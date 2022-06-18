« previous next »
Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 198549 times)

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2960 on: June 18, 2022, 07:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on June 17, 2022, 07:35:03 am
Bee-eaters are nesting in Norfolk, for anyone who lives that way or fancy travelling a bit

details here
https://www.rarebirdalert.co.uk/v2/Content/Norfolk_quarry_hosts_breeding_Bee_eaters.aspx?s_id=538646111

Aww, such pretty things.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2961 on: June 19, 2022, 09:55:33 am »
Have the Bee-eaters been here before Armand?
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2962 on: June 20, 2022, 11:49:35 am »
Proper heart melt moment just now.  Driving up to the house and as we're approaching the gate a red legged partridge appeared from the long grass followed by about half a dozen of the tiniest chicks 🥰
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 06:47:43 am »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 19, 2022, 09:55:33 am
Have the Bee-eaters been here before Armand?

we get european bee-eaters every year as what are known as overshoot spring migrants (species that summer around the med typcially but on their journey back from their wintering grounds in spring they travel that little bit too far and end up in the uk - purple herons, alpine swifts, hoopoes are typical examples and we know every year we'll get them as overshoots). Bee-eaters tho are rarer than the birds i've listed there and some years are good years for them, with a good few sightings, and some years are poor for them with very few sightings. So spring overshoots are still rare birds for us but we know they will happen.

if successful, i believe this will the the sixth time bee-eaters have bred in the uk, which is great for any who want to go see them, cos typically bee-eaters dont hang about and the vast majority of sightings are single observer sightings of birds flying overhead and never seen again, or a bird/s on wires for 20 minutes or so and then bugger off.

There are almost thirty species of bee-eater in the world, so they're quite a large family type and european bee-eater is the only one we can expect to get. Tho there is another bee-eater species that has occured in the uk but it is extremely rare with only a few records and that is the gorgeous blue-cheeked bee-eater (tho all bee-eaters are gorgeous really  ;D). The closest they breed to us is North Africa, so no surpise they are extremely rare to the uk, whereas european bee-eaters breed in southern europe.

Blue-cheeked Bee-Eater
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 08:10:30 am »
It looks like the adult greenfinches we had on the feeders recently have had a successful brood as the young are now with them being fed 🥰
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 09:22:39 am »
great news

greenfinches have been decimated from my area (and much of the uk), i dont even see them anymore
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 11:50:45 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:22:39 am
great news

greenfinches have been decimated from my area (and much of the uk), i dont even see them anymore

I know their numbers are down and we didn't have any in the garden last year which was why it was lovely to see them a few weeks ago and now with their young.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 12:36:13 pm »
There is a proper wild pond over the road from my house - I've just been over for a nose to see how the moorhen are getting on, and to my great surprise we have baby ducks  ;D  Couldn't see any baby moorhens though but I did see one of the adults.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 12:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:22:39 am
great news

greenfinches have been decimated from my area (and much of the uk), i dont even see them anymore

I grew up in central Huddersfield in 1960s/70s and pretty much everywhere around me was terraced houses and old textile mills. The rec was the one bit of colour apart from the odd yellow-coloured Ford Anglia and the traffic lights - and even on the rec most of the grass had long gone. The mighty exception to all this were the greenfinches. All you needed to do was put a string sock of peanuts up in the yard and the place was absolutely in emblazoned with green and yellow. The green finches which came to feed were even more common than sparrows and starlings. They absolutely lit up the place and people loved them for that.

These days, it seems, I can go a whole year without seeing s single one.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 03:09:29 pm »
I'm not seeing many Greenfinches these days either, plenty of Goldfinches about but not Green. There's bloody loads of Chiffchaffs about though, I've never heard so many as I am doing this year.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 04:33:20 pm »
that's good news on the chaffinches cos they've been hit alarmingly as well

in the last 11 years they've declined 30% - that is obviously a huge drop off and so quick that there is genuine concern for it's future in the uk, which seems crazy as it was once one of our most common birds

their decline is not fully understood but the disease that has so badly affected greenfinches is considered one factor - trichomonisis, a disease caused by a parasite - as will loss of habitat but there's more to it than that cos while trichomonisis has been widely reported in greenfinches from observations from the public, it hasn't been reported in chaffinches to the extent you'd expect for such a decline, so something is going on we're missing.

