a budgie wont last long in the wild in this country at least, such an easy target for a raptor and cos they'll stand out being highly coloured and different and they're small, so sparrowhawks are rubbing their 'hands', dudes are on a timer that aint long



i do have a budgie story - i was on patch and heard a call that i hadn't heard for years but couldn't place it and thought i was onto something a bit special, as the vast majority of calls for british species i know or at the least can place them to a type that i know is familiar (therefore not rare)



anyway, im desperately scouring the skies for this fucking call that is incessent and it's getting louder but i can't find the fucker, then a fucking green budgie whizzes right past me at head height



fuck me did i laugh, gutted but yeah, was funny as fuck to me, thought i was on the big one and it was a fucking budgie



i knew the call cos when i married the missus, she came with a budgie - boris - and that bird fucking hated me, i mean really hated me, if i was in the room when she let it out it would always without fail attack me. i shed no tears for that twat when it kicked the bucket