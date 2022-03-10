« previous next »
The Woodpeckers in Caldies Park this morning sounded brilliant. Really cracking at the trees, echoing everywhere. Superb.
There was one near me yesterday, could hear him for hours. There must be easier ways to find food?!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 11, 2022, 07:35:54 am
There was one near me yesterday, could hear him for hours. There must be easier ways to find food?!
Without getting a headache   ;D
Quote from: John C on March 11, 2022, 06:57:12 am
The Woodpeckers in Caldies Park this morning sounded brilliant. Really cracking at the trees, echoing everywhere. Superb.
We saw one in Sefton Park the other week, but he was probing the bark looking for insects.

Also spotted a pair of Ring-Necked Parakeets nesting in a hole a woodpecker had made.  :)
I am so angry. The fire which happened on the marshes around Parkgate was said to have been started deliberately. Not only did the arses who start this put people's lives at risk but they have probably destroyed part of a unique and vital territory for a number of birds and wildlife whose status is already on the danger list. I just cannot even begin to imagine what gets in the mind of people who do damage like this? What possible joy can they get out of it?  :'( :no

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rspb-cheshire-fire-and-rescue-service-people-wirral-twitter-b2039853.html
Today

Robins, Larks?, Magpies, Wood Pigeons, Blackbirds, Doves and some others I'm not too sure about (Little titchy things - with yellow markings - maybe a tit or something?)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:40:25 am
Today

Robins, Larks?, Magpies, Wood Pigeons, Blackbirds, Doves and some others I'm not too sure about (Little titchy things - with yellow markings - maybe a tit or something?)


Goldfinch?



I saw the kite again today, cruising around serenely while a few crows and parakeets made a right racket following him around. Didnt look too arsed.

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:31:11 am
I am so angry. The fire which happened on the marshes around Parkgate was said to have been started deliberately. Not only did the arses who start this put people's lives at risk but they have probably destroyed part of a unique and vital territory for a number of birds and wildlife whose status is already on the danger list. I just cannot even begin to imagine what gets in the mind of people who do damage like this? What possible joy can they get out of it?  :'( :no

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rspb-cheshire-fire-and-rescue-service-people-wirral-twitter-b2039853.html

All those ground nesting birds. 

Harriers, Pippin's, larks, probably short eared owls.

Annoys the hell out of me too.  Just ignorant thick bastards 😡
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:13:27 pm
All those ground nesting birds. 

Harriers, Pippin's, larks, probably short eared owls.

Annoys the hell out of me too.  Just ignorant thick bastards 😡

Lot's of little lizards around there as well, it's just horrible. I have seen pictures this morning and it's just a huge area now blackened out it could be years before the area recovers. It's crucial for the raptors as well they get a lot of their diet there, especially Harriers which I had the pleasure of watching there last week. It just makes you despair of people acting without thinking about the consequences of their actions.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:55:27 am
Goldfinch?



I saw the kite again today, cruising around serenely while a few crows and parakeets made a right racket following him around. Didnt look too arsed.



No kind of darker with a hint of blue and yellow on it

Only saw it once, so not sure
That's terrible Jill, I didn't know about that. Scumbags.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:11:48 pm
No kind of darker with a hint of blue and yellow on it

Only saw it once, so not sure

Tit
RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands
@RSPB_BurtonMere
·
1h
Were still hurting from the #fire that ravaged #Neston Reedbed yesterday evening, but were overwhelmed by the public support.

Wed like to thank the emergency services for all theyve done so far in helping to tackle and investigate the fire.

(1/2)


RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands
@RSPB_BurtonMere
This part of our reserve is home to significant wildlife including Cettis warblers & bitterns. Marsh harriers were building nests on marshland that has sadly been lost to fire. Full extent of the damage is still being assessed & well share further details when were able. (2/2)
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:34:19 pm
Tit


:D

This looks similar - but the body and wings were blue-er...




It had nowhere near as much yellow as the others

I'll try and get a photo of some of them
Watching a small flock of gold finches feeding on the Niger seeds and right behind them, in the field a lamb's just been born 🥰

Awe it's just stood up after a good clean from mum 🤗
