://web.archive.org/web/20141226110310/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/report.asp?rec_id=4717 Wikipedia Page for Liverpool's':-':-':-':-':-':-':-' - from LFC (no sign-in or facebook account required):-':-'Best performance ever?' article - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/439 'BBC World Service Sports Roundup transcript' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/706 'John Barnes - A beauty to behold' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3765 'Match of the Century' - www.thesportsman.com/articles/match-of-the-century-liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest-on-april-13-1988 'Liverpool were better than Brazil' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/297649-liverpool-fc-nottingham-forest-1988-on-this-day (with free 12 minute video)'The greatest of all time?' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gallery/greatest-time-liverpool-fc-5-3248067 'Liverpool 5 Nottingham Forest 0' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/04/liverpool-5-nottingham-forest-0-when-beardsley-and-co-brought-brian-cloughs-boys-to-their-knees 'The Finest Exhibition Of Football' - www.soccersouls.com/liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest-the-finest-exhibition-of-football-classic-clashes More Match Reports & Snippets at www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1632 A look back 1 : www.thisisanfield.com/2020/05/the-finest-exhibition-of-football-unrelenting-liverpool-slice-nottingham-forest-for-five A look back 2 : www.thisisanfield.com/2009/08/no-18-liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest A look back 3 : https://tomkinstimes.com/2017/10/post-match-analysis-liverpool-5-nottingham-forest-0-april-13th-1988 (with analysis)A look back 4 : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/277807-no-4-liverpool-5-0-forest-lfc-s-greatest-ever-performance A look back 5 : 'Liverpool Songs: We Hate Nottingham Forest Erm, Why Is That?' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2016/07/liverpool-we-hate-nottingham-forest-erm-why A look back 6 : 'Throwback Thursday: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, 1988' - www.pastemagazine.com/soccer/throwback-thursday-liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest A look back 7 : 'Liverpool's team of 87-88 is perhaps England's finest' - thesefootballtimes.co/2016/07/12/why-liverpools-team-of-1987-88-is-perhaps-english-footballs-finest- The legendary Sir Tom Finney certainly enjoyed Liverpool's performance:-"It was the finest exhibition I've seen the whole time I've played and watched the game. You couldn't see it bettered anywhere, not even in Brazil. The moves they put together were fantastic."' on VHS - sort of a '' (and included all 90 minutes of the 5-0 match vs Nottingham Forest):-the superb Dave Waller's home-made quality '':-Some memorable / atmospheric(1991+) -A few more memorable games -Victories vs: from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588 Victories vs: from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008