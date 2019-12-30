Weve got tons of magpies around us at the moment causing aggro. And a murder of crows! Get some colour from a small flock of parakeets that swoop around in a group making plenty of noise. Heard a bit of a commotion the other day and a few were right outside an upstairs window, resting on the ledge for a bit. I think wildlife in general are probably enjoying the lockdown!



Is there a more loathsome bird than the magpie ? When I was kid in north Liverpool in the 70's there weren't any round here. Would only be when we got the Ribble bus out to Lydiate to fish in the canal that you would maybe see a couple. Proper bird spotters me and my mate were. Started out with other lads who were egg robbers but I just tagged along and hated it really. One lad climbed this huge tree in Freshfield woods to a Kestrel nest once, but to give him some credit he only took one egg and left the rest.So two of us broke away and formed a bird spotting group instead. Which brings me back to magpies. It was a decent tick in the notepad if you saw one.But now, jeez you can't move for them. I'm now a train driver daan sarf and they are all I see all day. Horrible birds they are, raiding the nests of smaller species and just being general annoying arseholes And they make a horrible noise too. Rant over.