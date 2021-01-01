I agree mate.



I'm a member of a couple of online gardening groups and it annoys the hell out of me when people post up pics of various creatures asking "what the hell is this and how do I get rid of it"!?!



I love everything in my garden. Birds, insects, bugs, mammals, it doesn't matter. I do whatever I can to encourage as much biodiversity as possible.



One of my favourite parts of the garden is a huge fallen willow that's dead and decaying in places but still growing new shoots too. It's full of insects, fungi, birds especially woodpeckers, lichen, ferns, moss.



My garden is my haven and a haven for anything else that wants to live in it.



that's greatthing is, even with the possibility of moving to a plant-based diet has its problems as farmers will mass produce field upon field of needed crops for the people - but who is producing food and nourishment for the insects and the birds and the other numerous animals that are getting pushed further and further into an ever decreasing small corner of the country where they will either perish or leave for goodi was watching lolo wiliams on the bbc the other night and he was replaying a broadcast he did of the last ever corn bunting in wales before it went extinct in 2007 - that's two thousand and fucking seven!the poor bird was singing away but was alone and its natural food source was affected by the change in crop that the farmer's produced - no food no birdshockingpeople need to wake up - once the animals have been pushed into oblivion then we will shortly follow