I can hear a woodpecker at the moment when I sit in our garden. Nearest trees must be about 70 yards away but pretty sure whats what the noise is!



Saw my first ever Cetti's Warbler yesterday down at Lunt!Birders know these little buggers are hard to see as they skulk around in the bushes - you hear them (quite a recognisable call) but before you get the chance they've dived back into the bushes.Well, I heard this guy in the bushes about 5 yards in front of me so I just walked slowly over and just stood still and waited and waited - like a friggin statue - and he popped up right in front of me and sang and then was gone.A little trick with Woodys is to mimic their knocking as closely as you can on a tree or on your fence is it's wooden, and the Woody will think it has a rival in its territory and will come and have a look - so you'll get great views of him.Just make sure you don't do any sudden movements.