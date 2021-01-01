there's a bigger problem too because the majority of people don't even notice wild life
they don't stop and stare - the only thing they care about are playful kittens on their phones and that's about as much wild life the seem to show any affection for
'we' are a nation of dog lovers (apparently) but when it comes to other animals we don't seem to give a shit
adverts show dogs and cats in poor health or who have been mistreated by the dregs of society but they don't show habitat loss or the underhand way building companies flout the 'laws'
when i see people walking in the park they don't hear the willow warblers, they don't hear the blue tits or the chiffchaffs - the only birds they see are the mallards down at the lake
but wildlife encompasses everything, all animals including insects, plants, fungi etc
people will watch a wildlife programme and then go and sit in their back gardens with their artificial grass, their paved-over areas and their decking with the usual man-cave built on it, no bird feeders 'coz they attract rats' and no trees or bushes for them to nest in
kids go to the countryside on school trips and bemoan that 'there's nothing to do' and 'trees are boring'
when another animal goes extinct in this land no one will notice - because it will be not with a bang but a whimper
I agree mate.
I'm a member of a couple of online gardening groups and it annoys the hell out of me when people post up pics of various creatures asking "what the hell is this and how do I get rid of it"!?!
I love everything in my garden. Birds, insects, bugs, mammals, it doesn't matter. I do whatever I can to encourage as much biodiversity as possible.
One of my favourite parts of the garden is a huge fallen willow that's dead and decaying in places but still growing new shoots too. It's full of insects, fungi, birds especially woodpeckers, lichen, ferns, moss.
My garden is my haven and a haven for anything else that wants to live in it.