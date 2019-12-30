« previous next »
Bird watch

kesey

Re: Bird watch
December 30, 2019, 10:49:58 PM
Ive been hearing a few new bird song the past few days.
kesey

Re: Bird watch
January 16, 2020, 01:05:55 AM
Deffo new bird songs of late .

Usually just before sunrise and sunset.

reddebs

Re: Bird watch
January 16, 2020, 07:52:49 AM
Quote from: kesey on January 16, 2020, 01:05:55 AM
Deffo new bird songs of late .

Usually just before sunrise and sunset.
All birds have different songs or calls that are used at certain times. 

What you're hearing now is their mating calls, these are totally different to their "songs" which you hear mainly in the summer.

They also have a "call" like a distress call or to call their mate when they're on eggs and hungry or to let their chicks know they're coming with food.

Blackbirds, robins, thrush and most of the tit family are starting nesting now and on eggs by mid to late February.

Medellin

Re: Bird watch
January 16, 2020, 08:09:07 AM
Quote from: kesey on January 16, 2020, 01:05:55 AM
Deffo new bird songs of late .

Usually just before sunrise and sunset.

You don't live somewhere in Transylvania by any chance?
kesey

Re: Bird watch
January 16, 2020, 12:45:22 PM
Quote from: Medellin on January 16, 2020, 08:09:07 AM
You don't live somewhere in Transylvania by any chance?

Theres a joke there somewhere which I think I get.   ;D
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
March 13, 2020, 08:55:19 PM
Quote from: jillc on December 12, 2019, 12:58:16 AM
Anyone heard about the three hundred Starlings which are said to have fallen out of the sky? Reports that hundreds of birds have been found dead along the road in Anglesey. There are rumours that it has happened before in the same place.  :o

Been solved. Doing a Murmuration and some failed to pull out of the dive and hit the tarmac

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-51880855
Dr. Beaker

Re: Bird watch
March 21, 2020, 06:35:54 PM
04.30 this morning goes out the front door to work and there is this massively loud and clear two note bird call which I have never heard before. It sounded like something massive, but turns out to be a black-capped chickadee - thank god for YouTube, and what a little star.
kesey

Re: Bird watch
April 1, 2020, 06:05:43 AM
Oh and how they sing .

It's so spiritual and healing.



jillc

Re: Bird watch
April 1, 2020, 07:45:35 AM
Quote from: rob1966 on March 13, 2020, 08:55:19 PM
Been solved. Doing a Murmuration and some failed to pull out of the dive and hit the tarmac

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-51880855

Only just seen this, wow that's the harshness of nature I guess.  :(
kesey

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 02:21:03 AM
The first owl of the night .

Pink Full Moon too.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 08:14:34 AM
I can hear a woodpecker at the moment when I sit in our garden. Nearest trees must be about 70 yards away but pretty sure whats what the noise is!
liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 08:33:25 AM
Saw my first ever Cetti's Warbler yesterday down at Lunt!

Birders know these little buggers are hard to see as they skulk around in the bushes - you hear them (quite a recognisable call) but before you get the chance they've dived back into the bushes.

Well, I heard this guy in the bushes about 5 yards in front of me so I just walked slowly over and just stood still and waited and waited - like a friggin statue - and he popped up right in front of me and sang and then was gone.

Absolute magic  ;D


Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:14:34 AM
I can hear a woodpecker at the moment when I sit in our garden. Nearest trees must be about 70 yards away but pretty sure whats what the noise is!

A little trick with Woodys is to mimic their knocking as closely as you can on a tree or on your fence is it's wooden, and the Woody will think it has a rival in its territory and will come and have a look - so you'll get great views of him.

Just make sure you don't do any sudden movements.


butchersdog

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:02:13 AM
I've noticed the birds singing a lot more recently, think it's because it's so much quieter when you do go outside. Starting to get to know the different songs too. Blackbirds and tits are quite easy to spot song wise. There's a green woodpecker that lives at the back, wrens in the hedge, and an inquisitive robin knocking about. I bought an RSPB book of British Birds last summer, it's quite interesting flicking through and seeing the differences. They're giving me a bit of comfort and calm through the pandemic.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:06:07 AM
Weve got tons of magpies around us at the moment causing aggro. And a murder of crows! Get some colour from a small flock of parakeets that swoop around in a group making plenty of noise. Heard a bit of a commotion the other day and a few were right outside an upstairs window, resting on the ledge for a bit. I think wildlife in general are probably enjoying the lockdown!
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 09:21:19 AM
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:33:25 AM
Saw my first ever Cetti's Warbler yesterday down at Lunt!

Birders know these little buggers are hard to see as they skulk around in the bushes - you hear them (quite a recognisable call) but before you get the chance they've dived back into the bushes.

Well, I heard this guy in the bushes about 5 yards in front of me so I just walked slowly over and just stood still and waited and waited - like a friggin statue - and he popped up right in front of me and sang and then was gone.

Absolute magic  ;D


A little trick with Woodys is to mimic their knocking as closely as you can on a tree or on your fence is it's wooden, and the Woody will think it has a rival in its territory and will come and have a look - so you'll get great views of him.

Just make sure you don't do any sudden movements.
That's a rare spot you've made there mate as all warblers are notoriously difficult to spot.

I hear reed warblers a lot when out with the dogs but seeing one is a different thing altogether.

Saw a kingfisher yesterday morning which is quite normal round me as there's so many waterways for then to fish in and the main riverbanks have lovely steep, sandy banks for thei nest sights.

Just waiting for the Martins, Swallows and then the Swifts to arrive and summer really has arrived.

liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 11:28:51 AM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:21:19 AM
That's a rare spot you've made there mate as all warblers are notoriously difficult to spot.

