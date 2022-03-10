people like big dick nick.
There was one near me yesterday, could hear him for hours. There must be easier ways to find food?!
The Woodpeckers in Caldies Park this morning sounded brilliant. Really cracking at the trees, echoing everywhere. Superb.
TodayRobins, Larks?, Magpies, Wood Pigeons, Blackbirds, Doves and some others I'm not too sure about (Little titchy things - with yellow markings - maybe a tit or something?)
I am so angry. The fire which happened on the marshes around Parkgate was said to have been started deliberately. Not only did the arses who start this put people's lives at risk but they have probably destroyed part of a unique and vital territory for a number of birds and wildlife whose status is already on the danger list. I just cannot even begin to imagine what gets in the mind of people who do damage like this? What possible joy can they get out of it? https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rspb-cheshire-fire-and-rescue-service-people-wirral-twitter-b2039853.html
All those ground nesting birds. Harriers, Pippin's, larks, probably short eared owls.Annoys the hell out of me too. Just ignorant thick bastards 😡
Goldfinch?I saw the kite again today, cruising around serenely while a few crows and parakeets made a right racket following him around. Didnt look too arsed.
No kind of darker with a hint of blue and yellow on itOnly saw it once, so not sure
Tit
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
No need for insults
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.21]