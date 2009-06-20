« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 231901 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,024
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3440 on: April 18, 2023, 11:13:48 am »
I'll do that then.   :thumbup

Re. Sea Eagles, I've been fortunate enough to see them twice in last couple of years, saw one up in Ullapool, though both times it was from far away. A bunch of the locals were complaining there are too many of them now and they are moving further and further inland.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,606
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3441 on: April 18, 2023, 11:18:43 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on April 18, 2023, 10:42:53 am
Not a great picture but came across this little fella in Colonsay last week, pretty sure he is a guillemot. Sadly there was something seriously wrong with him though no visible injuries as it wasn't even trying to fly away from us or the dogs (on leads) and it died shortly after. Not sure if maybe avian flu.



We saw a couple of sea eagles, herons and loads of kites on the island as well, though sadly no pictures.

Thats not good. 🙁
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3442 on: April 18, 2023, 11:34:18 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on April 18, 2023, 11:13:48 am
I'll do that then.   :thumbup

Re. Sea Eagles, I've been fortunate enough to see them twice in last couple of years, saw one up in Ullapool, though both times it was from far away. A bunch of the locals were complaining there are too many of them now and they are moving further and further inland.

Thanks mate 👍
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,366
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3443 on: April 18, 2023, 12:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Lad on April 17, 2023, 04:50:24 pm
I have a pair of dunnocks in my garden most times of the year. Nice little birds always foraging on the ground as well as using the feeders. We have a really dense Holly bush/hedge which they go into so I thought I'd see if there was a nest there.
Virtually impossible to open the bush up without ripping your hands open so I managed to pry a bit open with a stick and saw a nest and then a tiny little mouth begging for food. Walked away as I didn't want to disturb them and I won't look in again but that's made my day that has.
We have blue tits nesting every year in a box but I feel like I'm expanding now. Makes putting feeders out alm year round worth it.

That's fantastic.

I've got two nest boxes in my garden, one with great tits and the other with blue tits.  Going into the garden and watching nature brings me a lot of joy. 
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3444 on: April 18, 2023, 04:30:46 pm »
Ah the weather might be a pain but living here is a thrill a day for birds and wildlife.

We've had big numbers of gold finches feasting on the Niger seeds and the dandelions for a few days, then the red squirrel appeared this morning.

Just been to take the dogs out and had a quick check on the pond as I walked past and saw a newt happily swimming along.

Then a big flock of meadow pipits in the field thats just been muck spreaded ready for ploughing.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3445 on: April 19, 2023, 01:51:27 pm »
took a few photos of one of the many barn owls in lunt sefton

it was a fair distance away so i've had to crop them a bit - but hopefully i'll get nearer to them soon but i don't want to spook them either





Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,542
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3446 on: April 19, 2023, 01:55:51 pm »
So out of focus, just terrible ;)

Just kidding mate, great shots.

There's a couple of owls in my area but they are very shy, i've only ever seen one really and that was coming back at night and my headlights just happen to pick him up on a mailbox.

Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,273
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3447 on: April 19, 2023, 01:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 18, 2023, 12:31:26 pm


I've got two nest boxes in my garden, one with great tits

Can you post your growing methods?
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3448 on: April 19, 2023, 02:43:55 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 19, 2023, 01:51:27 pm
took a few photos of one of the many barn owls in lunt sefton

it was a fair distance away so i've had to crop them a bit - but hopefully i'll get nearer to them soon but i don't want to spook them either







My favourite bird.  I could watch them for hours and did, frequently.

If they're hunting you're unlikely to spook them as they're so focused on their hunting rather than you being there.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3449 on: April 19, 2023, 03:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 19, 2023, 01:55:51 pm
So out of focus, just terrible ;)

Just kidding mate, great shots.

There's a couple of owls in my area but they are very shy, i've only ever seen one really and that was coming back at night and my headlights just happen to pick him up on a mailbox.



no, you're right - they're not the best so hope to get closer

is that a real owl or a mailbox owl?

just like you to wind me up - but i'll go for real  :wave

Quote from: reddebs on April 19, 2023, 02:43:55 pm
My favourite bird.  I could watch them for hours and did, frequently.

