Another (ex) Sleep Paralysis sufferer here!



So, for me, it began when I was in my mid-teens. Being a kid at the time, I struggled to adequately explain what was happening to me or even what it felt like. Plus, this would have been the mid-1990s and while the internet was a thing, we didn't have it at home, so I couldn't even consult Dr. Google about it. Added to that, the Sleep Paralysis was so inexplicable and terrifyingly bizarre that I felt like I was going batshit crazy, which made me even more reluctant to tell anyone. And it was terrifying.



There would be nights where it happened several times, as I slipped in an out of sleep. I would have this feeling that I was being pinned down to the mattress even though there was no one there. I'd be completely unable to move and scared rigid. Or I'd be convinced someone was in the room. The worst, by a country mile, was sensing this evil, malignant "presence" lurking just at the edge of sight, and being completely unable to make a sound or move a muscle. Sometimes, there was a falling sensation before waking up properly; or I felt like I was being dragged bodily into the mattress itself. On bad nights, especially in the early days, I would be afraid of going back to sleep.



I'm a firm non-believer in anything supernatural or religious. But I fully understand why other sufferers believe this to be "demonic", or whatever. Especially for people like myself who didn't know what it was and couldn't quite explain it. I was in my late 20s when I finally stumbled across an online article about sleep paralysis and suddenly everything made sense. Just having a name for it helped a lot and, over the next couple of years, it just ebbed away.



It's been years since it last happened. However, I still feel a huge amount of relief when I stumble across threads or discussions like this one, where others share their experiences and I learn all over again that I wasn't crazy. So, thanks guys!







