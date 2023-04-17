« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paralysis Dreams  (Read 15855 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,387
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #240 on: April 17, 2023, 06:35:47 pm »
Had a dream / nightmare last night. Was being chased and ended up making it to an alleyway. Im down there for a bit when 2 little black Pug dogs come into the alley. Then 2 mates turn up who were being chased. Im knackered and out of breath so lie down and start laughing cos we all escaped and they only just made it. My mate then says Whats that? And points at something coming towards me as Im lying down. He then mentions is that a tail?

Next thing I know, in my dream Im paralysed and can only use my eyes to see what hes on aboot. I just see a tail out the side of my eye then suddenly wake up and Im paralysed for what felt like about 5 seconds. Face ,eyes, everything. Was fucking horrible. I even tried to brush away a rat as I woke up when I could finally move after aboot 5 seconds.

Googled it this morning and first time I e ever heard of it. Shit myself
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,465
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #241 on: April 17, 2023, 09:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 17, 2023, 06:35:47 pm
Had a dream / nightmare last night. Was being chased and ended up making it to an alleyway. Im down there for a bit when 2 little black Pug dogs come into the alley. Then 2 mates turn up who were being chased. Im knackered and out of breath so lie down and start laughing cos we all escaped and they only just made it. My mate then says Whats that? And points at something coming towards me as Im lying down. He then mentions is that a tail?

Next thing I know, in my dream Im paralysed and can only use my eyes to see what hes on aboot. I just see a tail out the side of my eye then suddenly wake up and Im paralysed for what felt like about 5 seconds. Face ,eyes, everything. Was fucking horrible. I even tried to brush away a rat as I woke up when I could finally move after aboot 5 seconds.

Googled it this morning and first time I e ever heard of it. Shit myself
Even though its esssntially harmless, Im very sorry to hear youre suffering with sleep paralysis as it can be genuinely terrifying.

I first had it in 2015, and then had it several times throughout the next couple of years. I still get it from time to time, but the experience is a lot different now Im used to it.

The first time was possibly the most scary experience of my life. I awoke and was aware I couldnt move my body, but at some level I must have thought it was a dream. I then heard my brother cough in the next room and instantly knew it was real. I lay there thinking I was genuinely paralysed and started to get this insane sense of dread. As if something was creeping through the house on its way to me. Ive never had my heart pound anywhere near that fast before.

Some of the other times were also really scary. One time in particular the hallucinations were really strong and I saw the creature that you always see depicted in illustrations for sleep paralysis.

How old are you out of interest? I was 25 when they started.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,387
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #242 on: April 18, 2023, 04:04:48 pm »
^^Yeah its a weird one alright and can see why people would be scared etc when you havent had em before (or even if you have). The more and more i think aboot it the more i think ive had em before but like them dreams you try to remember and cant ive just forgotten aboot em. This one was so vivid though. Felt like the dream itself was only aboot half a minute long.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #243 on: April 18, 2023, 04:28:25 pm »
I used to get these too when I was late teen early 20s.  Ive even been semi awake and tried to scream, but no noise comes out.
Awful experiences.
Logged

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #244 on: April 19, 2023, 07:17:50 pm »
just sayin lads, dont go mad now. with all ive heard about UAPs and seen those gofast flir and tictac videos that the pentagon released, and then that flying metal looking orb released today, and then when you consider the WOO part of the phenomenon. well, i wouldnt rule out your subcointesness (i cant spell that!) acting the bollix when you sleep. theres something there with you.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,635
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #245 on: April 19, 2023, 08:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 18, 2023, 04:28:25 pm
I used to get these too when I was late teen early 20s.  Ive even been semi awake and tried to scream, but no noise comes out.
Awful experiences.

I used to get that until my early 30s. Not quite awake and not quite asleep, like something is on top of you and stopping you from getting up, wanted to call out for someone but unable to make any actual noise, its absolutely terrifying experience. Sometimes it felt like there was someone in the room too, like the house was being robbed or something like that. Luckily been a good few years since I last had an episode.
« Last Edit: April 19, 2023, 08:22:14 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,502
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #246 on: April 19, 2023, 10:59:50 pm »
There's some pineal gland stuff going on here .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #247 on: April 20, 2023, 04:45:22 pm »
Quote from: kesey on April 19, 2023, 10:59:50 pm
There's some pineal gland stuff going on here .

