« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 104954 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1560 on: December 30, 2019, 10:49:58 PM »
Ive been hearing a few new bird song the past few days.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1561 on: January 16, 2020, 01:05:55 AM »
Deffo new bird songs of late .

Usually just before sunrise and sunset.

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1562 on: January 16, 2020, 07:52:49 AM »
Quote from: kesey on January 16, 2020, 01:05:55 AM
Deffo new bird songs of late .

Usually just before sunrise and sunset.
All birds have different songs or calls that are used at certain times. 

What you're hearing now is their mating calls, these are totally different to their "songs" which you hear mainly in the summer.

They also have a "call" like a distress call or to call their mate when they're on eggs and hungry or to let their chicks know they're coming with food.

Blackbirds, robins, thrush and most of the tit family are starting nesting now and on eggs by mid to late February.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • Yeah right..
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1563 on: January 16, 2020, 08:09:07 AM »
Quote from: kesey on January 16, 2020, 01:05:55 AM
Deffo new bird songs of late .

Usually just before sunrise and sunset.

You don't live somewhere in Transylvania by any chance?
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1564 on: January 16, 2020, 12:45:22 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on January 16, 2020, 08:09:07 AM
You don't live somewhere in Transylvania by any chance?

Theres a joke there somewhere which I think I get.   ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1565 on: March 13, 2020, 08:55:19 PM »
Quote from: jillc on December 12, 2019, 12:58:16 AM
Anyone heard about the three hundred Starlings which are said to have fallen out of the sky? Reports that hundreds of birds have been found dead along the road in Anglesey. There are rumours that it has happened before in the same place.  :o

Been solved. Doing a Murmuration and some failed to pull out of the dive and hit the tarmac

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-51880855
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,971
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1566 on: March 21, 2020, 06:35:54 PM »
04.30 this morning goes out the front door to work and there is this massively loud and clear two note bird call which I have never heard before. It sounded like something massive, but turns out to be a black-capped chickadee - thank god for YouTube, and what a little star.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1567 on: April 1, 2020, 06:05:43 AM »
Oh and how they sing .

It's so spiritual and healing.



« Last Edit: April 1, 2020, 06:13:49 AM by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,491
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1568 on: April 1, 2020, 07:45:35 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 13, 2020, 08:55:19 PM
Been solved. Doing a Murmuration and some failed to pull out of the dive and hit the tarmac

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-51880855

Only just seen this, wow that's the harshness of nature I guess.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 02:21:03 AM »
The first owl of the night .

Pink Full Moon too.

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,987
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 08:14:34 AM »
I can hear a woodpecker at the moment when I sit in our garden. Nearest trees must be about 70 yards away but pretty sure whats what the noise is!
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • Stay Safe
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 08:33:25 AM »
Saw my first ever Cetti's Warbler yesterday down at Lunt!

Birders know these little buggers are hard to see as they skulk around in the bushes - you hear them (quite a recognisable call) but before you get the chance they've dived back into the bushes.

Well, I heard this guy in the bushes about 5 yards in front of me so I just walked slowly over and just stood still and waited and waited - like a friggin statue - and he popped up right in front of me and sang and then was gone.

Absolute magic  ;D


Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:14:34 AM
I can hear a woodpecker at the moment when I sit in our garden. Nearest trees must be about 70 yards away but pretty sure whats what the noise is!

A little trick with Woodys is to mimic their knocking as closely as you can on a tree or on your fence is it's wooden, and the Woody will think it has a rival in its territory and will come and have a look - so you'll get great views of him.

Just make sure you don't do any sudden movements.


Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 09:02:13 AM »
I've noticed the birds singing a lot more recently, think it's because it's so much quieter when you do go outside. Starting to get to know the different songs too. Blackbirds and tits are quite easy to spot song wise. There's a green woodpecker that lives at the back, wrens in the hedge, and an inquisitive robin knocking about. I bought an RSPB book of British Birds last summer, it's quite interesting flicking through and seeing the differences. They're giving me a bit of comfort and calm through the pandemic.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,987
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 09:06:07 AM »
Weve got tons of magpies around us at the moment causing aggro. And a murder of crows! Get some colour from a small flock of parakeets that swoop around in a group making plenty of noise. Heard a bit of a commotion the other day and a few were right outside an upstairs window, resting on the ledge for a bit. I think wildlife in general are probably enjoying the lockdown!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 09:21:19 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:33:25 AM
Saw my first ever Cetti's Warbler yesterday down at Lunt!

Birders know these little buggers are hard to see as they skulk around in the bushes - you hear them (quite a recognisable call) but before you get the chance they've dived back into the bushes.

Well, I heard this guy in the bushes about 5 yards in front of me so I just walked slowly over and just stood still and waited and waited - like a friggin statue - and he popped up right in front of me and sang and then was gone.

Absolute magic  ;D


A little trick with Woodys is to mimic their knocking as closely as you can on a tree or on your fence is it's wooden, and the Woody will think it has a rival in its territory and will come and have a look - so you'll get great views of him.

Just make sure you don't do any sudden movements.
That's a rare spot you've made there mate as all warblers are notoriously difficult to spot.

I hear reed warblers a lot when out with the dogs but seeing one is a different thing altogether.

Saw a kingfisher yesterday morning which is quite normal round me as there's so many waterways for then to fish in and the main riverbanks have lovely steep, sandy banks for thei nest sights.

Just waiting for the Martins, Swallows and then the Swifts to arrive and summer really has arrived.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • Stay Safe
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 11:28:51 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:21:19 AM
That's a rare spot you've made there mate as all warblers are notoriously difficult to spot.

I hear reed warblers a lot when out with the dogs but seeing one is a different thing altogether.

Saw a kingfisher yesterday morning which is quite normal round me as there's so many waterways for then to fish in and the main riverbanks have lovely steep, sandy banks for thei nest sights.

Just waiting for the Martins, Swallows and then the Swifts to arrive and summer really has arrived.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Yeh Reedys are a pain to see.

My advice is to hone in on their song and just stare at the reeds - or nearby bushes/grasses etc - that the song is coming from and eventually you'll see some movement. But best to have some bins with you or a long lens.

Here's a photo of a typical example of a Reedy I was watching who was well-hidden and then another photo when he jumped out of the reeds and onto a branch (my second photo is still cropped and sharpened though  ;D)






Logged

I neither know nor care
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 