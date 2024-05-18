« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 291298 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3880 on: May 18, 2024, 05:30:33 am »
Left the house at 4:30, Dawn chorus in full voice, brilliant
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,748
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3881 on: May 18, 2024, 07:31:43 pm »
Great tit chicks have fledged, got some cracking vids of it this morning .I get in on the support with some Allofeeding and have a wee plastic lid I fill with live mealworms, screwed next to the box, think this gets the chicks fledged before the usual 20 days. Funny to see the GT’s fend of any interlopers who fancy their chances on the live mealworms.

In other news, the slaughter of a raiding party of magpies and crows, by yours truly, has left the scenery and vibe around by mine something that resembles Song of the South. Goldies, Blackies, Coke tits, Blue tits, Woodies and Green finches, to name but a few - all living their best life.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,698
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3882 on: May 19, 2024, 01:31:37 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on May 18, 2024, 07:31:43 pm
Great tit chicks have fledged, got some cracking vids of it this morning .I get in on the support with some Allofeeding and have a wee plastic lid I fill with live mealworms, screwed next to the box, think this gets the chicks fledged before the usual 20 days. Funny to see the GTs fend of any interlopers who fancy their chances on the live mealworms.

In other news, the slaughter of a raiding party of magpies and crows, by yours truly, has left the scenery and vibe around by mine something that resembles Song of the South. Goldies, Blackies, Coke tits, Blue tits, Woodies and Green finches, to name but a few - all living their best life.

Coke Tits are they a new sub breed of Coal Tits?  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3883 on: May 19, 2024, 01:42:21 pm »
The male from a pair of blackbirds was feeding his mate yesterday, she was just following along, accepting everything he offered.

Tickled me as I've never seen it before, but google says that it's a thing.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,748
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3884 on: May 20, 2024, 07:28:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 19, 2024, 01:31:37 pm
Coke Tits are they a new sub breed of Coal Tits?  ;D
:lmao

A Freudian slip! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,748
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3885 on: May 20, 2024, 07:28:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 19, 2024, 01:42:21 pm
The male from a pair of blackbirds was feeding his mate yesterday, she was just following along, accepting everything he offered.

Tickled me as I've never seen it before, but google says that it's a thing.

Allofeeding, that mate.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3886 on: May 20, 2024, 08:11:14 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3887 on: May 21, 2024, 12:41:08 pm »
Currently fascinated by the blue tit webcams - they're about to fledge! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-i8cfctMQSI

Does anyone have experience with putting nesting boxes in their garden? We are in a flat right now but hoping to get somewhere with outdoor space next, and I keep looking at the ones that come with a webcam even though they're enormously expensive. We'd most likely have a backyard rather than a garden so I'm not sure that would encourage them to come in, especially if we're near to other people's gardens or a park. Same with birdtables, but those are for visitors so might be more successful?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,450
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3888 on: May 21, 2024, 01:10:22 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on May 21, 2024, 12:41:08 pm
Currently fascinated by the blue tit webcams - they're about to fledge! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-i8cfctMQSI

Does anyone have experience with putting nesting boxes in their garden? We are in a flat right now but hoping to get somewhere with outdoor space next, and I keep looking at the ones that come with a webcam even though they're enormously expensive. We'd most likely have a backyard rather than a garden so I'm not sure that would encourage them to come in, especially if we're near to other people's gardens or a park. Same with birdtables, but those are for visitors so might be more successful?

Saw that recently! I mentioned last week that we had tits nesting in a vent at the front of our house. Last couple of days Ive noticed loads of dried grass and bits of twigs etc on the floor. Hoping thats just the aftermath of them all flying off?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3889 on: May 22, 2024, 09:24:14 am »
Just had a pair of goldfinches feeding on plants not 2mtrs away from me 🥰

Was checking out the camera footage of the wrens going in and out of their nest site last night.  Omg what a racket they make when they leave 😂
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,961
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3890 on: May 22, 2024, 10:32:06 am »
I installed an app called whoBIRD from Fdroid on my phone which listens for bird songs and identifies them for you

Walking around Greenbank and Sefton Park and Otterspool, it has heard and logged:

Robins
Chiffchaffs
Kingfishers
Rose necked parakeets
Magpies (loads haha)
Treecreepers
Dunnocks
Rooks
Nuthatches
Kittiwakes
Little egrets
waxwings

... it's very fun

https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.woheller69.whobird/
Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3891 on: May 22, 2024, 01:07:52 pm »
Impressed with the waxwings, aren't they fairly elusive?
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3892 on: May 22, 2024, 09:39:24 pm »
I heard a woodpecker each morning recently, I've only ever seen one before up at whinfell forest, so went round to the trees behind my block and after a while seen it. Made up.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3893 on: May 22, 2024, 09:42:29 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on May 22, 2024, 09:39:24 pm
I heard a woodpecker each morning recently, I've only ever seen one before up at whinfell forest, so went round to the trees behind my block and after a while seen it. Made up.