I hear reed warblers a lot when out with the dogs but seeing one is a different thing altogether.

Saw a kingfisher yesterday morning which is quite normal round me as there's so many waterways for then to fish in and the main riverbanks have lovely steep, sandy banks for thei nest sights.

Just waiting for the Martins, Swallows and then the Swifts to arrive and summer really has arrived.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Yeh Reedys are a pain to see.

My advice is to hone in on their song and just stare at the reeds - or nearby bushes/grasses etc - that the song is coming from and eventually you'll see some movement. But best to have some bins with you or a long lens.

Here's a photo of a typical example of a Reedy I was watching who was well-hidden and then another photo when he jumped out of the reeds and onto a branch (my second photo is still cropped and sharpened though  ;D)






reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 11:38:58 AM


Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:28:51 AM
Yeh Reedys are a pain to see.

My advice is to hone in on their song and just stare at the reeds - or nearby bushes/grasses etc - that the song is coming from and eventually you'll see some movement. But best to have some bins with you or a long lens.

Here's a photo of a typical example of a Reedy I was watching who was well-hidden and then another photo when he jumped out of the reeds and onto a branch (my second photo is still cropped and sharpened though  ;D)

Wow that's a fab pic you've got mate.  At one time I'd always have my bins with me but since I've started wearing glasses permanently I need some new one specifically for my eyes.

I'm lucky in having lots of reed beds close to my walks so I do see them quite often but I know what I'm looking for.  To anyone else they look like mice running up and down the reeds, till they fly off

liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 11:59:06 AM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:38:58 AM

Wow that's a fab pic you've got mate.  At one time I'd always have my bins with me but since I've started wearing glasses permanently I need some new one specifically for my eyes.

I'm lucky in having lots of reed beds close to my walks so I do see them quite often but I know what I'm looking for.  To anyone else they look like mice running up and down the reeds, till they fly off

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



Yeh, and their song is amazing too  ;D

reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 12:20:44 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:59:06 AM
Yeh, and their song is amazing too  ;D
Nobody else agrees but I always think of their song as cheeky monkeys chattering

liverbloke

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 01:37:48 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:20:44 PM
Nobody else agrees but I always think of their song as cheeky monkeys chattering

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

 ;D

Hey, you've just reminded me of a joke so I'm off to the joke thread to make more people miserable  ;D

Red-Soldier

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 03:26:06 PM
I've got 2 nest boxes (homemade) in the garden that are both being used by great tits at the moment.

Also got a window feeder that the robins love.  The birdsong has been great since the lockdown started.
zero zero

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 04:01:58 PM
I've seen a Red Kite hunting from our flat in Surbiton two days running now
rob1966

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 04:04:16 PM
Saw a huge Buzzard out hunting yesterday, gorgeous sight
reddebs

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 04:21:43 PM
Best keep the bunnies in guys

jillc

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:41:41 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:26:06 PM
I've got 2 nest boxes (homemade) in the garden that are both being used by great tits at the moment.

Also got a window feeder that the robins love. The birdsong has been great since the lockdown started.

More people should make an effort at listening to birdsong, one of the great highlights in life especially this time of year.
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:47:21 PM
Just saw a big Turkey Vulture land in the tree outside my window.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:48:30 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:47:21 PM
Just saw a big Turkey Vulture land in the tree outside my window.

A Vulture? I bet that made the tree shake.  ;D
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 06:59:43 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:48:30 PM
A Vulture? I bet that made the tree shake.  ;D

yeah they're huge!!
Chakan

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 07:02:43 PM
And now a red shouldered hawk in the tree for a second! I guess its the day for big birds
CHOPPER

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 07:04:57 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:06:07 AM
Weve got tons of magpies around us at the moment causing aggro. And a murder of crows! Get some colour from a small flock of parakeets that swoop around in a group making plenty of noise. Heard a bit of a commotion the other day and a few were right outside an upstairs window, resting on the ledge for a bit. I think wildlife in general are probably enjoying the lockdown!

Think you'll find its called a Parliament. Not, tons.
jillc

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 10:29:27 PM
ToneLa

Re: Bird watch
Yesterday at 11:53:38 PM
 cute!!

my best mate I taught zen to saw two robins lately, she wished on them for good luck

1st was on a tree, she said it was cute but a coincidence

2nd was a steel badge design of a fat robin she found stuck in the bottom of her shoe when she got in

Since then?...

I seen 2 robins lad
Lad

Re: Bird watch
Today at 07:47:28 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:06:07 AM
Weve got tons of magpies around us at the moment causing aggro. And a murder of crows! Get some colour from a small flock of parakeets that swoop around in a group making plenty of noise. Heard a bit of a commotion the other day and a few were right outside an upstairs window, resting on the ledge for a bit. I think wildlife in general are probably enjoying the lockdown!

Is there a more loathsome bird than the magpie ? When I was  kid in north Liverpool in the 70's there weren't any round here. Would only be when we got the Ribble bus out to Lydiate to fish in the canal that you would maybe see a couple. Proper bird spotters me and my mate were. Started out with other lads who were egg robbers but I just tagged along and hated it really. One lad climbed this huge tree in Freshfield woods to a Kestrel nest once, but to give him some credit he only took one egg and left the rest.

So two of us broke away and formed a bird spotting group instead. Which brings me back to magpies. It was a decent tick in the notepad if you saw one.

But now, jeez you can't move for them. I'm now a train driver daan sarf and they are all I see all day. Horrible birds they are, raiding the nests of smaller species and just being general annoying arseholes And they make a horrible noise too. Rant over.
