Gulls will eat anything.



I saw one down a rawhide dog chew a good five or so inches long on Lord Street in town one day. Down in one too.



I had to scare off a Black-Backed Gull in Sefton Park the other week. It was trying to take ducklings. I know it's nature, but I'm just too protective of those little guys.



I know a Great Black-Backed Gull will take and swallow whole a live Puffin.



indeed, absolute monsters, biggest gull in the world and there's very little that will go up against them but one bird that will is a bonxie (Great Skua, my favourite bird), they'll attack them and pull them down to the water to pirate food off of them, and i've even seen them try to kill themand your post triggered one of my most horrible moments birding but awe as well, i was watching puffins coming in to land on Handa Island, Scotland, and a bonxie swooped in behind a puffin, grabbed it by the ass in flight and swallowed it whole on the fucking wing ass first, it was literally feet in front of me and i could see the puffin's face disappear into the bonxie's gape right in front of my face, felt so sorry for the buggerthe puffin will have the last laugh, cos that huge bill has to come out one end or the other, birds digestive systems can't breakdown stuff that tough, so out the ass or regurgitation, gonna sting (to be honest i wondered if it would kill the bonxie trying to get rid of it, i imagine it would have to be regurgitated)on another note, had a bit of a wow day on my local patch on monday, had a woodlark come in and land in front of the hide, first record for the lake (they're very rare in my region of the country let alone my patch), and records have been kept since the 50's, so i was well happy with that