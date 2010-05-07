OK, help me out, anyone who was there. The cameras failed to catch the full glory of one of the goals (I think maybe it was the Gary Gillespie one). I have a memory of Barnes doing yet another terrific piece of skill in the left hand corner just before the cross was delivered, yet the camera cuts in too late to catch it. The moment was therefore lost forever. But what exactly happened? Another nutmeg, a Cruyff turn, a roulette? What was it Kopites?



Think it was off a throw or short corner,nutmegged someone right on the corner of the 18 yrd box /goalline,the pulled it back for Gillespie,great goal,my fave that night was the second one,the pass from Beardo to Aldo,the way Aldo let it run across his body and the finish was sublime.. Deffo the best performance of attacking footy ive ever seen,shoulda scored 9 or 10