Bird watch

Re: Bird watch
June 8, 2020, 03:17:32 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on June  8, 2020, 03:03:02 PM
Are there any other birds with red on their heads than goldfinches or woodpeckers?


Sonia?
Re: Bird watch
June 8, 2020, 03:19:27 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  8, 2020, 03:17:32 PM
Sonia?
;D
That's what it was, should have recognised the noise
Re: Bird watch
June 8, 2020, 03:23:51 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on June  8, 2020, 03:19:27 PM
;D
That's what it was, should have recognised the noise

Sort of a screech like a magpie stuck in a blender?
Re: Bird watch
June 8, 2020, 05:17:42 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on June  8, 2020, 03:03:02 PM
Are there any other birds with red on their heads than goldfinches or woodpeckers?
Saw one in the garden yesterday and it had more yellow than pictures I've seen of Goldfinches and am sure it wasn't a woodpecker.
Lesser Redpoll have a red spot on their heads.
Re: Bird watch
June 8, 2020, 09:31:57 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on June  8, 2020, 03:03:02 PM
Are there any other birds with red on their heads than goldfinches or woodpeckers?
Saw one in the garden yesterday and it had more yellow than pictures I've seen of Goldfinches and am sure it wasn't a woodpecker.
Google Firecrest mate, the male has a bit of red.
Re: Bird watch
June 9, 2020, 09:32:00 AM
A squad of Long-Tailed Tits came through the garden a little earlier. Managed to get a few snaps.



Re: Bird watch
June 9, 2020, 10:27:22 AM
Cheers for replies.
So the options are Goldfinch, Woodpecker, Lesser Redpoll, Firecrest and Sonia.

Didn't have as much yellow as the Redpoll. Red was brighter and there was more of it than looks to be on the firecrest.

Looking at the images, I think it must have been a goldfinch, especially as when I looked again I saw an article saying that they've been having good breeding years and numbers are on the rise. It really stood out though because the colours were so much brighter than any bird I've ever seen in the garden. Apart from Sonia, obviously.
Re: Bird watch
June 9, 2020, 11:42:40 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on June  9, 2020, 10:27:22 AM
Cheers for replies.
So the options are Goldfinch, Woodpecker, Lesser Redpoll, Firecrest and Sonia.

Didn't have as much yellow as the Redpoll. Red was brighter and there was more of it than looks to be on the firecrest.

Looking at the images, I think it must have been a goldfinch, especially as when I looked again I saw an article saying that they've been having good breeding years and numbers are on the rise. It really stood out though because the colours were so much brighter than any bird I've ever seen in the garden. Apart from Sonia, obviously.

Would make sense. I've got a couple of pairs that appear in my garden regularly. I rarely see them alone actually.
Re: Bird watch
June 9, 2020, 09:53:07 PM
Quote from: .adam on June  9, 2020, 09:32:00 AM
A squad of Long-Tailed Tits came through the garden a little earlier. Managed to get a few snaps.





I love Long-Tailed Tits some brilliant photos there.  :D
Re: Bird watch
June 9, 2020, 09:55:36 PM
LTT's in a group should be called a Boss, coz they are.
Re: Bird watch
June 11, 2020, 09:35:13 AM
I've got baby sparrows everywhere in the garden today, looks like they've all left the nest together very distracting when you should be working.  ;D
Re: Bird watch
June 11, 2020, 10:23:02 AM
Quote from: jillc on June 11, 2020, 09:35:13 AM
I've got baby sparrows everywhere in the garden today, looks like they've all left the nest together very distracting when you should be working.  ;D

If I put suet balls out in the garden the place gets absolutely swarmed by sparrows for a week! Had read that numbers were declining but are now back on the rise.
Re: Bird watch
June 11, 2020, 10:27:09 AM
Quote from: .adam on June 11, 2020, 10:23:02 AM
If I put suet balls out in the garden the place gets absolutely swarmed by sparrows for a week! Had read that numbers were declining but are now back on the rise.

They are still down as a red species, but in some places I think Scotland is one of them, they are on the rise which has to be good news. At the moment I'm seeing plenty of sparrows and starlings which means it's very noisy but very pleasing as well.  ;D
Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2020, 10:18:08 AM

British photographer Alan Murphy captured this incredible image in Alaska.


Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2020, 10:25:10 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on June 14, 2020, 10:18:08 AM
British photographer Alan Murphy captured this incredible image in Alaska.



Amazing capture.
Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2020, 10:49:32 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on June 14, 2020, 10:18:08 AM
British photographer Alan Murphy captured this incredible image in Alaska.




That looks photoshopped to me, the feet look wrong, the fish looks too straight and there is blurring around the eagles, especially on the wings.
Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2020, 11:00:49 AM

Quote from: rob1966 on June 14, 2020, 10:49:32 AM
That looks photoshopped to me, the feet look wrong, the fish looks too straight and there is blurring around the eagles, especially on the wings.

https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/gallery/2020/may/16/20-photographs-of-the-week
Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2020, 11:44:26 AM
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on June 14, 2020, 11:00:49 AM
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/gallery/2020/may/16/20-photographs-of-the-week


Faid do's.  I supposed these days so many pics are faked that I naturally take everything with a pinch of salt.

