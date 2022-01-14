« previous next »
Offline rob1966

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2720 on: January 14, 2022, 12:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 13, 2022, 07:11:07 pm
It's amazing seeing how agile the Sparrowhawk is. I was driving down Serpentine South in Blundellsands earlier when one flew straight across my windscreen like an arrow, before tucking his wings in and flying through a load of tree branches then out the other side in the blink of an eye.

They're mad aren't they, I'd hate to be a bird that came into its sights.

I remember seeing one whizz across our garden, up and over the fences like a fighter plane on a low level run and then shoot behind next doors shed. It looked like it was after something.
Offline jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2721 on: January 14, 2022, 01:28:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 14, 2022, 12:06:25 pm
They're mad aren't they, I'd hate to be a bird that came into its sights.

I remember seeing one whizz across our garden, up and over the fences like a fighter plane on a low level run and then shoot behind next doors shed. It looked like it was after something.

The thing is, most birds the first thing they will know is being caught within seconds, especially in cities. It would be different in the countryside perhaps though. I remember one of our garden starlings getting caught by one, he didn't know it was coming!  :-\
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2722 on: January 14, 2022, 01:47:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 14, 2022, 12:06:25 pm
They're mad aren't they, I'd hate to be a bird that came into its sights.

I remember seeing one whizz across our garden, up and over the fences like a fighter plane on a low level run and then shoot behind next doors shed. It looked like it was after something.
Like a stealth fighter jet. So fast, yet incredibly precise. Amazing!
Offline jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2723 on: January 15, 2022, 04:34:34 pm »
Oh my I had a grisly sight in the back. Just by where the bins are there where white feathers and then I spotted a bird's leg and some insides on the ground. I've not seen my two lovely doves since, suspect one of them has been caught by the local sparrow-hawk.  :(
Offline reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2724 on: January 15, 2022, 05:00:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 15, 2022, 04:34:34 pm
Oh my I had a grisly sight in the back. Just by where the bins are there where white feathers and then I spotted a bird's leg and some insides on the ground. I've not seen my two lovely doves since, suspect one of them has been caught by the local sparrow-hawk.  :(

Awe how sad cos they're inseparable once they pair up 😔

We have a pair who come to the feeders every day and they're so lovely to watch.
Offline jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2725 on: January 15, 2022, 05:23:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 15, 2022, 05:00:25 pm
Awe how sad cos they're inseparable once they pair up 😔

We have a pair who come to the feeders every day and they're so lovely to watch.

I still havent seen them. 😔. I will miss the two of them.
Offline reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2726 on: January 15, 2022, 05:30:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 15, 2022, 05:23:22 pm
I still havent seen them. 😔. I will miss the two of them.

As sad as it is it's also a good time for the surviving bird as they'll find a new mate this spring.

I noticed blue tits checking out the nest boxes earlier this week and the sparrows are doing their fluffy courtship dances 🤗
Offline jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2727 on: January 15, 2022, 05:52:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 15, 2022, 05:30:45 pm
As sad as it is it's also a good time for the surviving bird as they'll find a new mate this spring.

I noticed blue tits checking out the nest boxes earlier this week and the sparrows are doing their fluffy courtship dances 🤗

I really miss not seeing blue tits every day. I get them some times but they are mostly goldfinches, sparrows and starlings at the moment. It would be lovely for you to get one in the nest box. Do you have a camera set up?
Offline reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2728 on: January 15, 2022, 05:59:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 15, 2022, 05:52:57 pm
I really miss not seeing blue tits every day. I get them some times but they are mostly goldfinches, sparrows and starlings at the moment. It would be lovely for you to get one in the nest box. Do you have a camera set up?

Not in the nest boxes but I've just got a spotting camera for the garden with night vision and motion sensors.

I only got it yesterday but we didn't get anything on it last night but hopeful for tonight as we've set it up in a different spot and had a stoat run out right in front of us and across the garden whilst we were setting it up.

