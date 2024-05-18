I installed an app called whoBIRD from Fdroid on my phone which listens for bird songs and identifies them for you



Walking around Greenbank and Sefton Park and Otterspool, it has heard and logged:



Robins

Chiffchaffs

Kingfishers

Rose necked parakeets

Magpies (loads haha)

Treecreepers

Dunnocks

Rooks

Nuthatches

Kittiwakes

Little egrets

waxwings



... it's very fun



https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.woheller69.whobird/



I don't use that one but know what you mean. I use Merlin, an app from Cornell University. I was highly dubious at first but it's brilliant and feels, and is reported, to be very accurate. Lived in Bootle all my life and only saw sparrows and the occasional starling (I am 50) now in Fazak by the Aldi, I saw an actual real owl, I couldn't believe it to be honest, I felt like i 'shouldn't' be seeing stuff like that. Had a woodpecker, parakeet, Oystercatcher recently as well as goldfinches, tits, jays, sparrowhawks, buzzards, wagtails and the like. I'm just smoking rollies in the garden and seeing birds then looking them up to determine what they are but the app is brilliant because its telling me what to look for. I've got up early a few times to just sit in the back and wait, coffee and a cig, waiting for this cacophony and wondering what i'll see/hear, its lovely.