Bird watch

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bird watch
April 30, 2023, 09:01:56 am
Saltburn by the sea, N Yorkshire. I was there recording video clips of the funicular railway and pier when I spotted this bird thinking it would fly off as I got nearer to it, but it never, not for a while at least.  https://youtu.be/r2vfNzo4W8U
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
April 30, 2023, 10:19:00 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 30, 2023, 09:01:56 am
Saltburn by the sea, N Yorkshire. I was there recording video clips of the funicular railway and pier when I spotted this bird thinking it would fly off as I got nearer to it, but it never, not for a while at least.  https://youtu.be/r2vfNzo4W8U

love that  ;D

just thought i'd upload a video of me getting surprisingly close to a grey heron on the leeds liverpool canal near aintree

on the leeds liverpool canal a grey heron - possibly juvenile - seemingly at ease with my presence
of course i did not want to scare it or interfere with its hunting so i was trying to reassure it with my non-threatening whistles before leaving it in peace

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4</a>
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bird watch
April 30, 2023, 10:57:25 am
Quote from: liverbloke on April 30, 2023, 10:19:00 am
love that  ;D

just thought i'd upload a video of me getting surprisingly close to a grey heron on the leeds liverpool canal near aintree

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4V-jtOLfvI4</a>
I'm not into bird watching and don't know many birds to be honest and in fact there must be Wood Pigeons in the woods near where I live (out in the countryside 8 mile south of Newcastle) and whenever I heard them used to think they were Owls  :D

Aye mate that's a lovely video of the Heron, I often see one of them standing on the weir just below Durham Cathedral.
John C

Re: Bird watch
April 30, 2023, 03:14:35 pm
Well done Adam.
Great vid of the Heron there.
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
April 30, 2023, 03:32:32 pm
Trying to get a good pic of hummingbirds is doing my head in :(
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
April 30, 2023, 11:49:15 pm
Quick Sunday walk after heavy rain for most of the weekend. The problem now is everything is so overgrown that it's hard to get a good photo of the birds in the canopies. Ah well. The Cedar Waxlings were out in full force today, but here was the best shot I could get. The were chasing the cicada's.

Cedar Waxwing



Red-bellied Woodpecker



Eastern Kingbird

liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 08:25:29 am
lovely birds them mate - nice photos once again
Millie

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 11:36:25 am
There are 5 moorhen chicks in the pond over the road from where I live.  They are tiny and very cute.
ToneLa

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 12:11:34 pm
There's a moorhen baby in Sefton Park and ducklings in Greenbank
jillc

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 12:12:48 pm
Quote from: Millie on May  1, 2023, 11:36:25 am
There are 5 moorhen chicks in the pond over the road from where I live.  They are tiny and very cute.

Moorhens are always adorable, love the way the wiggle as they follow their mother into the pond.  ;D
Yorkykopite

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 12:19:49 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 30, 2023, 09:01:56 am
Saltburn by the sea, N Yorkshire. I was there recording video clips of the funicular railway and pier when I spotted this bird thinking it would fly off as I got nearer to it, but it never, not for a while at least.  https://youtu.be/r2vfNzo4W8U

Nice. That furnicular is pretty great isn't it?
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 01:51:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  1, 2023, 12:19:49 pm
Nice. That furnicular is pretty great isn't it?

it's a wood pigeon
Yorkykopite

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 02:30:09 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on May  1, 2023, 01:51:57 pm
it's a wood pigeon

You're right. I thought I saw it leave the rails.
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 02:33:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  1, 2023, 02:30:09 pm
You're right. I thought I saw it leave the rails.

 ;D thought i got ya there
jillc

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 02:34:49 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 30, 2023, 11:49:15 pm
Quick Sunday walk after heavy rain for most of the weekend. The problem now is everything is so overgrown that it's hard to get a good photo of the birds in the canopies. Ah well. The Cedar Waxlings were out in full force today, but here was the best shot I could get. The were chasing the cicada's.

Cedar Waxwing



Red-bellied Woodpecker



Eastern Kingbird



Gorgeous photos again Chakan. I love Waxwings we saw some a couple of winters ago when we were out walking. Such elegant looking birds.
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 02:40:37 pm
Quote from: jillc on May  1, 2023, 02:34:49 pm
Gorgeous photos again Chakan. I love Waxwings we saw some a couple of winters ago when we were out walking. Such elegant looking birds.

Thanks! They are a treat, I was trying to catch one in the action of getting a cicada but they were too quick. Flitting all about.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 02:50:14 pm
Quote from: Chakan on May  1, 2023, 02:40:37 pm
Thanks! They are a treat, I was trying to catch one in the action of getting a cicada but they were too quick. Flitting all about.

Yes, they do like to flit about. We caught a group of them when we were walking in Heswall in the early winter months. There was a really lovely mix of Redwing, Waxwings and fieldfares, all come over from Scandinavia. We watched them for ages.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Bird watch
May 1, 2023, 05:31:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  1, 2023, 12:19:49 pm
Nice. That furnicular is pretty great isn't it?
It is awesome and funny enough I had to go to Saltburn again today and shot loads of video clips using my GoPro while I was there.

I was talking for about 10 minutes to the guy operating it, his name is Alistair and for a lot of years before he retired he was Station Manager at Newcastle Central Station. Told me that they fill a tank underneath with nearly 300 gallons of water then he lets the brake off and the weight of that one going down pulls the other one up . . . . . . still working now as it did when it was built in 1883.  Incredible.

Any way, if anybody wants to know what I'm yapping on about, here's a little clip I recorded last year.   https://youtu.be/PV2OaIF-p_Q
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
May 3, 2023, 12:07:12 pm
So true :lmao

Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Today at 12:22:07 am
Perfect day to go walking!! 75' and just strolling through seeing all the birds and insects and lizards and stuff. Saw some new birds and some old ones.

Juvenile Cardinal



Indigo Bunting on a bulrush







Carolina Wren



Red-Bellied Woodpecker




Eastern Kingbird



Blue-gray Gnatcatcher playing with a spider web




Great Blue Heron




liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Today at 07:19:05 am
lovely photos mate - my favourite, though not your best (and you'll know what i mean) is the first photo of the indigo bunting on a bulrush as compositionally wise, it looks like the bulrush is a hand gently holding the bird

as always, it's great seeing birds that you never get the chance to  8)
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Today at 09:13:51 am
Wow, Chakan those are gorgeous, the Carolina wren in particular, stunning colour on it. I am just going down to Lingham Lane in Moreton, it's a smashing little place for catching the new summer migrants. Lets see if I can see the first swallows by Leasowe Lighthouse.  :)
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:38:38 am
Thanks! Was a Great Walk yesterday very peaceful good weather and just enjoyed myself. The bunting was really far away like a a good 50 - 60 meters away just a blue dot on top of the bulrush. Happy to have seen it. I might go out again today depends on the weather and time. Will have to see.

Havent seen any hawks lately. I can hear them but as for landing in front of me or being able to photograph them just not happening.
ToneLa

Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:45:40 am
Anybody here befriended a crow?
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Today at 02:26:42 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:45:40 am
Anybody here befriended a crow?

I can't say I have, but I've heard they are very intelligent.
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Today at 03:13:17 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:45:40 am
Anybody here befriended a crow?

no, but i've been out with quite a few birds