If they're hunting you're unlikely to spook them as they're so focused on their hunting rather than you being there.

you're right - it seemed like it was only really bothered when on that post and gave me a look of 'who the kin el are you?'
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,542
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3450 on: April 19, 2023, 03:25:24 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 19, 2023, 03:22:28 pm
no, you're right - they're not the best so hope to get closer

is that a real owl or a mailbox owl?

just like you to wind me up - but i'll go for real  :wave

Haha no its a real owl, let me get within like 20 feet of it as well. Then it just flew off. I hear them hooting around at night and sometimes on my walks but unfortunately so far haven't been able to get a good shot of one while i've had the camera.

Still hoping!
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3451 on: April 19, 2023, 03:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 19, 2023, 03:25:24 pm
Haha no its a real owl, let me get within like 20 feet of it as well. Then it just flew off. I hear them hooting around at night and sometimes on my walks but unfortunately so far haven't been able to get a good shot of one while i've had the camera.

Still hoping!

cool experience - i once had a barn owl fly alongside me when i was cycling down the transpennine trail

it was only for about 7 seconds but it was awesome - nearly fell off me bike though  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3452 on: April 19, 2023, 06:26:46 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 19, 2023, 03:22:28 pm
you're right - it seemed like it was only really bothered when on that post and gave me a look of 'who the kin el are you?'

Many years ago we'd gone down to Martin Mere one evening to hopefully see one. 

Sat in the car waiting for ages with no sighting so the other half decides to go for a piss in the field and mid stream one appeared, hunting along the verge coming straight towards the car. 

Before he can zip up it's landed on the gate post not 2ft away from him, sat there for a good 5mins looking around then continued on its way.

Such a surreal moment to see one so close up and without binoculars or scope.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3453 on: Yesterday at 07:37:28 am »
Quote from: reddebs on April 19, 2023, 06:26:46 pm
Many years ago we'd gone down to Martin Mere one evening to hopefully see one. 

Sat in the car waiting for ages with no sighting so the other half decides to go for a piss in the field and mid stream one appeared, hunting along the verge coming straight towards the car. 

Before he can zip up it's landed on the gate post not 2ft away from him, sat there for a good 5mins looking around then continued on its way.

Such a surreal moment to see one so close up and without binoculars or scope.

oooohhhhh fantastic  8)
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,606
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3454 on: Yesterday at 01:41:05 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 19, 2023, 01:51:27 pm
took a few photos of one of the many barn owls in lunt sefton

it was a fair distance away so i've had to crop them a bit - but hopefully i'll get nearer to them soon but i don't want to spook them either







Terrific photos once again, love Barn Owls.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,606
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3455 on: Yesterday at 01:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 19, 2023, 01:55:51 pm
So out of focus, just terrible ;)

Just kidding mate, great shots.

There's a couple of owls in my area but they are very shy, i've only ever seen one really and that was coming back at night and my headlights just happen to pick him up on a mailbox.



It does look like a plastic owl standing there, great photo though Chakan.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,051
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 07:32:42 pm »
Saw a Pileated woodpecker today, such a cool bird, they are relatively common here, but not that often seen, quite elusive! Unlike the smaller woodpeckers which are around constantly.





upload pictures
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,542
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 07:37:43 pm »
Very nice pics!

We get them around here as well, but as you say not as common as the other woodpeckers we see.
Logged

Online ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 07:48:30 pm »
rufio!

i never realised how huge they were before moving to north america. i sometimes get one on my house hammering at a frame or something. its like a pneumatic drill attacking.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,051
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 07:59:10 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 07:48:30 pm
rufio!

i never realised how huge they were before moving to north america. i sometimes get one on my house hammering at a frame or something. its like a pneumatic drill attacking.

 ;D

They are big old things! So cool to see in flight. 

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:37:43 pm
Very nice pics!

We get them around here as well, but as you say not as common as the other woodpeckers we see.

Yeah, the little downy woodpeckers are the ones I see every day, I love em, such cute little birds! 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 