I can't wait to see what might venture into the garden at night.
Offline jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2729 on: January 15, 2022, 06:18:34 pm »
Your set-up sounds a bit like my sisters. She lives in Derbyshire right high up by the hills and they also had a camera which they change from time to time. They've always had badgers visiting them most nights. But since the camera was fitted they have discovered, foxes, hedgehogs, shrews, rather big rats ( :-\) and loads of different birds obviously. But one of my favourite times there was looking at what the camera had caught the night before.
Offline reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2730 on: January 15, 2022, 06:38:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 15, 2022, 06:18:34 pm
Your set-up sounds a bit like my sisters. She lives in Derbyshire right high up by the hills and they also had a camera which they change from time to time. They've always had badgers visiting them most nights. But since the camera was fitted they have discovered, foxes, hedgehogs, shrews, rather big rats ( :-\) and loads of different birds obviously. But one of my favourite times there was looking at what the camera had caught the night before.

We're very lucky where we are as we get farmland and woodland birds/animals but also sea birds and waders as we're so close to the beach and estuary.

Having godwits, ravens and whimbrels regularly flying over in quite big numbers is great.  We have pheasants, partridge, buzzards and kestrels too. 

I was out in the garden this morning listening to two robins singing to each other then the drumming of woodpeckers in the distance.

We had a mallard nest in the garden last summer but I'm not sure the eggs survived to hatching as that's when the stoats were active.

We've had a few rats, stoats, rabbits, hares and hedgehogs in the garden and I've seen foxes in the fields next to us, which is a worry when we're surrounded by sheep that will be lambing any day now.
Offline jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2731 on: January 15, 2022, 06:46:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 15, 2022, 06:38:09 pm
We're very lucky where we are as we get farmland and woodland birds/animals but also sea birds and waders as we're so close to the beach and estuary.

Having godwits, ravens and whimbrels regularly flying over in quite big numbers is great.  We have pheasants, partridge, buzzards and kestrels too. 

I was out in the garden this morning listening to two robins singing to each other then the drumming of woodpeckers in the distance.

We had a mallard nest in the garden last summer but I'm not sure the eggs survived to hatching as that's when the stoats were active.

We've had a few rats, stoats, rabbits, hares and hedgehogs in the garden and I've seen foxes in the fields next to us, which is a worry when we're surrounded by sheep that will be lambing any day now.

It sounds like paradise.  :D
Offline reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2732 on: January 15, 2022, 06:50:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 15, 2022, 06:46:35 pm
It sounds like paradise.  :D

It would be if it wasn't so wet and windy 😂
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2733 on: January 18, 2022, 10:08:35 am »
Saw an Owl yesterday, an owl owl, not an owl lookalike  :D

It was about 4pm perched on a wire on a country lane going through farmland. About a foot tall, mainly dark feathers with a few lighter patches. Think it was a tawny, any other possibilities?

Made up though, never spotted one before.
Offline rob1966

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2734 on: January 18, 2022, 10:14:00 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January 18, 2022, 10:08:35 am
Saw an Owl yesterday, an owl owl, not an owl lookalike  :D

It was about 4pm perched on a wire on a country lane going through farmland. About a foot tall, mainly dark feathers with a few lighter patches. Think it was a tawny, any other possibilities?

Made up though, never spotted one before.

Does sound like a Tawny as they are darker than a barn owl from what I have seen.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2735 on: January 18, 2022, 11:56:10 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January 18, 2022, 10:08:35 am
Saw an Owl yesterday, an owl owl, not an owl lookalike  :D

It was about 4pm perched on a wire on a country lane going through farmland. About a foot tall, mainly dark feathers with a few lighter patches. Think it was a tawny, any other possibilities?