I've heard them but never seen one. One landed on the mirror of our kids truck the other week, pecked the window then flew off ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3894 on: May 24, 2024, 10:39:39 am »
Went on a tour of Highgate Cemetery back in April and you could hear them everywhere, but I didn't spot one either. I did see a fox, though.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3895 on: May 24, 2024, 10:58:09 am »
We've had a battle royal going on round the feeders and water this morning

A couple of woodpeckers chasing off any little birds near the peanuts. 

A pair of crows having a hissy fit at the magpies for the fatballs.

A jay raiding the fallen seed.

The finches claiming the niger seeds for themselves but also stripping dandelions and daisies bare.

And now the boss himself, a red squirrel has fucked them all off, even the magpies and crows to claim the peanuts 😁
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3896 on: June 3, 2024, 10:19:17 am »
M6 on Saturday near Keele services - there was a Buzzard sat on a fence post next to the motorway and a crow swooping at it, the Buzzard was not arsed one bit, like he/she knew he/she was the tougher of the two ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,698
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3897 on: June 3, 2024, 11:08:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  3, 2024, 10:19:17 am
M6 on Saturday near Keele services - there was a Buzzard sat on a fence post next to the motorway and a crow swooping at it, the Buzzard was not arsed one bit, like he/she knew he/she was the tougher of the two ;D

That Buzzard could just casually knock that crow into the middle of next week; fancy thinking you could sort a Buzzard out. 😂
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Bootle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • Prove that we live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3898 on: June 9, 2024, 02:24:38 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2024, 10:32:06 am
I installed an app called whoBIRD from Fdroid on my phone which listens for bird songs and identifies them for you

Walking around Greenbank and Sefton Park and Otterspool, it has heard and logged:

Robins
Chiffchaffs
Kingfishers
Rose necked parakeets
Magpies (loads haha)
Treecreepers
Dunnocks
Rooks
Nuthatches
Kittiwakes
Little egrets
waxwings

... it's very fun

https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.woheller69.whobird/

I don't use that one but know what you mean. I use Merlin, an app from Cornell University. I was highly dubious at first but it's brilliant and feels, and is reported, to be very accurate. Lived in Bootle all my life and only saw sparrows and the occasional starling (I am 50) now in Fazak by the Aldi, I saw an actual real owl, I couldn't believe it to be honest, I felt like i 'shouldn't' be seeing stuff like that.  Had a woodpecker, parakeet, Oystercatcher recently as well as goldfinches, tits, jays, sparrowhawks, buzzards, wagtails and the like. I'm just smoking rollies in the garden and seeing birds then looking them up to determine what they are but the app is brilliant because its telling me what to look for. I've got up early a few times to just sit in the back and wait, coffee and a cig, waiting for this cacophony and wondering what i'll see/hear, its lovely. 
Logged

Offline Bootle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • Prove that we live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3899 on: June 9, 2024, 02:43:49 am »
Thinking more of the app. I was on the petrol station on Linacre Lane bridge the other week, about 11pm, and there was a bird going bonkers around the area of the canal behind the linacre pub. I stayed and started the app and it was a song thrush. I don't know why but I was made up, utterly thrilled that theres a song thrush in Bootle. As I said before, I grew up seeing sparrows and pigeons. It needed my sister to go to Leeds University for me to see a Crow! I don't know if this is making me sound crackers but its just great to see things that I've never seen before, in Bootle or Fazak.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,817
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3900 on: June 9, 2024, 07:52:44 pm »
^
It's amazing how much closer to the city wildlife has become in more recent times. I remember back in the 70s two Magpies moved into Ford Cemetery and we thought they were exotic. We'd never see them around there before then. You'd have to go as far out as Maghull and Lydiate to see geese, swans and ducks on the canal. Now, they are all along into the city itself.

My brother is an avid bird watcher and he also got pictures of Waxwings feeding on berries on bushes in a trading estate in Bootle. There's a lot out there these days. The family home is on a council estate yet my mum's garden has seen woodpeckers, blue tits, great tits, long-tailed tits, sparrowhawks, a heron, pied wagtails, green finches, gold finches, collared doves, wood pigeons, blackbirds, robins, wrens, magpies, crows, dunnocks as well as the standard sparrows, pigeons and starlings.

Unfortunately, song thrushes disappeared from the garden years ago. They seem to have declined badly, although I have seen the odd one in Sefton Park.