Go on.....
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,591
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #248 on: April 22, 2023, 09:37:08 am »
I used to get this every day in my mid 20s, fucking horrible. Gave up smoking weed and it stopped after a couple of weeks. Have not smoked weed since, but have been around people who do and even then i can feel my arms tingling. Think i was getting some kind of vasoconstriction
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #249 on: April 24, 2023, 01:23:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 19, 2023, 08:18:57 pm
I used to get that until my early 30s. Not quite awake and not quite asleep, like something is on top of you and stopping you from getting up, wanted to call out for someone but unable to make any actual noise, its absolutely terrifying experience. Sometimes it felt like there was someone in the room too, like the house was being robbed or something like that. Luckily been a good few years since I last had an episode.

Yes, Exactly like that
Logged

Offline lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #250 on: April 24, 2023, 01:43:50 am »
I have some strange experience when dropping asleep, just as about to fall asleep i get this weird feeling come over me, like im pinned, and the longer i leave it the stronger this feeling gets... i have to try my best to kick my legs and get out of it ..i have felt this since i was a teenager and now im 40 and still get it every now and then.. sometimes i  think if i let this feeling build up without trying to kick me legs  as i can feel it getting stronger by the second, what will happen?... Scares the shit out of me. mainly only used to happen if i laid on my left side
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,832
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #251 on: April 24, 2023, 07:27:57 am »
I always have weird and scary sleeps the night after Ive been out on the ale. Always have a sense of dread and doom when I close my eyes and try and nod off and sometimes wake up in a jolty shock.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,502
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #252 on: April 25, 2023, 04:06:52 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on April 20, 2023, 04:45:22 pm
Go on.....

It's the Descartes stuff about it being the fete or party of the sole or something and about that mad band called Run DMT . 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,631
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #253 on: April 25, 2023, 12:12:00 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on April 24, 2023, 01:43:50 am
I have some strange experience when dropping asleep, just as about to fall asleep i get this weird feeling come over me, like im pinned, and the longer i leave it the stronger this feeling gets... i have to try my best to kick my legs and get out of it ..i have felt this since i was a teenager and now im 40 and still get it every now and then.. sometimes i  think if i let this feeling build up without trying to kick me legs  as i can feel it getting stronger by the second, what will happen?... Scares the shit out of me. mainly only used to happen if i laid on my left side

To be honest I think if you give in you will just fall asleep.

There is some sort of switch in the brain that disables movement when we are asleep. It stops us from acting out our thoughts when sleeping, so we don't go sleepwalking and stuff all the time. It usually only switches when we are asleep, but I think it can sometimes get a bit confused in the transition between being awake and asleep. Maybe part of the brain is already asleep, and part is still awake. Like you said, it starts to paralyse you while you're still drifting off, or in the paralysis dreams, you wake up before the 'switch' has turned movement back on. Being awake and not being able to move obviously leads to fear. I think the solution is to either wake yourself up properly (like you said forcing movement does that), or let yourself drift of to full sleep.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #254 on: May 14, 2023, 09:30:26 am »
I used to get this all the time, from the age of about 16 or so up until I was around 30.

Similar experience as others have described, Id wake up half in and out of sleep, unable to move and because I was in and out of sleep it would often be accompanied by visual or auditory hallucinations.

As others have touched on, I grew used to it and eventually knew what we going on, it was still scary but not as worrisome as Id know that it wasnt real, for me Id summon up the energy to kick my legs out and wake myself up. On a couple of occasions (rarely) the experience was quite enjoyable as the hallucinations were so vivid (and not of a dark/demonic nature as they tend to be) and it was similar to how Id imagine an acid trip or something would be. As I say, that was rare as I used to tend to have non-sensical hallucinations and thoughts rather than seeing anything like an old hag or a demon as tend to be common.

Thankfully Ive not had an attack of any kind for a while now, it was always worse when Id been drinking which I dont do much these days so I wonder if thats had an impact. Until very recently I suffered with night terrors, Id frequently leap from my bed screaming uncontrollably thinking there was a snake or something in it which again, thankfully has subsided recently. I do sometimes still wake up and see objects in the shadows of the rooms which my brain then makes sense from and converts into a human or an animal which is scary, but nothing like the above so Ill take it.

Mad what the brain can do really.
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • You Love Us
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #255 on: May 18, 2023, 08:20:34 pm »
Another (ex) Sleep Paralysis sufferer here!

So, for me, it began when I was in my mid-teens. Being a kid at the time, I struggled to adequately explain what was happening to me or even what it felt like. Plus, this would have been the mid-1990s and while the internet was a thing, we didn't have it at home, so I couldn't even consult Dr. Google about it. Added to that, the Sleep Paralysis was so inexplicable and terrifyingly bizarre that I felt like I was going batshit crazy, which made me even more reluctant to tell anyone. And it was terrifying.

