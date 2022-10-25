« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 212838 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,682
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3120 on: October 25, 2022, 09:06:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva on October 25, 2022, 09:05:14 pm
Bad edible dormice :)

I was going, aww they are so cute. Then I heard about them eating birds. Bad mice, as you say. :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,062
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3121 on: October 25, 2022, 09:08:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 25, 2022, 09:06:10 pm
I was going, aww they are so cute. Then I heard about them eating birds. Bad mice, as you say. :D
That stag going head over heels 😆 its ok I dont think anyone saw me
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,682
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3122 on: October 25, 2022, 09:10:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva on October 25, 2022, 09:08:58 pm
That stag going head over heels 😆 its ok I dont think anyone saw me

What is it about these males and their ego's?  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,488
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3123 on: October 25, 2022, 09:43:36 pm »
Is this a live camera?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,682
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3124 on: October 25, 2022, 09:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 25, 2022, 09:43:36 pm
Is this a live camera?

They have a number of live cameras on normally.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5jv9r/live/chhc6q
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,488
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3125 on: October 25, 2022, 09:51:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 25, 2022, 09:48:45 pm
They have a number of live cameras on normally.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5jv9r/live/chhc6q

Oh righto, cool cool.

I have some other youtube cameras that are live if anyone is interested. Not just birds.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,682
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3126 on: October 25, 2022, 10:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 25, 2022, 09:51:55 pm
Oh righto, cool cool.

I have some other youtube cameras that are live if anyone is interested. Not just birds.

Ooh yes please. I am working at home tomorrow will be nice to have something on in the background. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,488
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3127 on: October 25, 2022, 10:16:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 25, 2022, 10:07:48 pm
Ooh yes please. I am working at home tomorrow will be nice to have something on in the background. 😀

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllenBirdcam - South African Bird Cam based in Pretoria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CceTtNITGtI - Variety of Animals in a forest, not quite sure where they are based, but I think it's the US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5p9GixOto9Y - Bird cam in the US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydYDqZQpim8 - Water hole in Namibia game reserve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaIQdOt4PeQ - Okaukuejo Resort, Wildlife Waterhole (they get elephants, rhino, zebra, giraffes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXe8MpU7uzk - Hummingbirds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtoxxHADnGk - Bird Feeder in Panama
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,682
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3128 on: October 26, 2022, 02:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 25, 2022, 10:16:03 pm
https://www.youtube.com/c/AllenBirdcam - South African Bird Cam based in Pretoria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CceTtNITGtI - Variety of Animals in a forest, not quite sure where they are based, but I think it's the US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5p9GixOto9Y - Bird cam in the US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydYDqZQpim8 - Water hole in Namibia game reserve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaIQdOt4PeQ - Okaukuejo Resort, Wildlife Waterhole (they get elephants, rhino, zebra, giraffes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXe8MpU7uzk - Hummingbirds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtoxxHADnGk - Bird Feeder in Panama

Thanks for these, I will have a look at them.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 08:30:23 am »
Here's a few posts of a walk along the leeds liverpool canal on tuesday...

first a common buzzard - common but still an impressive bird







Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3130 on: Yesterday at 08:30:46 am »
next, a male goosander - still rare for a canal setting - and a kestrel...





Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3131 on: Yesterday at 08:31:06 am »
and finally a moorhen fight over territory

these quiet nondescript birds usually are quite boring (no offence to any moorhens reading this) but man, when they argue!







Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,488
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3132 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 am »
Very nice!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,682
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3133 on: Yesterday at 05:01:17 pm »
Beautiful photographs, I love the one of the Kestrel in particular.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,488
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3134 on: Yesterday at 05:02:04 pm »
What camera are you using btw? Just curious.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,159
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3135 on: Yesterday at 05:08:50 pm »
Superb photos there. What part of the canal were you walking?

