A Woodpecker was pecking at one of my bird boxes which has chicks in. I've never seen anything like it to be honest. Would it be just pecking the wood for grubs or would it be after the chicks?



I have heard that woodpeckers can go for chicks, I think I saw it on one Spring Watch. So I fear, it will be for the poor chicks. I hope they are all okay.I found a hedgehog in among my bird feed today. He was sleeping in between all the tins of food, I don't know who had the bigger shock him or me.