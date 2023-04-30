Nice. That furnicular is pretty great isn't it?
It is awesome and funny enough I had to go to Saltburn again today and shot loads of video clips using my GoPro while I was there.
I was talking for about 10 minutes to the guy operating it, his name is Alistair and for a lot of years before he retired he was Station Manager at Newcastle Central Station. Told me that they fill a tank underneath with nearly 300 gallons of water then he lets the brake off and the weight of that one going down pulls the other one up . . . . . . still working now as it did when it was built in 1883. Incredible.
Any way, if anybody wants to know what I'm yapping on about, here's a little clip I recorded last year. https://youtu.be/PV2OaIF-p_Q