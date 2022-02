I hate to say this Gary but he’s coming to take your soul.



I'd let him if he let me have a good look at him first.I reckon I can count on the fingers of one hand the number of times I've seen a wild owl in Britain - as opposed to hearing them which is common enough. A barn owl in flight on a summer's day in Oxfordshire many years ago. (That feels like an Edward Thomas poem now). A friend's garden in Leeds where a Tawny had a nest (would never have seen it but for the help of said friend). A Tawny owl sleeping (I think) on a branch of a tree literally just above my head in Fairy Glen woods in Old Colwyn (still the most magical experience). And an other barn owl on a walk in the Cotswolds during the first Covid summer.I'd like to see more. I totally understand why some people are obsessed with them.