There would be nights where it happened several times, as I slipped in an out of sleep. I would have this feeling that I was being pinned down to the mattress even though there was no one there. I'd be completely unable to move and scared rigid. Or I'd be convinced someone was in the room. The worst, by a country mile, was sensing this evil, malignant "presence" lurking just at the edge of sight, and being completely unable to make a sound or move a muscle. Sometimes, there was a falling sensation before waking up properly; or I felt like I was being dragged bodily into the mattress itself. On  bad nights, especially in the early days, I would be afraid of going back to sleep.

I'm a firm non-believer in anything supernatural or religious. But I fully understand why other sufferers believe this to be "demonic", or whatever. Especially for people like myself who didn't know what it was and couldn't quite explain it. I was in my late 20s when I finally stumbled across an online article about sleep paralysis and suddenly everything made sense. Just having a name for it helped a lot and, over the next couple of years, it just ebbed away.

It's been years since it last happened. However, I still feel a huge amount of relief when I stumble across threads or discussions like this one, where others share their experiences and I learn all over again that I wasn't crazy. So, thanks guys!



Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,945
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #256 on: May 19, 2023, 06:27:46 pm »
I am sometimes able to come forward in early morning dreams and change the content or my own actions

I have some bad dreams where I am victimised or helpless or in some way attacked

Dream me is tied up in chains man

Had one recently about being pursued in a hotel. Some big dude was coming at me to end me and I couldn't move

Hated it

Some lucid part of my mind went NOOOOPE and rewound it a bit til where I took off my belt and lashed him with the buckle as he reeled through the door

I woke up fuming haha

Paralysis has nothing on furiosity
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #257 on: May 29, 2023, 02:38:31 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 19, 2023, 06:27:46 pm
I am sometimes able to come forward in early morning dreams and change the content or my own actions

I have some bad dreams where I am victimised or helpless or in some way attacked

Dream me is tied up in chains man

Had one recently about being pursued in a hotel. Some big dude was coming at me to end me and I couldn't move

Hated it

Some lucid part of my mind went NOOOOPE and rewound it a bit til where I took off my belt and lashed him with the buckle as he reeled through the door

I woke up fuming haha

Paralysis has nothing on furiosity

Have you reached a point where during paralysis you can enter into lucid and "control/wing" the situation based on your brain? I would love to know if you can because I got there too and I would like to share with those who face the same.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,631
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #258 on: May 29, 2023, 07:10:16 am »
Quote from: shank94 on May 29, 2023, 02:38:31 am
Have you reached a point where during paralysis you can enter into lucid and "control/wing" the situation based on your brain? I would love to know if you can because I got there too and I would like to share with those who face the same.

It's called lucid dreaming. It isn't really related to sleep paralysis.

If you search for it, there's lots of threads on here where people talk about it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,498
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #259 on: May 29, 2023, 08:11:55 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 29, 2023, 07:10:16 am
It's called lucid dreaming. It isn't really related to sleep paralysis.

If you search for it, there's lots of threads on here where people talk about it.
I did one a while back  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353770.msg18738775#msg18738775
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #260 on: May 29, 2023, 10:44:58 pm »
I used to get them a lot in my late teens and 20's, kinda rare once I hit my thirties.

I think it was the lack of sleep with nights out a plenty during the week and recreational habits.

Had some scary ones, with a mix of seeing dark figures at end of bed, being pressed down on my chest sensation and thinking I'm going to suffocate under the duvet.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #261 on: May 30, 2023, 12:35:56 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 29, 2023, 07:10:16 am
It's called lucid dreaming. It isn't really related to sleep paralysis.

If you search for it, there's lots of threads on here where people talk about it.

Well, they might not be related but they can certainly be part of the same event. 

I have had sleep paralysis since I was a little kid and I grown up to fight it and one way was to turn the paralysis into lucid dreams where I would play out the situation. It usually isn't very exciting or nice, because you are facing something you essentially gave your brain free roam to work with whatever the paralysis conjured up but I asked him if he could turn his paralysis into lucid since it's a huge way for me to deal with my paralysis. 

I have a long post that I will share soon, it got buried years ago in a paralysis forum, hope I can find it.
« Last Edit: May 30, 2023, 12:38:23 am by shank94 »
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:19:33 am »
Found it, you can ignore most of it, but I would like to know from those who face it, on the 5 stages.

