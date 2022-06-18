that's good news on the chaffinches cos they've been hit alarmingly as well



in the last 11 years they've declined 30% - that is obviously a huge drop off and so quick that there is genuine concern for it's future in the uk, which seems crazy as it was once one of our most common birds



their decline is not fully understood but the disease that has so badly affected greenfinches is considered one factor - trichomonisis, a disease caused by a parasite - as will loss of habitat but there's more to it than that cos while trichomonisis has been widely reported in greenfinches from observations from the public, it hasn't been reported in chaffinches to the extent you'd expect for such a decline, so something is going on we're missing.



goldfinches have increased 250% since 1990, a genuine success finch story among the gloom.



all these population trends are, at least to some degree, attributed to the increase of garden feeding (including many do it year round now while before it was usually only in winter) and the spread of trichomonisis among finches (and other species) has been linked to dirty feeding and drinking stations in our gardens, ie many dont clean them and the disease is passed on via them. I dont know if it's as clearcut as that cos trichomonisis has a very short exposed lifespan outside the body, so it would appear to me it's mainly the congregating of birds together at feeding stations that is passing the parasite on, rather than the husbandry of those feeding stations directly, tho of course cleaning them is good advice.



on goldfinches, garden feeding has benefitted them in expanding but i'd thought it's also linked to the demise in greenfinches and now chaffinches as competing species



overall garden feeding has brought a lot of benefits to urban birds but we need to be mindful of having clean stations (food and water for drinking/bathing), so at least that element of the problem can be eliminated/reduced



tho if im looking at the problem in general and take my local patch, which i've been birding at regularly for 40 years or so, it's a huge man made lake bordered by woodland, grassland and meadows, in the middle of the countryside. it has had some parts opened up to the public but the habitat in those parts aren't much changed.



And yet the decline in small birds over that period is huge - from resident tits and finches to summer visitors like warblers. That can't be attributed to feeders alone and i'd argue not even a major degree (greenfinches may be the exception) and in many of the species isn't a factor at all cos they're not garden visitors, and it also can't be attributed to habitat loss either cos over those decades it hasn't really changed - still in the heart of countryside, the many surrounding farms pretty much the same practices, the many hedgerows still in tact, as are the woodlands. it really is puzzling and we've even lost some birds as a regular breeding species, like Marsh Tit but the food and habitat is still there, so to put it in scientific terms, fuck knows what's going on there. There's tons more i could say on the macro and micro level regarding passerines on my patch but this post is over long as it is