« Last Edit: June 9, 2024, 07:55:12 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 08:32:27 am »
Yay the curlews are back from their breeding grounds!! 

Hearing them calling as they fly over the house to the estuary as low tide approaches then hearing them as they fly back again later in the day.

Also we seem to have an abundance of young blackbirds and robins this year too.  The amount of times I have to stop the car on the drive waiting for them to realise they need to get into the verges 😁

The young blackbirds have been snuggling down into the lawn with the wings out in the sun almost like they're drying them after a bath 😂
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:29 am by reddebs »
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,698
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 01:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  9, 2024, 07:52:44 pm
^
It's amazing how much closer to the city wildlife has become in more recent times. I remember back in the 70s two Magpies moved into Ford Cemetery and we thought they were exotic. We'd never see them around there before then. You'd have to go as far out as Maghull and Lydiate to see geese, swans and ducks on the canal. Now, they are all along into the city itself.

My brother is an avid bird watcher and he also got pictures of Waxwings feeding on berries on bushes in a trading estate in Bootle. There's a lot out there these days. The family home is on a council estate yet my mum's garden has seen woodpeckers, blue tits, great tits, long-tailed tits, sparrowhawks, a heron, pied wagtails, green finches, gold finches, collared doves, wood pigeons, blackbirds, robins, wrens, magpies, crows, dunnocks as well as the standard sparrows, pigeons and starlings.

Unfortunately, song thrushes disappeared from the garden years ago. They seem to have declined badly, although I have seen the odd one in Sefton Park.

The above is definitely true the amount of species you see now is amazing really. Your mum has quite a selection there. A few years ago, even birds like Woodpeckers you'd have to go to the local park to even have a chance, to see one. Now the Lesser ones are visitors to bird tables in gardens now, it's probably also the wide range of seed mixes there are as well. I have never seen a Waxwing we don't get many in New Brighton, but out in the more rural parts they get gangs of them travelling around. I'm a member of the BTO who do scientific studies of birds and the thrush is now on the red list of disappearing species which is really sad, when you consider how frequent they used to be. Mind you, the same thing was said of Starlings and Sparrows and I have hundreds where I am.  :D

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:32:27 am
Yay the curlews are back from their breeding grounds!! 

Hearing them calling as they fly over the house to the estuary as low tide approaches then hearing them as they fly back again later in the day.

Also we seem to have an abundance of young blackbirds and robins this year too.  The amount of times I have to stop the car on the drive waiting for them to realise they need to get into the verges 😁

The young blackbirds have been snuggling down into the lawn with the wings out in the sun almost like they're drying them after a bath 😂

Are Curlews the ones with the huge curling beaks? Whenever I go to Moreton shore I always seem to see a couple of Lapwings which have a really unusual call as well. They are always in this field off the shore itself, its amazing how much water gathers in those fields after a bit of rainfall. Baby robins are the best, I love the way they seem to have freckles makes them look so cute. Blackbirds always love lying down when it's hot, cooling themselves down and why wouldn't you at the moment?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:11:49 pm
Are Curlews the ones with the huge curling beaks? Whenever I go to Moreton shore I always seem to see a couple of Lapwings which have a really unusual call as well. They are always in this field off the shore itself, its amazing how much water gathers in those fields after a bit of rainfall. Baby robins are the best, I love the way they seem to have freckles makes them look so cute. Blackbirds always love lying down when it's hot, cooling themselves down and why wouldn't you at the moment?  :o

They are Jill yeah.  We used to see and hear them in the fields when we were kids but then I didn't see one for at least 2 or 3 decades, that's how rare they are.

To see and hear them regularly now is a great sign although they're still on the endangered list with the expectation of their extinction in some parts of the world.

Lapwings were another we saw regularly in the fields as kids but extensive arable farming put paid to a lot of them.  Pesticides and a lack of breeding habitat being the main reasons.

We've had a real mix nesting in and around the garden this year. 

The wrens have now fledged as have the bluetits but we've also got magpies and crows nesting in the boundary hedge and it's been fascinating watching them suss out how to get food from the feeders.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,817
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 06:01:22 pm »
^
^
It's a real shame about the Song Thrush, Jill. They're lovely birds and used to be so common. You mention Starlings and Sparrows. Yes, their population nosedived didn't it. For years you'd not see Sparrows in the garden. I'm at my mum's just now and there are hordes of Sparrows and baby Starlings on the bird feeder. They've made a fantastic recovery here.

Last weekend we wanted to avoid the chaos the Africa Oyé festival brings to our door, so we put a tent up in my mum's garden. It was nice to camp out, have some food, drinks and the chiminea going. Sitting in the garden with Goldfinches serenading us sitting on the TV ariel was lovely.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 