2021 post on a another forum, let me know what you think:


It started when I was 15, I was sleeping in a room and I went to sleep by mistake by leaving the lights on. Suddenly at night, my eyes opened. I didn't feel groggy or anything and it was clear that this was unusual, then it started. I tried to move and I couldn't, I was absolutely petrified, my eyes were moving but I couldn't move a muscle of my body, I thought I was a goner. Then suddenly, it felt like someone sat on my chest, I was crying for air but my mouth made no sounds and I made no movement except my eyes. Suddenly, I heard voices, this was a crowd of voices. They started coming closer and louder. It felt like I was in Gladiator stadium with everyone watching me. The voices became louder and louder until I heard my door creak and my young sorry ass called it a night then and I just did the only thing that was possible which was shut my eyes. The next thing I remember is waking up for school.

At first my parents didn't believe me, they said you had a nightmare but then they realized I had been through sleep paralysis and explained it to me.

Since then i've had them consistently throughout the years with gaps and i've been able to categorize my sleep paralysis into 5 groups:

1. Only your eyes are open and nothing else happens (Never happened to me)

2. You hear sounds (Just the first 1, lost my sleep paralysis virginity to it)

3. You see an inanimate object that isn't supposed to be there. (Happened about 2 times) = See a light, potential shadow etc

4. You see a demon, creature or a ghost (My most common)

5. The worst one that I had, You see a human (Happened once and it freaked the shit out of me, a woman standing on her knees next to my bed and speaking to me while I can't move and I have never seen her before let alone be in my bedroom kneeling beside me, speaking to me, gone in 1 minute) Worst ever

This human encounter made me research about it so that I could fight this rather than be in a torrid state of helplessness.

I read about how you can transcend through your Sleep paralysis into Lucid dreaming by fighting and/or calmness during the paralysis and attempting interaction with your surrounding. I decided I am going to this since within the first 10 seconds, I know if I am awake of this shit is going to be bad.

The reason I bumped this thread is because I had 3 events in recently, 1 yesterday. Context - I had slept 4 hours in 3 days since I had to do presentations while travelling to Uni and client offices.

1st event: I went to sleep for an afternoon nap, my bed faces a window. As per, I woke up could only move my eyes and I looked in the window, suddenly there was a flash there was a constant stream of black light that was hitting me directly in the face, I could see the entire outline of the stream until it hit my forehead. I could feel the light hitting me and I tried to move my head away but duh! I couldn't. So I stopped fighting and directly looked into the light to transcend it into lucid but I couldn't and then I woke up later, meh I've seen worse.

Event 2: As per, less sleep before then went to sleep, woke up in the middle of night facing right. Same shit, couldn't move but this time thankfully it was a demon. I heard the footsteps and then I felt someone try to pull me towards the left side to look at me but it was failing to move my blanket, I used this chance, I calmed down and there you go, I entered Lucid, I grabbed the arm and pulled it to my face and I saw a blackhooded figure with no face, I'd argue it was looking a bit perplexed and now the dream was mine so I tried to attack it and this led to me to go to sleep again. Unbelievable how magical the Brain is, you can feel, touch, pain, emotions even during dreams.

Event #3: This happened yesterday night, it was quite annoying but I learnt something new. Went to sleep, woke up facing the right side of my bed, same old: eyes open, can't move, can't breathe. Now i hear a voice, loud but incomprehensible. I make my mistake here, I start fighting the paralysis before I can see what going on and behold, I enter into Lucid dreaming but here comes my dumbass brain. I am now lucid dreaming with an entity I can't see. This is where shit gets weird. I realize that I am lucid dreaming as I have a 24 hour clock in my room and the time was 14.23pm and it was dark outside the window. I start walking around my bed and move into my living room and there I see it. A black floating figure now screeching towards me. I panic and I run back into my room and now I have no place to go. The screeching becomes louder and suddenly yet slowly, the figure starts appearing at the bedroom door, now my motherfucking brain decides that this figure is gonna float slowly yet steadily towards me while I am helpless and soon enough it reaches close to me and puts its thirsty ugly hand into my chest, I feel very uneasy and start shouting but then I ain't going down without a fight, I grab its hand and try to twist it. Suddenly the creature changes the form and turns into a human asks me for anything that I want in life, I start making fun of it and asking it to apologize for it behavior by now its day time outside. The creature then again start screeching and rushes at me and I wake up, its night im facing the right side of my bed and its 3 am.


TL;DR

I realized how this process can still go really bad

I have this problem but it is what I live with. Sorry for the long post but I had to get it off my chest with someone who has had sleep paralysis as none of my friends have had it ever.


Sorry if this was weird.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paralysis Dreams
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:26:28 am »
Stress, anxiety, lack of sleep and addiction make it worse, don't let it get the better of you.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 