I saw a Kingfisher on the canal at Litherland the other week. I've spotted them before but usually on the stretch up in Lydiate.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,050
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 08:59:25 pm »
I suggest you enter those Moorhen pics in to a competition mate, they are fabulous.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 08:04:29 am »
thanks for all the comments guys  :wave

Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:02:04 pm
What camera are you using btw? Just curious.

i've only got years old entry level stuff mate - everytime i want to upgrade my girl says to me 'we need that money for our next holiday/weekend away/new curtains/get the car fixed/sort the garden/new kitchen etc', you know the sort of thing  ;)

so i've got a nikon d3200, a nikon 70-300 and a sigma 150-500 - but they've helped me learn the skills rather than just relying on a camera with all the bells and whistles to do all the work if you see what i mean

so my advice to anyone getting into photography would be to learn how to take pictures before investing in a high spec camera - the old adage 'all the gear and no idea' comes to mind

and, as you know, wildlife photography is the most difficult - landscape? just need to go on the right day for the weather. sports? it's all there in front of you same with concert photography. portrait? you choose the subject and the environment. but wildlife? you have to rely on animals 'performing' or even showing up and then they're usually moving unpredictably and in the distance so you have to alter your settings mid-shot and then most days nothing ever happens  ;D

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:08:50 pm
Superb photos there. What part of the canal were you walking?

I saw a Kingfisher on the canal at Litherland the other week. I've spotted them before but usually on the stretch up in Lydiate.

i was walking along the maghull section heading up to lydiate and onto lunt

here's a kingy i saw a while ago along the canal in maghull by the humpback road bridge - not the best shot but i had to be a quick as it was on the move

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,847
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 09:36:42 am »
Thats a great photo. Never seen a kingfisher but think you get them by the canals here too sometimes.

And love those pics of the birds of prey. If I see something in the air I always assume its a Kite, and I think it almost always is but wish I could take pics as clear as yours. Superb.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,488
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 11:04:25 am »
Yeah wildlife photography is definitely the most complicated.

Very nice photos!
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 11:07:28 am »
That time of the year where these fckrs are waking me up before sunrise every morning here in Sydney.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oFCr_D8n6io" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oFCr_D8n6io</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 11:47:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:42 am
Thats a great photo. Never seen a kingfisher but think you get them by the canals here too sometimes.

And love those pics of the birds of prey. If I see something in the air I always assume its a Kite, and I think it almost always is but wish I could take pics as clear as yours. Superb.

cheers nick - get yourself a decent compact super zoom to start with and see how you go

it only takes one good pic and you're hooked - and remember that when you see other photographer's photos, don't be disheartened as they've usually taken a ton of photos to get just the one good one
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,488
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 12:01:47 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:47:58 am
cheers nick - get yourself a decent compact super zoom to start with and see how you go

it only takes one good pic and you're hooked - and remember that when you see other photographer's photos, don't be disheartened as they've usually taken a ton of photos to get just the one good one

Yup it's definitely quality over quantity.

Take my Kruger trip for instance, 4000+ photo's, how many did I like maybe 300ish, how many did my wife like? Maybe 150 ;)
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 12:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:01:47 pm
Yup it's definitely quality over quantity.

Take my Kruger trip for instance, 4000+ photo's, how many did I like maybe 300ish, how many did my wife like? Maybe 150 ;)

ain't that the way  :wave

and it's most probably shot 3212 that the lion has just turned its head to reveal a nice catch light in its eyes and opened its jaws enough to see the pointed teeth with just the right amount of saliva on and that pesky branch that was spoiling the composition has briefly blown out of shot  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,488
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 12:22:14 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:15:07 pm
ain't that the way  :wave

and it's most probably shot 3212 that the lion has just turned its head to reveal a nice catch light in its eyes and opened its jaws enough to see the pointed teeth with just the right amount of saliva on and that pesky branch that was spoiling the composition has briefly blown out of shot  ;D

Yup pretty much, it's always something that gets in the way.

Specially in the Kruger where you're sharing the car with 4 people and 15 other drivers in cars and trying to get a good shot through a tree of a lion or hyena or whatever. Always jostling for position!

I do like the birds though, so that's the only thing, i'm usually in the best spot to get them cause people just drive past them. I could literally spend a week or 2 in the kruger just photographing birds.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,682
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Why can't Kingfishers be that bold when I am walking around. I still haven't managed to see one. Beautiful photograph again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,159
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #3146 on: Today at 04:57:50 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:04:29 am

...i was walking along the maghull section heading up to lydiate and onto lunt

here's a kingy i saw a while ago along the canal in maghull by the humpback road bridge - not the best shot but i had to be a quick as it was on the move


I think it's a lovely shot.  :)

I find them pretty difficult to pin down for any length of time to view, never mind actually photograph. Funny enough though, I've never actually gone looking for them. I've just come across them when walking along the bank or when I'm fishing. If I went out specifically to see one, I bet I never would.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 