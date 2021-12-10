« previous next »
They were fairly low but you could be right mate, I'm annoyed I didn't get a video.
Large Heron just flown over my house, haven't seen one for a while. 

We also get a daily flight of geese overhead.   Not sure what breed.  They make some racket though  ;D
Large Heron just flown over my house, haven't seen one for a while. 

We also get a daily flight of geese overhead.   Not sure what breed.  They make some racket though  ;D

I ran past a heron the other day ali the canal. Always think its going to skewer my bare legs with its beak. :D
I ran past a heron the other day ali the canal. Always think its going to skewer my bare legs with its beak. :D

Haha - vicious looking aren't they?
This is really distressing, even more so for me as Puffins are my favourite sea bird.  :(

Puffin wreck: More than 100 dead birds wash up on Scottish shores in worst incident in 50 years

http://a.msn.com/01/en-gb/AARUTiO?ocid=st
This is a beautiful short video of a Barn Owl flying in day time hours.

https://youtu.be/M-a6QjHrI_c
This is a beautiful short video of a Barn Owl flying in day time hours.

https://youtu.be/M-a6QjHrI_c

Absolutely majestic. "Running down the wing" in fact.
Superb Jill, sent that on to my mate.
This is a beautiful short video of a Barn Owl flying in day time hours.

https://youtu.be/M-a6QjHrI_c
♥️My favourite bird♥️
We had a male Tawny Owl hooting outside our window in the tree directly across from our bedroom window last night. Another one a little bit up the Glen calling back. We get loads of them but thats the closest weve had it (hence me being up). ;D
This is a beautiful short video of a Barn Owl flying in day time hours.

https://youtu.be/M-a6QjHrI_c

Beautiful that
I'm glad everyone enjoyed it. I'm yet to see one in the wild as of yet. I think we had one fly over the car late at night when we came back from a hospital visit which was weird as it came out of nowhere. Very ghostly.
Violet backed starling spotted on a recent holiday.
Violet backed starling spotted on a recent holiday.
That is gorgeous, where was the holiday Persy?
Tim Flach.
Been feedint the Wood Pigeons and Magpie's

Little blackbirds get in on the act and robins now and then, plus some little ticthy things with brown wings and some colours? Not sure what they are.
