Re: Bird watch
December 16, 2024, 08:04:04 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 16, 2024, 07:37:49 pm
Amazingly, I've never seen a Kestrel in Sefton Park. The place is teeming with rats they'd pick off with ease.
Sadly not mate, a big Tawny Owl will possibly take young rats, but big arld nasty bastard rats, probably only cats, dogs and my .22, can bag them.
Re: Bird watch
December 16, 2024, 08:07:00 pm
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on December 16, 2024, 08:04:04 pm
Sadly not mate, a big Tawny Owl will possibly take young rats, but big arld nasty bastard rats, probably only cats, dogs and my .22, can bag them.

They say a Kezzie can take a young rat, but not an adult. Good chance at an RDC they can get roadkill though ;D
Re: Bird watch
December 16, 2024, 08:22:44 pm
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on December 16, 2024, 08:04:04 pm
Sadly not mate, a big Tawny Owl will possibly take young rats, but big arld nasty bastard rats, probably only cats, dogs and my .22, can bag them.
I've heard Tawny Owls in there but never seen them. I'm still surprised that I've never seen a Kestrel though. There are definitely plenty of small rodents in there as well as the big bruisers. I'd have thought they'd at least try their luck.

What I have seen actually hunting for rats in wooded parts of the park is the Grey Heron. There's a small wood just behind the Palm House where the Ring Necked Parakeets feed, and I've seen the Heron in there hunting rats, of which there are plenty in that vacinity.
Re: Bird watch
December 16, 2024, 10:26:51 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 16, 2024, 08:22:44 pm
I've heard Tawny Owls in there but never seen them. I'm still surprised that I've never seen a Kestrel though. There are definitely plenty of small rodents in there as well as the big bruisers. I'd have thought they'd at least try their luck.

What I have seen actually hunting for rats in wooded parts of the park is the Grey Heron. There's a small wood just behind the Palm House where the Ring Necked Parakeets feed, and I've seen the Heron in there hunting rats, of which there are plenty in that vacinity.

If you get yourself over to Speke some time,  go past the B&M on Dakota Drive and turn left onto Garston Shore Road, you hopefully will see the one I saw flying about. It might even have been nesting at the top of the warehouse
Re: Bird watch
December 16, 2024, 11:03:45 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 16, 2024, 10:26:51 pm
If you get yourself over to Speke some time,  go past the B&M on Dakota Drive and turn left onto Garston Shore Road, you hopefully will see the one I saw flying about. It might even have been nesting at the top of the warehouse
My cousin drives a HGV for them. I've only been past on the bus. I might get myself down there in the spring and see what I can see. We grew up with Kestrels being a common sight. Much less so now. I think the last one I saw was down at Burbo Bank over the dunes.
Re: Bird watch
December 17, 2024, 08:33:00 am
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 16, 2024, 11:03:45 pm
My cousin drives a HGV for them. I've only been past on the bus. I might get myself down there in the spring and see what I can see. We grew up with Kestrels being a common sight. Much less so now. I think the last one I saw was down at Burbo Bank over the dunes.

Ah, so that's where he works.

I had a look into why there are less Kestrels and no-one really knows. One cause is thought to be the bigger hawks breeding, but also a reduction in the number of prey, due to rodenticides and also loss of habitat. A report this year was questioning if there was a decline in voles. There could be something in this, as we were told at Martin Mere a few years ago about the decline in the water vole population and the guide placed a lot of blame on clueless animal rights activists who stupidly break into fur farms and release the Mink into the wild and they've hunted the shit out of the voles.

Ask your cousin if he notices the Kestrel a lot, give you an idea if its nesting on site. Its annoying as fuck that estate, there's no HGV parking, all double yellows and £100 fines, I'd have loved to have parked up on the Shore Road and had a wander down to the River on Saturday, while I killed 2 hours.
Re: Bird watch
December 17, 2024, 10:43:18 am
^
They're shite to work for, he tells me. Bunch of cowboys.

