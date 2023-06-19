« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 246668 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,656
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3600 on: June 19, 2023, 07:39:41 am »
Quote from: John C on June 12, 2023, 08:57:36 pm
I saw a couple of Common shelducks down Otterspool Prom today sitting on the mud banks with the tide out.
Never seen them down there before.
(not my picture)


I saw a Ruddy Duck down there last week.


Ana fucking pigeon.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,810
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3601 on: June 19, 2023, 08:11:06 am »
Fuck me its a lesser spotted CHOPPER
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3602 on: June 19, 2023, 02:38:27 pm »
some of your best work there chakan mate  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,725
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3603 on: June 19, 2023, 03:48:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 19, 2023, 02:38:27 pm
some of your best work there chakan mate  :wave

Thank you, had a lot of fun with that session.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,565
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3604 on: June 19, 2023, 04:05:06 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 19, 2023, 07:39:41 am
I saw a Ruddy Duck down there last week.
Ana fucking pigeon.
Hello mate, I saw two Herons standing at the edge of a low Mersey this morning, never seen Herons in the river. Boss sight.
The Shelducks were there again and I actually saw a pair of Mallards :)

Smashing.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,165
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3605 on: June 19, 2023, 05:12:47 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 19, 2023, 07:39:41 am
I saw a Ruddy Duck down there last week.


Ana fucking pigeon.

They're an alien invasive species - there's been a big effort to erradicate them across the country, and the wider continent.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,198
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3606 on: June 20, 2023, 10:19:25 pm »
Love that red shouldered hawk  8)
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,198
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3607 on: June 20, 2023, 10:21:30 pm »
Saw one of the barred owls that live on the trail near me today, I absolutely LOVE owls.



Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3608 on: June 21, 2023, 08:44:00 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 20, 2023, 10:21:30 pm
Saw one of the barred owls that live on the trail near me today, I absolutely LOVE owls.

...

nice them mate - watching owls in flight is always ethereal
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,031
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3609 on: June 21, 2023, 09:20:42 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 21, 2023, 08:44:00 am
nice them mate - watching owls in flight is always ethereal

Play that Hodgson walking through different scenes video
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,078
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3610 on: June 22, 2023, 08:05:46 pm »
Wow, a bit of action tonight. Something flew into the kitchen window when I went to look there was a Peregrine Falcon sitting on the fence, he was there for a good few minutes. I was wondering if it was him that flew into the window while attacking a bird. Who needs television?  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,307
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3611 on: June 26, 2023, 05:53:58 pm »
Went down to a place called Fowlsheugh south of Aberdeen yesterday. It's an RSPB Nature Reserve, where thousands of sea birds live on the cliffs. Unfortunately didn't see any puffins, but plenty of guillemots and gulls, including some young ones.

Wish I had brought my better camera, and had better photography skills! Was having to lean over the cliff edge basically to get the close ups on my phone.

Bumped into someone from the RSPB who was doing some observation, said they were actually having a good couple of years and numbers were building up after some really bad years before that, but numbers still way off what they can reach.

The stink of bird shit was pretty bad despite the wind.  ;D







Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,555
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3612 on: June 30, 2023, 09:11:38 am »
Parliament debates an important bill next week to make swift bricks/boxes compulsory on new builds. I understand that the decline in the population of these marvellous birds is complex, but that a shortage of nesting sites is a key factor. This solution seems obvious:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jun/30/swift-bricks-petition-campaigners-halt-decline-migratory-birds-aoe
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3613 on: June 30, 2023, 11:43:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 30, 2023, 09:11:38 am
Parliament debates an important bill next week to make swift bricks/boxes compulsory on new builds. I understand that the decline in the population of these marvellous birds is complex, but that a shortage of nesting sites is a key factor. This solution seems obvious:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jun/30/swift-bricks-petition-campaigners-halt-decline-migratory-birds-aoe

hope it's successful

we already have bland gardens only fit for garden parties and bbqs

resin driveways and artificial grass - though i think there could be progress on that soon

perfect houses for barbies and kens - plastic
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,018
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3614 on: July 1, 2023, 04:13:42 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 19, 2023, 07:39:41 am
I saw a Ruddy Duck down there last week.


Ana fucking pigeon.

was that a joke/play on words or you actually saw a Ruddy Duck?

rare bird now in britain after they fucking shot them all
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3615 on: July 19, 2023, 11:34:32 am »
We've had a family of wrens feeding in the garden this morning.  We see the odd one occasionally but never a whole family so that's been really lovely ☺️
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3616 on: July 19, 2023, 02:34:23 pm »
^ aw nice that

was walking through lunt next to a long hedge and a group of long-tailed tits where sweeping along the hedge looking for food accompanying me on my way - and they stayed with me right until the hedge ended  ;D

you cannot buy that - fantastic experience
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3617 on: July 19, 2023, 03:40:36 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on July 19, 2023, 02:34:23 pm
^ aw nice that

was walking through lunt next to a long hedge and a group of long-tailed tits where sweeping along the hedge looking for food accompanying me on my way - and they stayed with me right until the hedge ended  ;D

you cannot buy that - fantastic experience

They're very friendly birds and always focused on feeding.  I'd always get them fluttering round me when I was weeding in borders where the feeders are.

We've stopped putting feed out this summer as there's more than enough natural food in the garden for the little ones. 

The only ones that have stopped visiting in numbers are the pheasants, pigeons and collared doves which is fine.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,078
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3618 on: Yesterday at 08:39:44 pm »
The Guardian is doing a podcast exposing the persecution of the hen harriers on the grouse moors. I have put the link below for those interested, though I warn there are some not very nice descriptions but it's a necessary issue to be bringing to a wider audience, who may be unaware of what goes on. I will put the second part down when it becomes available.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/audio/2023/aug/15/killing-the-skydancer-episode-one-susies-chicks
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,810
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3619 on: Yesterday at 09:52:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:39:44 pm
The Guardian is doing a podcast exposing the persecution of the hen harriers on the grouse moors. I have put the link below for those interested, though I warn there are some not very nice descriptions but it's a necessary issue to be bringing to a wider audience, who may be unaware of what goes on. I will put the second part down when it becomes available.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/audio/2023/aug/15/killing-the-skydancer-episode-one-susies-chicks
Yeah its pretty horrible what goes on. I get retweets from Chris Packham from a group to do with raptor persecution. A lot of these go missing (are killed) in (not so) mysterious circumstances.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,078
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3620 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:52:20 pm
Yeah its pretty horrible what goes on. I get retweets from Chris Packham from a group to do with raptor persecution. A lot of these go missing (are killed) in (not so) mysterious circumstances.

Is it this group, Ruth is the one she is travelling with in the podcast and she runs the Raptors Persecution group who have done some great work in highlighting it.

http://raptorpersecutionuk.org/
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,810
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3621 on: Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm
Is it this group, Ruth is the one she is travelling with in the podcast and she runs the Raptors Persecution group who have done some great work in highlighting it.

http://raptorpersecutionuk.org/
Yep hadnt read your link when I replied. Do you get the monthly Wild Justice newsletter? Ruth, Chris and another chap are the directors there was a link in that to the guardian podcast but I never get around to watching podcasts
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,078
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 06:18:54 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Yep hadnt read your link when I replied. Do you get the monthly Wild Justice newsletter? Ruth, Chris and another chap are the directors there was a link in that to the guardian podcast but I never get around to watching podcasts

Yes, I do follow Wild Justice on twitter they are doing a lot of good stuff.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 