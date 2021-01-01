« previous next »
Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 09:13:16 pm »
In the bag then youd think.


Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm »
Right Craig, we're getting to the business end here. Don't fuck it up like that bellend Barney did.


Offline XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 09:14:01 pm »
Watching the game, dont want to curse it but Bayern look levels above, expect this to be 3 or 4


Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm
Right Craig, we're getting to the business end here. Don't fuck it up like that bellend Barney did.

Im looking at Weds games and nothing massively stands out.

Salah to score anytime is 1.83 on 365 which Im thinking looks good.


Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm
Im looking at Weds games and nothing massively stands out.

Salah to score anytime is 1.83 on 365 which Im thinking looks good.

No rush whatsoever, especially at this stage.


Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 09:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm
No rush whatsoever, especially at this stage.
Yeah just what I was going to say. It can wait until following day if needs be.


Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 09:29:17 pm »
365 paid out on this one now.

Ill have a look for Thurs too. The Salah one is quite tempting though.


Offline XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 09:36:04 pm »
Oh god, not the Europa league minefield!


Online Dublin Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm
Im looking at Weds games and nothing massively stands out.

Salah to score anytime is 1.83 on 365 which Im thinking looks good.

Only 4/7 on PP, which aint great, but whatever will be :D



Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 09:59:21 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 09:36:04 pm
Oh god, not the Europa league minefield!

Yeah Im not massively keen on Thurs  ;D

Im happy with Salah anytime but if odds are too shit on other sites I can look at something else?!


Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:59:21 pm
Yeah Im not massively keen on Thurs  ;D

Im happy with Salah anytime but if odds are too shit on other sites I can look at something else?!
Your call mate. We believe in you ;D long as everyone gets enough notice??


Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 10:50:53 pm »
Right lets go for Salah anytime scorer. Tad under 24hr notice so should be enough for all.


Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm »
£75.60 places @ 1.83 on 365 for £138.60 return.


Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 11:15:31 pm »
On

£79.37 to return £145.51


Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 11:16:56 pm »
£87.46 @ 4/7 returns £137.44.


Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm »
Mo's got this  :champ


Offline XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 07:12:45 am »
Let's go Mo!

£79.37 @ 20/21 returns £154.96


Offline XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 07:13:09 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:16:56 pm
£87.46 @ 4/7 returns £137.44.

Oft rough odds those mate.


Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 09:07:44 am »
Abysmal odds.

I think you're on Betfair mate yeah? If so, cash it out if its still offering you full stake, and back it on the exchange at just a touch over evens.


Online Dublin Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 09:16:14 am »
Paddy had gone out a little to 8/13, and let me do 50 with a power up to 4/6

So, 90 at a mixture of odds returns 147.95



Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: £10 - £1000 Challenge - Personal Glory
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 09:18:46 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 07:13:09 am
Oft rough odds those mate.
Yeah I did think it was shite after I had posted it but was too tired to look at it properly.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:07:44 am
Abysmal odds.

I think you're on Betfair mate yeah? If so, cash it out if its still offering you full stake, and back it on the exchange at just a touch over evens.
Nice one. At 1.95 - £87.46 returns £170.55 :)