I'll ask him if he sees the Kestrel. Mind you, he does night drives, so might not see much with it going dark so early this time of year. It's certainly a shame to see the decline of the Kestrel. They're great little hawks. I see a good number of Sparrowhawks these days. Something we never really saw when I was younger.

I actually rescued a Sparrowhawk that was injured just by Sefton Park a couple of years or so ago. I took it to a rescue centre in Cheshire. I see them regularly here. Also at my Mum's, north of the City. In fact, they've attacked Starlings while I've been sat in the garden just feet away.

Things change, don't they. We used to get lots of Song Thrushes in the garden back in the day, but no more. In fact, it was a real treat to see two of them on a lawn in Ullet Road the other day. None for many years back up in north Liverpool, though. But I was up there the other week and there was a little group of Long Tailed Tits in the garden. Something we never used to see when I was younger. The Blackbird seems to have made a comeback around there too, after virtually disappearing.

The canal also has all kinds of duck on there as well as Swans and Geese. Again, something we never saw as kids around there.

It's a shame you couldn't park up and have a wander. I imagine they'd be plenty to see down there.

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 01:24:12 pm
It's so mild at the moment, I haven't needed to fill my bird feeders up for weeks. I seem to be having very few visits now. Another example of how the seasons are changing.  :o
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 05:42:37 pm
It can't make its mind up at the moment. Yesterday I was in Ormskirk and was freezing despite wearing a coat and scarf. The other day in was gardening in shorts and T-shirt. Today I get soaked in Crosby but it's really mild and a coat wouldn't have been necessary if it wasn't raining.  ::)
Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:45:45 am
A34 and M4 for me today, had some great views of the kites king the wind to hover while hunting
Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:48:47 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 11:45:45 am
A34 and M4 for me today, had some great views of the kites king the wind to hover while hunting

I never think of Kites hovering you always think it's the Kestrels who mainly do that. Their numbers of course have declined due to they reckon other birds growing in numbers. Nature is such a delicate balance.

One of the pigeons was trying his luck with another before, I swear they are thinking its spring already. I have just got soaked getting the shopping.  :o
Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:54:53 am
Round the M40 there are always tons of kites hovering. Have some friends who live near Maidenhead and theyre constantly circling around there too.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:08:13 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 11:48:47 am
I never think of Kites hovering you always think it's the Kestrels who mainly do that. Their numbers of course have declined due to they reckon other birds growing in numbers. Nature is such a delicate balance.

One of the pigeons was trying his luck with another before, I swear they are thinking its spring already. I have just got soaked getting the shopping.  :o

They seem to use the wind a lot to keep them in place, it's not a hover like a Kestrel would be doing. It's ages since I've been down here, so missed seeing the kites, bloody big buggers they are.

Think pigeons are just randy buggers, seen the same in November on the house roof opposite ours
Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:11:23 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 11:54:53 am
Round the M40 there are always tons of kites hovering. Have some friends who live near Maidenhead and theyre constantly circling around there too.

Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:08:13 pm
They seem to use the wind a lot to keep them in place, it's not a hover like a Kestrel would be doing. It's ages since I've been down here, so missed seeing the kites, bloody big buggers they are.

Think pigeons are just randy buggers, seen the same in November on the house roof opposite ours

Red Kites are one of the success stories of the raptors their populations have grown all over the place. I hope one day to see some around here.

You might well be right about that. I will arrange a red card system when I see them at it on my fence.  ;D

Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:14:56 pm
Our winter male and female blackcap have returned this week, its always around the week before Christmas, amazing how they do it really!
Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:23:08 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:11:23 pm
Red Kites are one of the success stories of the raptors their populations have grown all over the place. I hope one day to see some around here.

You might well be right about that. I will arrange a red card system when I see them at it on my fence.  ;D



They don't appear to have spread to Wirral or Merseyside yet. Theirs lots in Wales and Grizedale in Cumbria, but they've stayed there.

They've spread quite well across the south.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:23:48 pm
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 12:14:56 pm
Our winter male and female blackcap have returned this week, its always around the week before Christmas, amazing how they do it really!

Birds are creatures of habit mainly, I love Black Caps lovely birds.
