Had a parakeet literally per through my window earlier, took a look at me and flew off again. Got a flock of them on my street at the moment, in and out of trees and the flapping around our brickwork constantly.
Exciting. Delightful. Exquisite are some of the welcoming thoughts on sight of our new urban Parakeet friends.
I can't wait to see more and more of them with their flash of colour and paradise imagery.
Like our favourite, cute Goldfinches who have a distinguishable song as they fly in numbers, Parakeets do also.
I'm all in for 24 months of this in Liverpool. Unlike those suddenly prevalent squirrels, they'll be welcome on our land.
In due course though, I predict noisy, nuisance, annoying c*nts which create a fucking racket could be more descriptive.