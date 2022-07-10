« previous next »
Bird watch

Crosby Nick

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 12:14:39 pm
Saw some swans with a few cygnets canal side on my run this morning. Lovely stuff. And the usual heron.

Unfortunately theres a dead pigeon on the road outside. Crowd were picking at it and then a huge seagull appeared, had his full and left. Am I right in thinking they just like eating their hearts or have I completely made that up or watched too many films?!
Son of Spion

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 02:28:30 pm
Gulls will eat anything.

I saw one down a rawhide dog chew a good five or so inches long on Lord Street in town one day. Down in one too.  :o

I had to scare off a Black-Backed Gull in Sefton Park the other week. It was trying to take ducklings. I know it's nature, but I'm just too protective of those little guys.

I know a Great Black-Backed Gull will take and swallow whole a live Puffin.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 02:45:31 pm
Son of Spion on July 10, 2022, 02:28:30 pm
Gulls will eat anything.

I saw one down a rawhide dog chew a good five or so inches long on Lord Street in town one day. Down in one too.  :o

I had to scare off a Black-Backed Gull in Sefton Park the other week. It was trying to take ducklings. I know it's nature, but I'm just too protective of those little guys.

I know a Great Black-Backed Gull will take and swallow whole a live Puffin.

How dare you tell me that.  :(
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 04:47:20 pm
Saw a Hawk flying over when I was sat outside a bar this afternoon with whatever it had caught dangling from its talons.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 05:32:33 pm
I now have kamikaze baby sparrows launching themselves into my back door window!
Crosby Nick

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 05:36:40 pm
jillc on July 10, 2022, 05:32:33 pm
I now have kamikaze baby sparrows launching themselves into my back door window!

Open the door then!
jillc

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 05:37:32 pm
Crosby Nick on July 10, 2022, 05:36:40 pm
Open the door then!

No chance, I'm not spending two hours chasing them out again.  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 06:47:03 pm
I shouldnt have joked Jill. Just had to pick up a dead Great Tit that must have flown into our back window. :(

Do they get disoriented in the heat?
jillc

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 06:54:37 pm
Crosby Nick on July 10, 2022, 06:47:03 pm
I shouldnt have joked Jill. Just had to pick up a dead Great Tit that must have flown into our back window. :(

Do they get disoriented in the heat?

Oh, that's not nice. I think they see their reflection so they think its another bird. That is why the RSPB recommends putting silhouettes on the window.

This is quite useful, gives a few tips.

Birds and windows do not mix well. Common problems are when birds collide with windows or attack them. Learn how you can help to stop birds flying into windows

https://www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/wildlife-guides/birdwatching/bird-behaviour/birds-and-windows/
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 08:14:09 pm
Just seen two Kestrels scrapping with each other over next doors garden.
Crosby Nick

Re: Bird watch
July 10, 2022, 08:27:10 pm
rob1966 on July 10, 2022, 08:14:09 pm
Just seen two Kestrels scrapping with each other over next doors garden.

Makes a nice change from the two from next door scrapping over the last can of Kestrel.
Armand9

Re: Bird watch
Today at 04:21:31 am
Son of Spion on July 10, 2022, 02:28:30 pm
Gulls will eat anything.

I saw one down a rawhide dog chew a good five or so inches long on Lord Street in town one day. Down in one too.  :o

I had to scare off a Black-Backed Gull in Sefton Park the other week. It was trying to take ducklings. I know it's nature, but I'm just too protective of those little guys.

I know a Great Black-Backed Gull will take and swallow whole a live Puffin.

indeed, absolute monsters, biggest gull in the world and there's very little that will go up against them but one bird that will is a bonxie (Great Skua, my favourite bird), they'll attack them and pull them down to the water to pirate food off of them, and i've even seen them try to kill them

and your post triggered one of my most horrible moments birding but awe as well, i was watching puffins coming in to land on Handa Island, Scotland, and a bonxie swooped in behind a puffin, grabbed it by the ass in flight and swallowed it whole on the fucking wing ass first, it was literally feet in front of me and i could see the puffin's face disappear into the bonxie's gape right in front of my face, felt so sorry for the bugger

the puffin will have the last laugh, cos that huge bill has to come out one end or the other, birds digestive systems can't breakdown stuff that tough, so out the ass or regurgitation, gonna sting (to be honest i wondered if it would kill the bonxie trying to get rid of it, i imagine it would have to be regurgitated)

on another note, had a bit of a wow day on my local patch on monday, had a woodlark come in and land in front of the hide, first record for the lake (they're very rare in my region of the country let alone my patch), and records have been kept since the 50's, so i was well happy with that  ;D
