Bird watch

Did you get to see the white tailed sea eagle when it was hanging about down there? I saw it the once when I was going down the A34, near Cowley.

When was that Rob?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

When was that Rob?

I saw it in summer 2020, I was on a run to Reading and was keeping an eye out for Buzzards and Red Kites and over a housing estate I saw a couple of kites then this bloody huge bird flying with them. I thought it was an Eagle, due to its size and the feathers on the end of the wings, but wasn't sure until I checked the trackers and saw one was flying over the area.

It was being reported in January 2020 on the BBC and then local oxford papers, it stayed in Oxford for about 6 months until March 2020 then went wandering all over the place.

https://www.oxfordmail.co.uk/news/18173690.sea-eagle-made-home-near-m40/
