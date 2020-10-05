I've just had my best encounter ever with a Jay. I was working at home when one landed outside my window on the patio and started digging in the cracks only about 5 feet away from me. It looked absolutely splendid. It stayed for a few minutes and even my kids where getting excited about it. It was finding all sorts and it moved an acorn from one position to another, stayed a bit longer then few off flashing its wonderful colours. What a treat.

Then literarily 1 minute later a squirrel came and took the acorn. The little twat must be just clocking what's going on.