goldfinches have increased 250% since 1990, a genuine success finch story among the gloom.

all these population trends are, at least to some degree, attributed to the increase of garden feeding (including many do it year round now while before it was usually only in winter) and the spread of trichomonisis among finches (and other species) has been linked to dirty feeding and drinking stations in our gardens, ie many dont clean them and the disease is passed on via them. I dont know if it's as clearcut as that cos trichomonisis has a very short exposed lifespan outside the body, so it would appear to me it's mainly the congregating of birds together at feeding stations that is passing the parasite on, rather than the husbandry of those feeding stations directly, tho of course cleaning them is good advice.

on goldfinches, garden feeding has benefitted them in expanding but i'd thought it's also linked to the demise in greenfinches and now chaffinches as competing species

overall garden feeding has brought a lot of benefits to urban birds but we need to be mindful of having clean stations (food and water for drinking/bathing), so at least that element of the problem can be eliminated/reduced

tho if im looking at the problem in general and take my local patch, which i've been birding at regularly for 40 years or so, it's a huge man made lake bordered by woodland, grassland and meadows, in the middle of the countryside. it has had some parts opened up to the public but the habitat in those parts aren't much changed.

And yet the decline in small birds over that period is huge - from resident tits and finches to summer visitors like warblers. That can't be attributed to feeders alone and i'd argue not even a major degree (greenfinches may be the exception) and in many of the species isn't a factor at all cos they're not garden visitors, and it also can't be attributed to habitat loss either cos over those decades it hasn't really changed - still in the heart of countryside, the many surrounding farms pretty much the same practices, the many hedgerows still in tact, as are the woodlands. it really is puzzling and we've even lost some birds as a regular breeding species, like Marsh Tit but the food and habitat is still there, so to put it in scientific terms, fuck knows what's going on there. There's tons more i could say on the macro and micro level regarding passerines on my patch but this post is over long as it is
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2971 on: Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm »
Chiffchaffs man, Chiffchaffs!  ;D
But yeah, now you mention it, I haven't seen a Chaffinch in ages either and even then I'd only see them rarely near to houses with feeders right next to the edge of woodland. A little bit further out by the lake I'd sometimes see the Bullfinches there, but not in the gardens.
Always happy to hear more from you Armand.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 12:20:00 am »
Only ever heard 2 cuckoos, both in the Lake District.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 06:24:50 am »
Chiffchaffs  ;D yeah, they're doing well, and they winter more regularly, or rather in greater numbers than they used to

cuckoos, another bird hammered over recent decades, there has been a lot of tagging them with locators in recent years with some amazing tracking going on, the most famous died this year - it was an old bird now, but they'd tracked that fucker for a whole bunch of years

i'd say from my own anecdotal experience that in recent years there's been a slight improvement, eg, as my local patch is full of reedbeds and therefore reed warblers (typically something like 700 pairs nest on my patch each year) and they're prime targets for cuckoos, i can assess the fall and rise of them locally at least - they were prolific years ago with tons of cuckoos on my patch in the appropriate season, then a massive decline to the point we didn't get any some years, till in the last say 7 years they're back with early spring maybe having between 2 to 5 birds - this is singing males (only the males 'cuckoo cuckoo' and this is by far the easiest way to assess numbers)

females are much more elusive, tho have a distinctive 'monkey' call (as i term it) and a more regularly heard 'bubbling' call, so you can pick them up on that or you might get lucky and see one out in the open - they fly somewhat similar to a small falcon, well it's not similar but to the inexperienced can be mistaken for a small falcon cos they give off that impression with their long tail and long pointed wings

female cuckoo 'monkey' call, you also get a blast of their more typical 'bubbling' call - i've seen it notated as 'female song', i dont view it that way as i usually hear it when they're flying, but they will do it in response to a male cuckooing, so make your own mind up
https://xeno-canto.org/655098
turn it up a bit, a little quiet on my comp
