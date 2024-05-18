^

It's amazing how much closer to the city wildlife has become in more recent times. I remember back in the 70s two Magpies moved into Ford Cemetery and we thought they were exotic. We'd never see them around there before then. You'd have to go as far out as Maghull and Lydiate to see geese, swans and ducks on the canal. Now, they are all along into the city itself.



My brother is an avid bird watcher and he also got pictures of Waxwings feeding on berries on bushes in a trading estate in Bootle. There's a lot out there these days. The family home is on a council estate yet my mum's garden has seen woodpeckers, blue tits, great tits, long-tailed tits, sparrowhawks, a heron, pied wagtails, green finches, gold finches, collared doves, wood pigeons, blackbirds, robins, wrens, magpies, crows, dunnocks as well as the standard sparrows, pigeons and starlings.



Unfortunately, song thrushes disappeared from the garden years ago. They seem to have declined badly, although I have seen the odd one in Sefton Park.



Yay the curlews are back from their breeding grounds!!



Hearing them calling as they fly over the house to the estuary as low tide approaches then hearing them as they fly back again later in the day.



Also we seem to have an abundance of young blackbirds and robins this year too. The amount of times I have to stop the car on the drive waiting for them to realise they need to get into the verges 😁



The young blackbirds have been snuggling down into the lawn with the wings out in the sun almost like they're drying them after a bath 😂



The above is definitely true the amount of species you see now is amazing really. Your mum has quite a selection there. A few years ago, even birds like Woodpeckers you'd have to go to the local park to even have a chance, to see one. Now the Lesser ones are visitors to bird tables in gardens now, it's probably also the wide range of seed mixes there are as well. I have never seen a Waxwing we don't get many in New Brighton, but out in the more rural parts they get gangs of them travelling around. I'm a member of the BTO who do scientific studies of birds and the thrush is now on the red list of disappearing species which is really sad, when you consider how frequent they used to be. Mind you, the same thing was said of Starlings and Sparrows and I have hundreds where I am.Are Curlews the ones with the huge curling beaks? Whenever I go to Moreton shore I always seem to see a couple of Lapwings which have a really unusual call as well. They are always in this field off the shore itself, its amazing how much water gathers in those fields after a bit of rainfall. Baby robins are the best, I love the way they seem to have freckles makes them look so cute. Blackbirds always love lying down when it's hot, cooling themselves down and why wouldn't you at the moment?