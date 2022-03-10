people like big dick nick.
There was one near me yesterday, could hear him for hours. There must be easier ways to find food?!
The Woodpeckers in Caldies Park this morning sounded brilliant. Really cracking at the trees, echoing everywhere. Superb.
TodayRobins, Larks?, Magpies, Wood Pigeons, Blackbirds, Doves and some others I'm not too sure about (Little titchy things - with yellow markings - maybe a tit or something?)
I am so angry. The fire which happened on the marshes around Parkgate was said to have been started deliberately. Not only did the arses who start this put people's lives at risk but they have probably destroyed part of a unique and vital territory for a number of birds and wildlife whose status is already on the danger list. I just cannot even begin to imagine what gets in the mind of people who do damage like this? What possible joy can they get out of it? https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rspb-cheshire-fire-and-rescue-service-people-wirral-twitter-b2039853.html
All those ground nesting birds. Harriers, Pippin's, larks, probably short eared owls.Annoys the hell out of me too. Just ignorant thick bastards 😡
Goldfinch?I saw the kite again today, cruising around serenely while a few crows and parakeets made a right racket following him around. Didnt look too arsed.
No kind of darker with a hint of blue and yellow on itOnly saw it once, so not sure
Tit
No need for insults
Watching a small flock of gold finches feeding on the Niger seeds and right behind them, in the field a lamb's just been born 🥰Awe it's just stood up after a good clean from mum 🤗
The wonders of Andy managing to discuss a giraffe born in captivity in the ornithology thread Brilliant.My Niger seeds weren't a success last year, they were untouched despite the plethora of Goldfinches in the area. I ended up mixing them.
This is unreal. I've got a Sparrowhawk currently roosting in our living room, sat by the table lamp.I found it injured outside. It can't fly but almost scurried into the main road in front of cars. Off to the rescue centre tomorrow. In the meantime, it's roosting while we watch telly. 😊
Did you carry it into your house? How did you manage that?!
Any pictures?
I've taken a couple on my phone but don't know how to post them. The site always tells me the files are too big when I try to put pictures on here. He's still fast asleep on the chair.
Wow, that is amazing.
