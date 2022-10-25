Why can't Kingfishers be that bold when I am walking around. I still haven't managed to see one. Beautiful photograph again.



kingfishers are very much a bird of habit, if they find a spot they like, they'll keep using it (usually in a circuit of spots they've successfully fished before)so first of all put yourself in an area you know they frequent and know what you're looking for in that it's probably not going to be like the pic above - your first sighting is more likely to be a flash of electric blue zipping past you over the waterbe aware of the call - it's a high pitched whistle, sometimes a single note other times a few notes but typically once known (use the link) not hard to pick up (you dont need to be an expert on bird calls or anything, just aware of a high pitched whistle coming your way)more than anything else picking up that whistle is gonna get you your first sighting (well, unless someone says look 'ere mate, it's a kingfisheri know all that sounds blatantly obvious but you haven't bumped into one yet, trust me, as long as you're not near deaf, being in an area where you know they frequent, the call will get you the birdfrom there it's just a case of trying to see where it lands, maybe at first the general area but eventually a spot where it'll hang out making multiple fishing attempts, and that'll be it, a spot you know you can do for kingfishers(some do move seasonally out of/into areas, eg from rivers to lakes in the winter, but as long as the water isn't frozen and you've found one, every chance it will be loyal to that spot for some period in the day)