Made up though, never spotted one before.
Sounds like a Tawny or a Short-eared Owl.
Offline reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2736 on: January 20, 2022, 05:19:09 pm »
I was just setting the camera up in a new place, hidden behind the Camelia looking down the hedge line towards the bird feeder and two long tailed tits arrived, feasting on the peanuts 🥰

I was crouched down for a good ten minutes watching them and also so I didn't disturb them.
Offline tedmus

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2737 on: January 20, 2022, 08:08:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 20, 2022, 05:19:09 pm
I was just setting the camera up in a new place, hidden behind the Camelia looking down the hedge line towards the bird feeder and two long tailed tits arrived, feasting on the peanuts 🥰

I was crouched down for a good ten minutes watching them and also so I didn't disturb them.
Had one (I only spotted one but suspect there may have been more than one as don't they move about in groups?) visit the feeders the other week.

Love them, like little feathery lollipops.
Offline reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2738 on: January 20, 2022, 08:10:34 pm »
Quote from: tedmus on January 20, 2022, 08:08:17 pm
Had one (I only spotted one but suspect there may have been more than one as don't they move about in groups?) visit the feeders the other week.

Love them, like little feathery lollipops.

I call them fluffy teddybears ☺️

It's the first time we've had them on the feeders although we've had them in the garden before.

They're little cuties though for sure.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2739 on: January 20, 2022, 08:44:27 pm »
Quote from: tedmus on January 20, 2022, 08:08:17 pm
Had one (I only spotted one but suspect there may have been more than one as don't they move about in groups?) visit the feeders the other week.

Love them, like little feathery lollipops.
I always see them as furry golf balls with long tails.  :)

Beautiful little birds.
Offline jillc

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2740 on: January 20, 2022, 08:45:28 pm »
I saw my doves, so it wasn't them which bought it at the weekend after all. Maybe it was my woodie?  :-\
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2741 on: January 20, 2022, 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 20, 2022, 08:45:28 pm
I saw my doves, so it wasn't them which bought it at the weekend after all. Maybe it was my woodie?  :-\
Great news about the doves.  :)

Hopefully Woody turns up too.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2742 on: Yesterday at 02:05:31 pm »
So as nesting season approaches, I was wondering does anyone have nest boxes??

I cleaned mine out the other day and have fitted metal plates to the fronts this year.

Online John C

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2743 on: Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:05:31 pm
So as nesting season approaches, I was wondering does anyone have nest boxes??

Yes, 7  ;D
Some Great Tits were having a peak today.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2744 on: Yesterday at 08:00:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Yes, 7  ;D
Some Great Tits were having a peak today.

Bloody hell mate, you got your own park or something?  ;D

I've got two - one at the back of the garden and one at front.  The one at the back gets used every year, the one at the front not so.

You could see where something has had a go at the holes at one of them, so I decided to fit them with metal plates this year.  Hopefully, it wont put the birds off nesting in them.
Offline reddebs

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2745 on: Yesterday at 08:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:05:31 pm
So as nesting season approaches, I was wondering does anyone have nest boxes??

I cleaned mine out the other day and have fitted metal plates to the fronts this year.

I've got 2 up, both cleaned and repaired after the summer.

One has had quite a bit of interest from blue tits, I'm not sure about the other one but I've not seen anything round it yet. 

I'm not sure it's in the best place though as it's on a fence post and only about a meter high, although there's plenty of hedge cover. 

The other one is in a spruce and the blue tits are always flirting in and out of it.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Bird watch
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 08:23:36 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:14:40 pm
I've got 2 up, both cleaned and repaired after the summer.

One has had quite a bit of interest from blue tits, I'm not sure about the other one but I've not seen anything round it yet. 

I'm not sure it's in the best place though as it's on a fence post and only about a meter high, although there's plenty of hedge cover. 

The other one is in a spruce and the blue tits are always flirting in and out of it.

A metre is fine, but that is the minimum.  It should be north or east facing, so it doesn't overheat in the summer.  Also need a clear flight path in and out of the box.  People get carried away that you need to place it high or out the way, but its more important to have it where you can easily get to it.  Mine are about 1.5 - 2 metres off the ground.
