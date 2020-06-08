....accidently put her garden fork through a poor frog, it was so still it looked like a leaf. She now lives in Derbyshire and has two ponds which are full of frogs and newts, and she's a nervous wreck when she's having to garden.



Gardening mishaps like that do tend to scar you for life.I inadvertently strimmed a frog once, it had been hiding in some long grass I was working through with one of my heavy duty Stihl's. The result was not good though it was only later that I noticed poor Kermit in bits, it at least must have been quick, although an old friend of ours once got his autumnal bonfire going only to be horrified when after a few minutes a very badly burnt hedgehog emerged from the flames in great distress that he then felt obliged to have to put out of its misery.Like him, I'm almost OCD these days in that I always double check before just in case and try and keep a sharp eye open and a good job too as I almost strimmed through a ducks nest just a few weeks ago round the back of our house when I was clearing some brambles but I fortunately spotted it just in time as the strimmer cords were by then only about 6" away from it on their sweep of destruction.She went on to hatch out 10 ducklings although most didn't survive the attentions of Mr & Mrs Crow for more than a few days after they had left the nest.I often wonder how on earth Ducks are still around on earth and not extinct by now, the mortality rate of the ducklings is just so high.