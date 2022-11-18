« previous next »
Bird watch

Re: Bird watch
November 18, 2022, 05:51:42 pm
Quote from: jillc on November 18, 2022, 05:40:13 pm
Oh yes, I remember you saying about the northern lights over Anglesey. That's another place I need to visit more especially as it's not too far away. Can you give me a link to that Facebook group please? I seem to have lost it. I am trying to paint them at the moment, but I need another photograph.

I've PM'd you hun
Re: Bird watch
November 18, 2022, 06:00:34 pm
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bird watch
November 18, 2022, 06:00:52 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 18, 2022, 05:51:42 pm
I've PM'd you hun


Is this Facebook now?
Fuck the Tories

Re: Bird watch
November 18, 2022, 06:03:55 pm
Re: Bird watch
November 23, 2022, 11:16:40 pm
Went on a walk to the Greenway near my house this afternoon. Just a couple of shots.

Cooper's Hawk




Ruby Crowned Kinglet




Turkey Vulture



Redbellied Woodpecker



Tuffed Titmouse




Re: Bird watch
November 24, 2022, 12:37:39 pm
^ great them mate  :wave
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Bird watch
November 24, 2022, 12:41:43 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on November 24, 2022, 12:37:39 pm
^ great them mate  :wave

Thanks :) I wish I had got a few more of the Coopers hawk, I took out the long lens snapped 1 shot and my memory card was full. Plus I had forgot to put in my main card :(

Re: Bird watch
November 24, 2022, 06:17:16 pm
Beautiful photos once again.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bird watch
November 26, 2022, 09:30:41 pm
Few more from another walk on the greenway

Mallards





These 2 were fighting!





Looking for some grub.


He was such a poser


Cardinals




Another Turkey Vulture

Re: Bird watch
November 27, 2022, 11:56:51 am
You take some wonderful photos Chakan.  :)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bird watch
November 27, 2022, 12:26:14 pm
Quote from: jillc on November 27, 2022, 11:56:51 am
You take some wonderful photos Chakan.  :)

Thank you! Was a really fun day out. I was hoping to get the mallard on the branch with wings spread and a good reflection, but unfortunately I panicked when he did it and it didnt come out well. Disappointed but still a lot of fun :)
Re: Bird watch
November 27, 2022, 10:06:38 pm
Walked through the local mini nature reserve for the first time today and saw a water vole.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Bird watch
Today at 03:13:11 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 27, 2022, 10:06:38 pm
Walked through the local mini nature reserve for the first time today and saw a water vole.

cute animals, even some people that have an innate dislike of rodents can tolerate a water vole

they were so common when i was a kid and dont know why their decline has been so steep, i know the boffins say habitat loss, escape of mink into our waters and weather change are at fault

meh, i dare say they could all be contributing factors but even taken as a whole doesn't seem to explain it. Habitat loss is a given, they wont be there if the fucking habitat isn't but i'm not convinced about the ongoing problem of mink cos from an anecdotal perspective i rarely see mink (neither do my birding mates, and there's a lot of them) where once i saw them regularly enough. I know they're established in the country and i dont imagine they can now be irradicated totally but im sure their numbers have tailed off.

I'm not convinced about the weather angle cos rivers seem to be getting a thumbs up environmentally during their decline, in that otters have made a comeback and continue to thrive and it would seem odd that weather changes that contribute to water vole decreases would also not impinge on otter increases.

So i look at it and they're not occuring where you'd expect (so suitable habitat is not being used), i think mink numbers probably aren't impactful enough and i dont buy the weather angle at all (on a very local basis maybe, not country wide). And what is true of most rodents is true of water voles, in that they breed so prolifically that recovery from population dips isn't usually a problem - in ideal habitat the birth rate is high and females will give birth to 5 litters a year with 5-8 young each time.

Therefore whatever causes were responsible for the original massive decline are either still present or at the least something is still impactful enough to continually keep their numbers down.

I'm convinced we're missing something.
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
