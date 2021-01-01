« previous next »
Bird watch

reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm
We had a decapitated pigeon yesterday. Would that be a cats doing? Presumably a sparrow hawk kills them to eat them, not just for the fun of it? Anyway, by the time I had a chance to try and bury it, a combination of some opportunistic crows and then a fox meant there was absolutely nothing left bar a few stray feathers and the wings. Brutal.

Nature wastes nothing mate, unlike humans!
ToneLa

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 08:31:16 pm
I was feeding birds in Sefton Park which means the pigeons invaded but one of them was a STOCK DOVE

that's a damn cute bird
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 08:46:44 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:31:16 pm
I was feeding birds in Sefton Park which means the pigeons invaded but one of them was a STOCK DOVE

that's a damn cute bird

And extremely rare now mate.
ToneLa

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:01:02 pm
Really? aww

well, I fed that one

Just about. Pigeons are so aggressive they land on you!
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:41:38 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:01:02 pm
Really? aww

well, I fed that one

Just about. Pigeons are so aggressive they land on you!

Oops sorry mate, it's not the stock dove that's rare it's the turtle dove 🤦
John C

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:41:22 pm
We had a decapitated pigeon yesterday. Would that be a cats doing?
Not sure but there's something dastardly in your area mate.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm
Not sure but there's something dastardly in your area mate.
It wasn't me.      :wave
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Today at 10:54:39 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm
It wasn't me.      :wave

 :D

Baby Sparrows everywhere today. All lined up on the fence round and fluffy. I did a bit of cutting back yesterday but left a stray, thin branch which one Goldfinch has endless fun on by bouncing on it! So far, the pigeons are still behaving and mopping up on the ground. Good when the system works.  :D
Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:33:49 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:54:39 am
:D

Baby Sparrows everywhere today. All lined up on the fence round and fluffy. I did a bit of cutting back yesterday but left a stray, thin branch which one Goldfinch has endless fun on by bouncing on it! So far, the pigeons are still behaving and mopping up on the ground. Good when the system works.  :D
I love Goldfinches, they are gorgeous.

There's some come visit me everyday.  I bought 2 special feeders which I fill with Nyger seed which they love and the good thing is bigger birds Magpies, Jackdaws and those damn Wood Pigeons can't steal their food because their beaks are too big to get in the teenie little holes in the feeders.  ;D
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:39:36 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:33:49 pm
I love Goldfinches, they are gorgeous.

There's some come visit me everyday.  I bought 2 special feeders which I fill with Nyger seed which they love and the good thing is bigger birds Magpies, Jackdaws and those damn Wood Pigeons can't steal their food because their beaks are too big to get in the teenie little holes in the feeders.  ;D

Your Goldfinches eat nyger seed? Mine won't touch it anymore, they always go to the sunflower hearts now. You used to be told when you wanted to attract Goldfinches nyger seed was how you did it. I know the BTO have since done a big report on the changed eating habits of the Goldfinches and how they have moved onto other seeds. But it's good to know they still feed on it at yours. I have just put some teasels in the garden in the hope I can get them interested in those as well. It's cool to know you are getting them in though, Paul.  :D
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Today at 01:06:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:39:36 pm
Your Goldfinches eat nyger seed? Mine won't touch it anymore, they always go to the sunflower hearts now. You used to be told when you wanted to attract Goldfinches nyger seed was how you did it. I know the BTO have since done a big report on the changed eating habits of the Goldfinches and how they have moved onto other seeds. But it's good to know they still feed on it at yours. I have just put some teasels in the garden in the hope I can get them interested in those as well. It's cool to know you are getting them in though, Paul.  :D

Get some dandelions and daisies in the garden Jill, the goldfinches love them here 👍
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Today at 01:54:28 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:06:31 pm
Get some dandelions and daisies in the garden Jill, the goldfinches love them here 👍

Already have a few dandelions in the garden! Have you seen many butterflies so far Debs, my buddleia is starting to flower nicely but it's attracting very few of them so far.  :-\
