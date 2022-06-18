Have the Bee-eaters been here before Armand?



we get european bee-eaters every year as what are known as overshoot spring migrants (species that summer around the med typcially but on their journey back from their wintering grounds in spring they travel that little bit too far and end up in the uk - purple herons, alpine swifts, hoopoes are typical examples and we know every year we'll get them as overshoots). Bee-eaters tho are rarer than the birds i've listed there and some years are good years for them, with a good few sightings, and some years are poor for them with very few sightings. So spring overshoots are still rare birds for us but we know they will happen.if successful, i believe this will the the sixth time bee-eaters have bred in the uk, which is great for any who want to go see them, cos typically bee-eaters dont hang about and the vast majority of sightings are single observer sightings of birds flying overhead and never seen again, or a bird/s on wires for 20 minutes or so and then bugger off.There are almost thirty species of bee-eater in the world, so they're quite a large family type and european bee-eater is the only one we can expect to get. Tho there is another bee-eater species that has occured in the uk but it is extremely rare with only a few records and that is the gorgeous blue-cheeked bee-eater (tho all bee-eaters are gorgeous really). The closest they breed to us is North Africa, so no surpise they are extremely rare to the uk, whereas european bee-eaters breed in southern europe.Blue-cheeked Bee-Eater