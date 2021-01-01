Baby Sparrows everywhere today. All lined up on the fence round and fluffy. I did a bit of cutting back yesterday but left a stray, thin branch which one Goldfinch has endless fun on by bouncing on it! So far, the pigeons are still behaving and mopping up on the ground. Good when the system works.
I love Goldfinches, they are gorgeous.
There's some come visit me everyday. I bought 2 special feeders which I fill with Nyger seed which they love and the good thing is bigger birds Magpies, Jackdaws and those damn Wood Pigeons can't steal their food because their beaks are too big to get in the teenie little holes in the feeders.