Found this pic from the same place

Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2020, 12:25:19 PM
Whys he wearing gardening gloves?
Re: Bird watch
June 14, 2020, 12:59:42 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 14, 2020, 12:25:19 PM
Whys he wearing gardening gloves?

For better grip, slippery bastards those fish.
Re: Bird watch
June 15, 2020, 09:16:09 AM

They are so f*cking cute. Eggs? Sure. I had no clue a couple lights would work in this way.



https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/06/14/uk/waitrose-eggs-hatched-gbr-intl-scli/index.htm
Re: Bird watch
June 15, 2020, 09:25:09 AM

A wildlife photographer was surprised to see a rare bird which is not usually found in the UK - and which he believes had blown over from Eastern Europe.


"Brian Hughes said he had never before seen the pink-beaked bird, and later discovered it was a rosy starling - which is native to Asia and some parts of Eastern Europe."



https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/environment/rare-bird-appears-over-skies-yorkshire-after-being-blown-over-continent-2883889#gsc.tab=0
Re: Bird watch
June 15, 2020, 02:48:34 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 14, 2020, 12:25:19 PM
Whys he wearing gardening gloves?

:D

It's the big lad from the end of The Angry Birds Movie.
Re: Bird watch
June 15, 2020, 09:51:22 PM
Nice this afternoon watching a Tern swooping down and catching fish on the Leeds - Liverpool canal at Halsall.
Re: Bird watch
June 17, 2020, 08:42:13 AM
Some really strange bird behaviour going on. I've had a baby sparrow sat on the fence for about twenty minutes, it hasn't moved. There are six more sparrows on the telephone lines all just sitting there making no effort to come down and feed. I've never noticed them do this before. No one on any of the feeders and its really quiet, as if they don't want to come down. It's all a bit weird.
Re: Bird watch
July 4, 2020, 04:15:07 PM
Loads and loads of baby sparrows in the garden all over the doorstep. I don't think I have seen so many sparrows in years.  :o
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:17:35 PM
The Collard dove, is now a one parent family as Pa Collard Dove has gone to that great cooing sanctuary in the sky, thanks to the local Sparrowhawk. I have the full 10 minute video.

My favourite video though, has to be the my nesting pair of Robins that fly into the house to feed on the mealworm I'd provisionally been feeding them outside with, but they became either too impatient or too brave, and now fly into the house and take them from the dish we used to place outside. If only I could post videos.
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:46:00 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:17:35 PM
The Collard dove, is now a one parent family as Pa Collard Dove has gone to that great cooing sanctuary in the sky, thanks to the local Sparrowhawk. I have the full 10 minute video.

My favourite video though, has to be the my nesting pair of Robins that fly into the house to feed on the mealworm I'd provisionally been feeding them outside with, but they became either too impatient or too brave, and now fly into the house and take them from the dish we used to place outside. If only I could post videos.

Be good to see those videos.When I had the video of the Sparrowhawk in my garden, I had to get my lad to post it on Youtube so I could post it here, as I have no idea how else to do it ;D
Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 11:47:55 PM
Nice in the park today on our bird feeding trip.
Our first stop is good for having Great Tits and Blue Tits feeding out of your hand. The local squirrels will also take monkey nuts from your hand too. Anyway, lots of young greaties about and a number of takers for seeds in my hand.

Second port of call was behind the Palm House where there is a small wood where the parakeets feed. We put apples up for them and had a lovely assortment of birds to feed, such as blueys, greaties, Nuthatch, young Robins, Chaffinch along with the squirrels. We were up close as a parakeet came in to eat too.

Lovely.

Sorry to hear about Pa Collard Dove, Chopper. 😱
Re: Bird watch
Today at 09:47:16 AM
Yep you've got to get the pet Robins on mate, that must be brilliant - they are brave little buggers, they get so close to your spade sometimes you are scared to work.

Sorry to hear about pa dove getting his collar felt - maybe keep that video to yourself.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 09:58:53 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:47:16 AM
Yep you've got to get the pet Robins on mate, that must be brilliant - they are brave little buggers, they get so close to your spade sometimes you are scared to work.

Sorry to hear about pa dove getting his collar felt - maybe keep that video to yourself.

Maybe stick it behind spoiler tags?

It's sad but it's nature. Seeing a bird of prey doing what they are designed to do can be fascinating.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 10:09:02 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:47:16 AM
Yep you've got to get the pet Robins on mate, that must be brilliant - they are brave little buggers, they get so close to your spade sometimes you are scared to work.

Sorry to hear about pa dove getting his collar felt - maybe keep that video to yourself.

