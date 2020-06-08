That reminds me when my sister accidently put her garden fork through a poor frog, it was so still it looked like a leaf. She now lives in Derbyshire and has two ponds which are full of frogs and newts, and she's a nervous wreck when she's having to garden.
I posted this on the arlarse thread years ago , so Ive just copied it.
Well I've always thought of robins as being great companions when gardening. They're so tame and friendly. They get so close to you when you are digging the ground over, that you're scared to put your spade into the ground sometimes - they aren't suicidal they just love all the bugs and worms that you are exposing for them.
I watched Mrs. Robin trying to teach her youngster how feed itself once, it was hilarious. Mumsy picks up a little worm and sticks it in the little one's gob - little one swallows it. This operation is repeated a few times. Then mumsy sort of points with her beak at a worm and has an expression on her face which says, "Well go 'ead then"!
The little one hasn't got a clue what's going on, it just seems to sense that there's a bit of a sea change going on. Mumsy starts emphasising the message by more violent beak pointing and severe robin eyebrow movements. Young robin now suspects that something may be expected of it but still generally hasn't got a clue. More frantic beak pointing ensues. Baby robin suddenly has a light-bulb flashing above its head and grabs a worm - but then tries to feed said worm to its mum?! I swear mummy robin turned and looked at me over its little robin shoulder with a look that said, "I'm pissing against the wind here".
I was killing meself laughing. Johnny Morris would have had a field day.