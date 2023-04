They were introduced to the IOW, but have been seen flying regularly over Dorset. Two were found dead, likely poisoned. It's a huge Tory area down here, large rural areas with the standard shooting estates on. Mostly pheasents, which are not exactly hard to hit (not much skill involved in regards to sport).



Wildlife is really struggling and it really annoys me when I see raptors killed, especially when we are trying to reintroduce them and it's just 'protect' gamebirds (a non-native, introduced species).



Obviously, nothing will happen while the current government are in charge, but I would go after the shoots/land owners. You could quite easily tackle it, if the will was there.



Yes, that's the problem in a nutshell, the land they are drawn to is owned by rich landowners who basically make their money out of ripping wildlife apart. As you say the idea of bringing in foreign birds to shoot but at the same time destroying native wild life is something which should have gone out with the ark. Even when they successfully prosecute the punishments are so bad it's barely worth the paper it is written on. A Scottish gamekeeper the other day was fined £1700 for poisoning a sparrowhawk and various other birds/creatures. You can bet your life the fine was paid for by the same estate owner who is demanding he kills everything that isn't a grouse. You only have to look at the reintroduction of the Red Kite to see success stories can happen if only people will work together. It's only when shooting is ended that there is any chance for birds of prey to thrive.