What camera are you using btw? Just curious.



Superb photos there. What part of the canal were you walking?



I saw a Kingfisher on the canal at Litherland the other week. I've spotted them before but usually on the stretch up in Lydiate.



thanks for all the comments guysi've only got years old entry level stuff mate - everytime i want to upgrade my girl says to me 'we need that money for our next holiday/weekend away/new curtains/get the car fixed/sort the garden/new kitchen etc', you know the sort of thingso i've got a nikon d3200, a nikon 70-300 and a sigma 150-500 - but they've helped me learn the skills rather than just relying on a camera with all the bells and whistles to do all the work if you see what i meanso my advice to anyone getting into photography would be to learn how to take pictures before investing in a high spec camera - the old adage 'all the gear and no idea' comes to mindand, as you know, wildlife photography is the most difficult - landscape? just need to go on the right day for the weather. sports? it's all there in front of you same with concert photography. portrait? you choose the subject and the environment. but wildlife? you have to rely on animals 'performing' or even showing up and then they're usually moving unpredictably and in the distance so you have to alter your settings mid-shot and then most days nothing ever happensi was walking along the maghull section heading up to lydiate and onto lunthere's a kingy i saw a while ago along the canal in maghull by the humpback road bridge - not the best shot but i had to be a quick as it was on the move