Bird watch

Re: Bird watch
July 27, 2021, 11:01:14 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 26, 2021, 04:30:05 pm
You explained it perfectly mate I just padded it out a bit 😁

It's absolutely brutal watching parent swans turf the kids out ready for them to start breeding again. 

They're so aggressive and fully attack them until they get the message. 

The poor sygnets must be so confused as the parents have spent nearly a year protecting them from anything and everything then suddenly it's turned against them.



Tough love I guess. Going off on a tangent I caught a youtube video of a heron eating baby ducklings. Swallowed whole basically. From there you are directed to lots of vids of raptors attacking other birds nests and eating the chicks alive after plucking them first.

Its all pretty horrific and strangely addictive but it's just nature I guess and that's just what they do !!
Re: Bird watch
July 27, 2021, 01:15:26 pm
Quote from: Lad on July 27, 2021, 11:01:14 am
Tough love I guess. Going off on a tangent I caught a youtube video of a heron eating baby ducklings. Swallowed whole basically. From there you are directed to lots of vids of raptors attacking other birds nests and eating the chicks alive after plucking them first.

Its all pretty horrific and strangely addictive but it's just nature I guess and that's just what they do !!

Yeah I've seen similar things mate.
A weasel finding a kingfisher nest and taking every egg. 

Snakes getting into a mammal nest, the babies were too small to recognise, and eating everyone of them.

Survivall of the fittest sure but it's also survival of the luckiest when they unexpectedly find a feast like that.

Sometimes all the precautions taken by the parents can be in vein.



Nature is brutal but any weakness can be fatal for all.
Re: Bird watch
July 27, 2021, 08:38:11 pm
Nonchalantly as you do, caught a Sparrow-Hawk today, fed it, watered it and then released it.......


3 days ago in my engineering workshop at work, a Sparrow-Hawk chased a pigeon into our workshop. The roller shutter doors were open and as the pigeon ducked for cover, the Hawk, swooped in and up and ended in the roof space of the workshop - perched on the cross braises and sprinkler pipes that are up there. We have a big workshop, about the size of a 5-a-side pitch. This was on Saturday early evening.

Its stayed up there until yesterday, when I kindly persuade one of my team with his newly acquired IPAF licence , to get up there and shoo it across and down. No joy, this thing moved to quick and the area is too big cover. I persuaded my guy to keep persisting but aft about half an hour, all was lost and we gave up. Gutted if am honest, the thought of it just dropping out the roof space dead, broke me heart a bit.

I drove home last night and I'll be honest with you bird lovers, I though this isn't dying on me, am getting it out. So I go home and in my garage I have an old large fishing landing net, so I put that in me car and I lay there that night working out what I'd do. Catch it, get it in a box, give it some water, let it rest, then let it go...... I ask me missus if we have any mince in the house, am thinking I've got to give it some food, so why not mince - Quorn replies me bird.....Well thats that plan shot then.

Gets up this morning with the mission still in me head. Sets off and am no more than 600 yrds from are house, if that. and I notice a fresh scattering of feathers, the usual - knobhead wood-pigeons have been run over. I think, i'll stop but it will be flat as a pancake  - but no, even better, this one is dead, but its flew into something, so its not flat,Its warm and a load of corn still in its crop and still very much warm, but in mint condition. I lobs it in the boot of me car and heads of to work even more determined that this plan is going to work.

Gets to work, Dave (yesterdays nominated driver of the cherry picker) groans when he finds out hes nominated again. Do all the morning meeting bollocks, get a nice big box, put a bowl of water in the box and before placing the carcass of the wood pigeon in the box, pluck and expose its dark and succulent ruby red breast.

So we go up, me with welding gloves on and landing net in hand, Dave shitting himself with welding gloves on as well(fuck knows why) lanyards on for any safety managers out there. We get up top, I take a picture of it perched on a sprinkler pipe and then we have 4 goes and passes at trying to catch the Hawk. The roof space it is in now, is raised from the rest by about 3 foot, and is about 10 meters by 10 meters, so this Hawk is sort of trapped.
5th go and we catch it amazing! and to a round of applause from all my engineers below. Its amazing how soft engineers can get.

We get down to terra-firma, and I put the Hawk in the box  and leave it in there. I leave it for an hour and go back to find that its ripped into the Woody and it (not the woody) looks a whole load better. We move it into the middle of the road outside the workshop open the lid and after a small amount of persuasion, the Sparrow-Hawk is free.

To say am chuffed, is an understatement. I took very few photographs, but being that close to a wild bird, holding it me hands(welding gloves on of course) and in all certainty, saving its life, has probably gave me today, the best day I've had an a long time.

*Beware, the picture of it in the box with Wood is a bit gruesome*



Re: Bird watch
July 27, 2021, 08:45:49 pm
Brilliant story that Chopper.

Bird looks lovely too.
Re: Bird watch
July 27, 2021, 08:53:22 pm
Beautiful bird Rob. I'd say it was a young female looking at the colouring and its size.

I've kept a feather it lost in the catching process as a memento. Daft as a brush eh......Absolutely loved that today and to watch it fly away was almost a tearful moment, considering that yesterday we all had it as not for long on this earth.


My apprentices think am a soft touch now.... wait till tomorrow, we'll see. ;D
Re: Bird watch
July 27, 2021, 09:05:04 pm
Superb mate, the video of it flying away is awesome also. Nice one Chops, where are the hands clap gifs when you need one.
Re: Bird watch
July 27, 2021, 09:17:57 pm
Quote from: John C on July 27, 2021, 09:05:04 pm
Superb mate, the video of it flying away is awesome also. Nice one Chops, where are the hands clap gifs when you need one.

