£10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory

1892tillforever

Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
Reply #2440 on: Today at 11:16:37 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:12:03 am
They can be a gold mine if you unearth one.
That Russian game last June was amazing.
There was one not too long ago with one side only having 8 players available. Hills still had markets. -3 was something like 40/1. Fuckers were only 3-0 up with 79 minutes played and the game got abandoned due to 'injuries'  :D
Does my head in when bookies get away with these ones. I remember many years ago a Phillippines cup match between two shit teams but one was ultra bad. I backed the less shit one and wondered why they were dominating to a crazy degree early on. I lumped on a bit and they started scoring. For some reason I went to the Phillippines cup match Twitter and found that the extra bad team started with 9 players!!! Moreover the other side needed to win by 15 to qualify. At this point I was restricted to betting smaller amounts and the game was 20-0 after 60 minutes before it was halted because the 9-man team was down to 6 after injuries.

I also remember a Lithuanian women's team that was 66/1 to win and 100/1 HT/FT. They were new in the league and their only home game was a loss to the ultra dominant Gintras. The opposition werent' great so I monitored it for a few minutes and found the outsiders had started well. Backed them at 66s, 100s HT/FT and 10/1 to score first. They won 4-1 and had about 25 shots to 5!  ;D That was my biggest ever win.
nayia2002

Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
Reply #2441 on: Today at 11:22:51 am
Bit disappointed with yesterday's result but looking forward to giving this another go!so who's next and what are we backing?? Hockey match in canada semi pro league?? 🤣🤪😂🤪
Barneylfc∗

Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
Reply #2442 on: Today at 11:29:03 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:22:51 am
Bit disappointed with yesterday's result but looking forward to giving this another go!so who's next and what are we backing?? Hockey match in canada semi pro league?? 🤣🤪😂🤪

LFCStephen if he's in for another go. Will be tomorrow though
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
Reply #2443 on: Today at 11:35:53 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:16:37 am
Does my head in when bookies get away with these ones. I remember many years ago a Phillippines cup match between two shit teams but one was ultra bad. I backed the less shit one and wondered why they were dominating to a crazy degree early on. I lumped on a bit and they started scoring. For some reason I went to the Phillippines cup match Twitter and found that the extra bad team started with 9 players!!! Moreover the other side needed to win by 15 to qualify. At this point I was restricted to betting smaller amounts and the game was 20-0 after 60 minutes before it was halted because the 9-man team was down to 6 after injuries.

I also remember a Lithuanian women's team that was 66/1 to win and 100/1 HT/FT. They were new in the league and their only home game was a loss to the ultra dominant Gintras. The opposition werent' great so I monitored it for a few minutes and found the outsiders had started well. Backed them at 66s, 100s HT/FT and 10/1 to score first. They won 4-1 and had about 25 shots to 5!  ;D That was my biggest ever win.

That immediately made me think of this

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 15, 2017, 11:41:08 am
Kitchee Reserves can suck my fucking balls. Get to fuck you absolute bastards
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 15, 2017, 12:16:09 pm
Absolutely no way that game isn't dodgy as fuck. Kitchee conceded 2 goals in 10 games. Both to 1st Placed BC Glory. They were 1.800, so 4/5, to win -4.0 Asian handicap, and they're getting beat 7-0. They beat this team 5-0 a few weeks ago. Fucking c*nts.

Home side were something like 40/1 to win or something stupid like that, and they go and win 7-0  ;D
Craig 🤔

Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
Reply #2444 on: Today at 11:47:25 am
Might have to have a look around at some of these more obscure leagues.
rodderzzz

Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
Reply #2445 on: Today at 12:25:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:35:53 am
That immediately made me think of this

Home side were something like 40/1 to win or something stupid like that, and they go and win 7-0  ;D

There's loads of pages on Instagram that play correct score doubles and hit all the time, they're either photoshopping screenshots and dodgy as fuck, but they all have in their profile that they're basically fixing matches. I can't work out whether they're scams or not.
