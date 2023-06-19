Went down to a place called Fowlsheugh south of Aberdeen yesterday. It's an RSPB Nature Reserve, where thousands of sea birds live on the cliffs. Unfortunately didn't see any puffins, but plenty of guillemots and gulls, including some young ones.Wish I had brought my better camera, and had better photography skills! Was having to lean over the cliff edge basically to get the close ups on my phone.Bumped into someone from the RSPB who was doing some observation, said they were actually having a good couple of years and numbers were building up after some really bad years before that, but numbers still way off what they can reach.The stink of bird shit was pretty bad despite the wind.