Large Heron just flown over my house, haven't seen one for a while. We also get a daily flight of geese overhead. Not sure what breed. They make some racket though
people like big dick nick.
I ran past a heron the other day ali the canal. Always think its going to skewer my bare legs with its beak.
This is a beautiful short video of a Barn Owl flying in day time hours. https://youtu.be/M-a6QjHrI_c
Violet backed starling spotted on a recent holiday.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]