That reminds me when my sister accidently put her garden fork through a poor frog, it was so still it looked like a leaf.  :o  She now lives in Derbyshire and has two ponds which are full of frogs and newts, and she's a nervous wreck when she's having to garden.  ;D

Sorry to hear about the poor Dove, that's sad they mate for life hope she finds another Dove partner. I'm pretty sure I have a Blackbird's nest in the garden now they are collecting moss and twigs, can't wait to see the chicks. The sparrow family continues to grow, was doing the commentary on Sunday when one of the chicks flew into the window! I love the way they just walk over one another, the funniest thing. All the Blue and Great Tits and Goldfinches have left for now, assume they're finding food elsewhere for now.

Re: Bird watch
Today at 10:22:07 AM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:09:02 AM
That reminds me when my sister accidently put her garden fork through a poor frog, it was so still it looked like a leaf.  :o  She now lives in Derbyshire and has two ponds which are full of frogs and newts, and she's a nervous wreck when she's having to garden.  ;D




I posted this on the arlarse thread years ago , so Ive just copied it.

Well I've always thought of robins as being great companions when gardening. They're so tame and friendly. They get so close to you when you are digging the ground over, that you're scared to put your spade into the ground sometimes - they aren't suicidal they just love all the bugs and worms that you are exposing for them.

I watched Mrs. Robin trying to teach her youngster how feed itself once, it was hilarious. Mumsy picks up a little worm and sticks it in the little one's gob - little one swallows it. This operation is repeated a few times. Then mumsy sort of points with her beak at a worm and has an expression on her face which says, "Well go 'ead then"!

The little one hasn't got a clue what's going on, it just seems to sense that there's a bit of a sea change going on. Mumsy starts emphasising the message by more violent beak pointing and severe robin eyebrow movements. Young robin now suspects that something may be expected of it but still generally hasn't got a clue. More frantic beak pointing ensues. Baby robin suddenly has a light-bulb flashing above its head and grabs a worm - but then tries to feed said worm to its mum?! I swear mummy robin turned and looked at me over its little robin shoulder with a look that said, "I'm pissing against the wind here".

I was killing meself laughing. Johnny Morris would have had a field day.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 10:26:44 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:22:07 AM
I posted this on the arlarse thread years ago , so Ive just copied it.

Well I've always thought of robins as being great companions when gardening. They're so tame and friendly. They get so close to you when you are digging the ground over, that you're scared to put your spade into the ground sometimes - they aren't suicidal they just love all the bugs and worms that you are exposing for them.

I watched Mrs. Robin trying to teach her youngster how feed itself once, it was hilarious. Mumsy picks up a little worm and sticks it in the little one's gob - little one swallows it. This operation is repeated a few times. Then mumsy sort of points with her beak at a worm and has an expression on her face which says, "Well go 'ead then"!

The little one hasn't got a clue what's going on, it just seems to sense that there's a bit of a sea change going on. Mumsy starts emphasising the message by more violent beak pointing and severe robin eyebrow movements. Young robin now suspects that something may be expected of it but still generally hasn't got a clue. More frantic beak pointing ensues. Baby robin suddenly has a light-bulb flashing above its head and grabs a worm - but then tries to feed said worm to its mum?! I swear mummy robin turned and looked at me over its little robin shoulder with a look that said, "I'm pissing against the wind here".

I was killing meself laughing. Johnny Morris would have had a field day.

That's a classic.  :lmao
Re: Bird watch
Today at 10:30:02 AM
What is it with pigeons and windows? Watched a woody take off yesterday in someone garden and whack, straight into the living room window. Luckily it was low speed so just bounced off and flew away. Our old office always had pigeon imprints on the windows and I've found them on our front windows and the kids bedroom window too.
Re: Bird watch
Today at 10:39:24 AM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:09:02 AM
....accidently put her garden fork through a poor frog, it was so still it looked like a leaf.  :o  She now lives in Derbyshire and has two ponds which are full of frogs and newts, and she's a nervous wreck when she's having to garden.  ;D

Gardening mishaps like that do tend to scar you for life.

I inadvertently strimmed a frog once, it had been hiding in some long grass I was working through with one of my heavy duty Stihl's. The result was not good though it was only later that I noticed poor Kermit in bits, it at least must have been quick, although an old friend of ours once got his autumnal bonfire going only to be horrified when after a few minutes a very badly burnt hedgehog emerged from the flames in great distress that he then felt obliged to have to put out of its misery.

Like him, I'm almost OCD these days in that I always double check before just in case and try and keep a sharp eye open and a good job too as I almost strimmed through a ducks nest just a few weeks ago round the back of our house when I was clearing some brambles but I fortunately spotted it just in time as the strimmer cords were by then only about 6" away from it on their sweep of destruction.

She went on to hatch out 10 ducklings although most didn't survive the attentions of Mr & Mrs Crow for more than a few days after they had left the nest.

I often wonder how on earth Ducks are still around on earth and not extinct by now, the mortality rate of the ducklings is just so high.
