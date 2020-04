I can hear a woodpecker at the moment when I sit in our garden. Nearest trees must be about 70 yards away but pretty sure what’s what the noise is!



Saw my first ever Cetti's Warbler yesterday down at Lunt!Birders know these little buggers are hard to see as they skulk around in the bushes - you hear them (quite a recognisable call) but before you get the chance they've dived back into the bushes.Well, I heard this guy in the bushes about 5 yards in front of me so I just walked slowly over and just stood still and waited and waited - like a friggin statue - and he popped up right in front of me and sang and then was gone.A little trick with Woodys is to mimic their knocking as closely as you can on a tree or on your fence is it's wooden, and the Woody will think it has a rival in its territory and will come and have a look - so you'll get great views of him.Just make sure you don't do any sudden movements.