Re: Bird watch
July 27, 2021, 09:19:14 pm
 ;D
Re: Bird watch
July 27, 2021, 09:47:37 pm
Fantastic that Chops and there's "soft touch" about handling a bird of prey.  Those talons aren't there for show 😁

👏👏👏👏👏
Re: Bird watch
July 28, 2021, 08:52:47 pm
That's a great story J but can you make it a bit more detailed next time. Cheers. We'll done though👍
Re: Bird watch
July 28, 2021, 08:58:18 pm
You should of seen the first draft.


Magpie Gallipoli was in there.
Re: Bird watch
July 29, 2021, 10:27:31 pm
Liberty's Owl, Raptor and Reptile Centre in Ringwood has lost a Golden Eagle in the wind, all eyes on the sky if you live in the area.
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:57:46 pm
Just had a juvenile great spotted woodpecker on the feeders 😁
Re: Bird watch
Today at 05:11:24 pm
I have a garden full of goldfinch youngsters at the moment and they are eating me out of house and home. Every night filling up the feeders as they all wait on the phone lines to come down. It's lovely to see though.  :D
Re: Bird watch
Today at 05:12:10 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:57:46 pm
Just had a juvenile great spotted woodpecker on the feeders 😁

That is so sweet, still seeing the ones in the park when I go for a wander.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 05:13:26 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on July 27, 2021, 08:38:11 pm
Nonchalantly as you do, caught a Sparrow-Hawk today, fed it, watered it and then released it.......


3 days ago in my engineering workshop at work, a Sparrow-Hawk chased a pigeon into our workshop. The roller shutter doors were open and as the pigeon ducked for cover, the Hawk, swooped in and up and ended in the roof space of the workshop - perched on the cross braises and sprinkler pipes that are up there. We have a big workshop, about the size of a 5-a-side pitch. This was on Saturday early evening.

Its stayed up there until yesterday, when I kindly persuade one of my team with his newly acquired IPAF licence , to get up there and shoo it across and down. No joy, this thing moved to quick and the area is too big cover. I persuaded my guy to keep persisting but aft about half an hour, all was lost and we gave up. Gutted if am honest, the thought of it just dropping out the roof space dead, broke me heart a bit.

I drove home last night and I'll be honest with you bird lovers, I though this isn't dying on me, am getting it out. So I go home and in my garage I have an old large fishing landing net, so I put that in me car and I lay there that night working out what I'd do. Catch it, get it in a box, give it some water, let it rest, then let it go...... I ask me missus if we have any mince in the house, am thinking I've got to give it some food, so why not mince - Quorn replies me bird.....Well thats that plan shot then.

Gets up this morning with the mission still in me head. Sets off and am no more than 600 yrds from are house, if that. and I notice a fresh scattering of feathers, the usual - knobhead wood-pigeons have been run over. I think, i'll stop but it will be flat as a pancake  - but no, even better, this one is dead, but its flew into something, so its not flat,Its warm and a load of corn still in its crop and still very much warm, but in mint condition. I lobs it in the boot of me car and heads of to work even more determined that this plan is going to work.

Gets to work, Dave (yesterdays nominated driver of the cherry picker) groans when he finds out hes nominated again. Do all the morning meeting bollocks, get a nice big box, put a bowl of water in the box and before placing the carcass of the wood pigeon in the box, pluck and expose its dark and succulent ruby red breast.

So we go up, me with welding gloves on and landing net in hand, Dave shitting himself with welding gloves on as well(fuck knows why) lanyards on for any safety managers out there. We get up top, I take a picture of it perched on a sprinkler pipe and then we have 4 goes and passes at trying to catch the Hawk. The roof space it is in now, is raised from the rest by about 3 foot, and is about 10 meters by 10 meters, so this Hawk is sort of trapped.
5th go and we catch it amazing! and to a round of applause from all my engineers below. Its amazing how soft engineers can get.

We get down to terra-firma, and I put the Hawk in the box  and leave it in there. I leave it for an hour and go back to find that its ripped into the Woody and it (not the woody) looks a whole load better. We move it into the middle of the road outside the workshop open the lid and after a small amount of persuasion, the Sparrow-Hawk is free.

To say am chuffed, is an understatement. I took very few photographs, but being that close to a wild bird, holding it me hands(welding gloves on of course) and in all certainty, saving its life, has probably gave me today, the best day I've had an a long time.

*Beware, the picture of it in the box with Wood is a bit gruesome*

Only just caught up with this, that's amazing.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 05:28:29 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:11:24 pm
I have a garden full of goldfinch youngsters at the moment and they are eating me out of house and home. Every night filling up the feeders as they all wait on the phone lines to come down. It's lovely to see though.  :D

We've had the same but with starlings and sparrows 🙄 Paul keeps complaining about the amount of food they're eating but like I explained once you start feeding them you can't pick and choose what arrives.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 05:28:34 pm
Had a pileated woodpecker visit my back garden today. First time seeing one in person. Large bird. About the size of a crow. Its peck sounds like a nail gun.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 05:33:54 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:28:29 pm
We've had the same but with starlings and sparrows 🙄 Paul keeps complaining about the amount of food they're eating but like I explained once you start feeding them you can't pick and choose what arrives.

Exactly, besides which all birds are brilliant anyway. It's amazing to think how some breeds are still managing to defy the odds as well. It wasn't so long ago they were fearing for the future of both sparrows and starlings.
