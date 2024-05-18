^
It's amazing how much closer to the city wildlife has become in more recent times. I remember back in the 70s two Magpies moved into Ford Cemetery and we thought they were exotic. We'd never see them around there before then. You'd have to go as far out as Maghull and Lydiate to see geese, swans and ducks on the canal. Now, they are all along into the city itself.
My brother is an avid bird watcher and he also got pictures of Waxwings feeding on berries on bushes in a trading estate in Bootle. There's a lot out there these days. The family home is on a council estate yet my mum's garden has seen woodpeckers, blue tits, great tits, long-tailed tits, sparrowhawks, a heron, pied wagtails, green finches, gold finches, collared doves, wood pigeons, blackbirds, robins, wrens, magpies, crows, dunnocks as well as the standard sparrows, pigeons and starlings.
Unfortunately, song thrushes disappeared from the garden years ago. They seem to have declined badly, although I have seen the odd one in Sefton Park.