Bird watch

Re: Bird watch
March 11, 2022, 06:57:12 am
The Woodpeckers in Caldies Park this morning sounded brilliant. Really cracking at the trees, echoing everywhere. Superb.
Re: Bird watch
March 11, 2022, 07:35:54 am
There was one near me yesterday, could hear him for hours. There must be easier ways to find food?!
Re: Bird watch
March 11, 2022, 08:13:22 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 11, 2022, 07:35:54 am
There was one near me yesterday, could hear him for hours. There must be easier ways to find food?!
Without getting a headache   ;D
Re: Bird watch
March 11, 2022, 04:19:52 pm
Quote from: John C on March 11, 2022, 06:57:12 am
The Woodpeckers in Caldies Park this morning sounded brilliant. Really cracking at the trees, echoing everywhere. Superb.
We saw one in Sefton Park the other week, but he was probing the bark looking for insects.

Also spotted a pair of Ring-Necked Parakeets nesting in a hole a woodpecker had made.  :)
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 11:31:11 am
I am so angry. The fire which happened on the marshes around Parkgate was said to have been started deliberately. Not only did the arses who start this put people's lives at risk but they have probably destroyed part of a unique and vital territory for a number of birds and wildlife whose status is already on the danger list. I just cannot even begin to imagine what gets in the mind of people who do damage like this? What possible joy can they get out of it?  :'( :no

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rspb-cheshire-fire-and-rescue-service-people-wirral-twitter-b2039853.html
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 11:40:25 am
Today

Robins, Larks?, Magpies, Wood Pigeons, Blackbirds, Doves and some others I'm not too sure about (Little titchy things - with yellow markings - maybe a tit or something?)
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 11:55:27 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 20, 2022, 11:40:25 am
Today

Robins, Larks?, Magpies, Wood Pigeons, Blackbirds, Doves and some others I'm not too sure about (Little titchy things - with yellow markings - maybe a tit or something?)


Goldfinch?



I saw the kite again today, cruising around serenely while a few crows and parakeets made a right racket following him around. Didnt look too arsed.

Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 12:13:27 pm
Quote from: jillc on March 20, 2022, 11:31:11 am
I am so angry. The fire which happened on the marshes around Parkgate was said to have been started deliberately. Not only did the arses who start this put people's lives at risk but they have probably destroyed part of a unique and vital territory for a number of birds and wildlife whose status is already on the danger list. I just cannot even begin to imagine what gets in the mind of people who do damage like this? What possible joy can they get out of it?  :'( :no

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rspb-cheshire-fire-and-rescue-service-people-wirral-twitter-b2039853.html

All those ground nesting birds. 

Harriers, Pippin's, larks, probably short eared owls.

Annoys the hell out of me too.  Just ignorant thick bastards 😡
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 12:28:41 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 20, 2022, 12:13:27 pm
All those ground nesting birds. 

Harriers, Pippin's, larks, probably short eared owls.

Annoys the hell out of me too.  Just ignorant thick bastards 😡

Lot's of little lizards around there as well, it's just horrible. I have seen pictures this morning and it's just a huge area now blackened out it could be years before the area recovers. It's crucial for the raptors as well they get a lot of their diet there, especially Harriers which I had the pleasure of watching there last week. It just makes you despair of people acting without thinking about the consequences of their actions.
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 01:11:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 20, 2022, 11:55:27 am
Goldfinch?



I saw the kite again today, cruising around serenely while a few crows and parakeets made a right racket following him around. Didnt look too arsed.



No kind of darker with a hint of blue and yellow on it

Only saw it once, so not sure
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 04:38:09 pm
That's terrible Jill, I didn't know about that. Scumbags.
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 05:34:19 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 20, 2022, 01:11:48 pm
No kind of darker with a hint of blue and yellow on it

Only saw it once, so not sure

Tit
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 05:48:41 pm
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 05:49:53 pm
Re: Bird watch
March 20, 2022, 08:49:28 pm
RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands
@RSPB_BurtonMere
·
1h
Were still hurting from the #fire that ravaged #Neston Reedbed yesterday evening, but were overwhelmed by the public support.

Wed like to thank the emergency services for all theyve done so far in helping to tackle and investigate the fire.

(1/2)


RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands
@RSPB_BurtonMere
This part of our reserve is home to significant wildlife including Cettis warblers & bitterns. Marsh harriers were building nests on marshland that has sadly been lost to fire. Full extent of the damage is still being assessed & well share further details when were able. (2/2)
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:43:02 am
Quote from: Millie on March 20, 2022, 05:34:19 pm
Tit


:D

This looks similar - but the body and wings were blue-er...




It had nowhere near as much yellow as the others

I'll try and get a photo of some of them
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 03:23:58 pm
Watching a small flock of gold finches feeding on the Niger seeds and right behind them, in the field a lamb's just been born 🥰

Awe it's just stood up after a good clean from mum 🤗
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 03:59:15 pm
And now baby number two 🥰
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 04:24:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:23:58 pm
Watching a small flock of gold finches feeding on the Niger seeds and right behind them, in the field a lamb's just been born 🥰

Awe it's just stood up after a good clean from mum 🤗

Amazing stuff! :)


I once saw a giraffe being born in Knowsely Safari Park when I was a kid.

Incredible experience.
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm
The wonders of Andy managing to discuss a giraffe born in captivity in the ornithology thread :)
Brilliant.

My Niger seeds weren't a success last year, they were untouched despite the plethora of Goldfinches in the area. I ended up mixing them.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:35:28 pm
This is unreal. I've got a Sparrowhawk currently roosting in our living room, sat by the table lamp.

I found it injured outside. It can't fly but almost scurried into the main road in front of cars. Off to the rescue centre tomorrow. In the meantime, it's roosting while we watch telly. 😊
Re: Bird watch
Today at 06:45:48 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm
The wonders of Andy managing to discuss a giraffe born in captivity in the ornithology thread :)
Brilliant.

My Niger seeds weren't a success last year, they were untouched despite the plethora of Goldfinches in the area. I ended up mixing them.

Re: Bird watch
Today at 07:05:32 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:35:28 pm
This is unreal. I've got a Sparrowhawk currently roosting in our living room, sat by the table lamp.

I found it injured outside. It can't fly but almost scurried into the main road in front of cars. Off to the rescue centre tomorrow. In the meantime, it's roosting while we watch telly. 😊

Did you carry it into your house? How did you manage that?!
Re: Bird watch
Today at 08:29:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:05:32 pm
Did you carry it into your house? How did you manage that?!
It could only run about on the ground, so I ushered it into a corner then put an old jumper over it so I could pick it up and bring it indoors without getting ripped to bits by his talons. We've given it a free run in the living room. It's currently roosting on a cushion on a chair.

I'll take it to a rescue centre tomorrow when they open. He's asleep just now. It's amazing though. A bird of prey asleep on your chair. 😲

What the hell is it with me? A few years ago I also found a snake in my parents' shed. I put that in a big container and the RSPCA picked it up the following day.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:05:30 pm
Any pictures?
Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:11:08 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:05:30 pm
Any pictures?
I've taken a couple on my phone but don't know how to post them. The site always tells me the files are too big when I try to put pictures on here.

He's still fast asleep on the chair.

Edit: just tried again, and it said file too big.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:12:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:11:08 pm
I've taken a couple on my phone but don't know how to post them. The site always tells me the files are too big when I try to put pictures on here.

He's still fast asleep on the chair.

Wow, that is amazing.  ;D
Re: Bird watch
Today at 11:16:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:12:12 pm
Wow, that is amazing.  ;D
It is. Mrs Spion has fallen in love with him. 😍

