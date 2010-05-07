« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots  (Read 9359 times)

Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #80 on: May 7, 2010, 04:52:57 pm »
The link doesn't work for me?
Just has a big quicktime (i think) Q??
Would love to get it going..
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #81 on: May 8, 2010, 12:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Garstonite on April 26, 2010, 09:28:21 pm

I have the 87/88 season review called "The Mighty Reds" on DVD that I could get up. I've got a lot of games that would be good to get up on there. 7-0 against Spurs, 9-0 against Palace. Will have to be reminded how you do it.
Absoloutly cracking video that one mate(mighty reds),vintage season,honestly think we wouldnt be singing '5 times if that side had played in the European cup...
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #82 on: May 8, 2010, 12:19:36 pm »
Quote from: yorkykopite on April 28, 2010, 12:48:01 am
OK, help me out, anyone who was there. The cameras failed to catch the full glory of one of the goals (I think maybe it was the Gary Gillespie one). I have a memory of Barnes doing yet another terrific piece of skill in the left hand corner just before the cross was delivered, yet the camera cuts in too late to catch it. The moment was therefore lost forever. But what exactly happened? Another nutmeg, a Cruyff turn, a roulette? What was it Kopites?
Think it was off a throw or short corner,nutmegged someone right on the corner of the 18 yrd box /goalline,the pulled it back for Gillespie,great goal,my fave that night was the second one,the pass from Beardo to Aldo,the way Aldo let it run across his body and the finish was sublime.. Deffo the best performance of attacking footy ive ever seen,shoulda scored 9 or 10
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #83 on: May 8, 2010, 06:08:43 pm »
Quote from: tomred on May  8, 2010, 11:00:12 am
Right click on the link, choose Save As, and save the file onto your computer as an MPEG. Then you can watch it.

Cheers mate I think I've found my problem.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #84 on: May 9, 2010, 08:10:29 am »
I can't believe how quick the pace of this game is. Its as fast if not faster than most Premier League games these days. What an awesome performance. Needless to say I'd love if we played like that all the time.


Also, aren't backpasses pretty funny?
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm »
Liverpool 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest


League Match: Wednesday 13th April, 1988.







LFC XI: Grobbelaar; Gillespie Ablett, Hansen, Nicol; Houghton, Spackman, McMahon, Barnes; Beardsley, Aldridge.
Subs: C. Johnston, Molby.

Forest XI: Sutton; Chettle, Foster, Walker, Pearce; Crosby, Webb, Wilson, Glover; Clough, Rice.
Subs: Wassall, ?.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1632

Liverweb.org Match Info Page : https://web.archive.org/web/20141226110310/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/report.asp?rec_id=4717

Wikipedia Page for Liverpool's 1987/88 Season : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1987%E2%80%9388_Liverpool_F.C._season





Match Highlights....




'Full Match Replay':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Dc0E_c7fCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Dc0E_c7fCM</a>



'Full Match Replay':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x1lgkvk



'32 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q3VPRfK0Ov8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q3VPRfK0Ov8</a>



'22 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K0ODCWNPN_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K0ODCWNPN_0</a>



'11 minute highlights':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x7508s7



'8 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jy-uQT3AqyI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jy-uQT3AqyI</a>



'6 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RhwWS3FoQ2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RhwWS3FoQ2g</a>



'5 minute highlights' - from LFC (no sign-in or facebook account required):-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/468337474385992



'3 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z46vRy-SHFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z46vRy-SHFc</a>













Match Reports & Info:-


'Best performance ever?' article - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/439
'BBC World Service Sports Roundup transcript' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/706
'John Barnes - A beauty to behold' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3765
'Match of the Century' - www.thesportsman.com/articles/match-of-the-century-liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest-on-april-13-1988
'Liverpool were better than Brazil' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/297649-liverpool-fc-nottingham-forest-1988-on-this-day (with free 12 minute video)
'The greatest of all time?' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gallery/greatest-time-liverpool-fc-5-3248067
'Liverpool 5 Nottingham Forest 0' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/04/liverpool-5-nottingham-forest-0-when-beardsley-and-co-brought-brian-cloughs-boys-to-their-knees
'The Finest Exhibition Of Football' - www.soccersouls.com/liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest-the-finest-exhibition-of-football-classic-clashes

More Match Reports & Snippets at www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1632

A look back 1 : www.thisisanfield.com/2020/05/the-finest-exhibition-of-football-unrelenting-liverpool-slice-nottingham-forest-for-five
A look back 2 : www.thisisanfield.com/2009/08/no-18-liverpool-5-0-nottingham-forest
A look back 3 : https://tomkinstimes.com/2017/10/post-match-analysis-liverpool-5-nottingham-forest-0-april-13th-1988 (with analysis)
A look back 4 : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/277807-no-4-liverpool-5-0-forest-lfc-s-greatest-ever-performance
A look back 5 : 'Liverpool Songs: We Hate Nottingham Forest  Erm, Why Is That?' - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2016/07/liverpool-we-hate-nottingham-forest-erm-why
A look back 6 : 'Throwback Thursday: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, 1988' - www.pastemagazine.com/soccer/throwback-thursday-liverpool-vs-nottingham-forest
A look back 7 : 'Liverpool's team of 87-88 is perhaps England's finest' - thesefootballtimes.co/2016/07/12/why-liverpools-team-of-1987-88-is-perhaps-english-footballs-finest



- The legendary Sir Tom Finney certainly enjoyed Liverpool's performance:-

"It was the finest exhibition I've seen the whole time I've played and watched the game. You couldn't see it bettered anywhere, not even in Brazil. The moves they put together were fantastic."












'The Mighty Reds' on VHS - sort of a 'Season Review of Liverpool 1987-88' (and included all 90 minutes of the 5-0 match vs Nottingham Forest):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qxwYcid_uSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qxwYcid_uSM</a>



the superb Dave Waller's home-made quality 'Liverpool FC season review 1987/88':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IteEEzLgnw</a>






Some memorable / atmospheric Liverpool matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : Real Madrid '09 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man City '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19.

A few more memorable games - Saint Etienne '77 : Howard Gayle & Bayern '81 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Everton 3-2 in '01.


Victories vs Everton : from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008

« Last Edit: Today at 03:48:45 am by oojason »
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm »
Ive mentioned it before (multiple times) but why not, I was at this game. I was only 9 so utterly spoilt to see such a great performance and kind of take it for granted.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm »
Born in 94', but I'll never get bored of watching clips of Peter Beardsley.

Enjoyed the chant at the end 'Olay olay olay, we are scouse, we are scouse, olay olay olay' ....
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:43 am by OOS »
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:24:58 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm
Ive mentioned it before (multiple times) but why not, I was at this game. I was only 9 so utterly spoilt to see such a great performance and kind of take it for granted.

Id be mentioning it all the time too. Probably the best performance Ive ever seen. It still blows me away watching any clips of that game. The speed of play, the passing, movement, and the perfect game from Beardsley.
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:25:22 am »

I'll always remember the applause when Beardsley hit the bar . I know it sounds mad but we were all gobsmacked that night and even Tom Finney was lost for words .
Re: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:37:05 am »
Ah bollocks . I've just watched the highlights and the keeper tipped it over 1988 was a long time ago  ;D

Edit .

Just watched it again and he did hit the bar later on in the first half  ;) .
« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:18 am by kesey »
