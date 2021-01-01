Right Craig, we're getting to the business end here. Don't fuck it up like that bellend Barney did.
Im looking at Weds games and nothing massively stands out. Salah to score anytime is 1.83 on 365 which Im thinking looks good.
No rush whatsoever, especially at this stage.
Oh god, not the Europa league minefield!
Yeah Im not massively keen on Thurs Im happy with Salah anytime but if odds are too shit on other sites I can look at something else?!
£87.46 @ 4/7 returns £137.44.
Oft rough odds those mate.
Abysmal odds. I think you're on Betfair mate yeah? If so, cash it out if its still offering you full stake, and back it on the exchange at just a touch over evens.
