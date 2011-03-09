I'm surprised there's the resources for them and the Buzzards to have exploded in numbers though. I mean, loads of land is being bought up for new housing (near me to the point where it's becoming a bit of a joke). There's still a lot out there but it still surprises me that they're having so little trouble.



red kites aren't detered by cities, eg they were a common sight in london before persecution killed them off, they are scavengers (and known users of rubbish dumbs, so the city connection makes sense), while buzzards will scavange (as will all large raptors) they are primarily hunters, so there's no conflict therethe southern welsh population of kites (they dont mix with the population north of devil's bridge in wales, and neither of the welsh populations, N or S, mix with our english birds) are helped through the winter by the now famous Gigrin Farm who provide food daily. I paid a visit there a few years back cos there was a wintering Black Kite with them, we saw 300 Red Kites that day, sounds good but the week before there were 500! so yeah, scavenging is their gotothe shrinking of green belt and other land is a huge issue for uk birds, especially farm birds and common small birds that rely on bushes and hedgerows, but as you've pointed out doesn't seem to be having an adverse effect on buzzards. I think one reason may be their prime food target - rabbits, even with expanding housing, any area that has green in it seems to have plenty of rabbits and that may be their saving grace.Also i was thinking the other day that i rarely see roadkill compared to years ago - there should be more! So the expansion of roads may even be helping birds that will take advantage of that, in that the roadkill may be happening it's just they're being scavanged much quicker, therefore less apparent - which has a logic to it (as sources deplete, they become a primary source or at least a more important secondary source). It may not be the case but something seems to be happening there, and i recall an area in africa i read about years ago where they were putting a huge new road right through some prime habitat and conservationists were concerned about how some endangered vultures would fare. Well, it actually did the opposite of what they feared, rather than depleting the population it grew due to the abundance of roadkill.