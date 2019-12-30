« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bird watch  (Read 104844 times)

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1560 on: December 30, 2019, 10:49:58 PM »
Ive been hearing a few new bird song the past few days.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1561 on: January 16, 2020, 01:05:55 AM »
Deffo new bird songs of late .

Usually just before sunrise and sunset.

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1562 on: January 16, 2020, 07:52:49 AM »
Quote from: kesey on January 16, 2020, 01:05:55 AM
Deffo new bird songs of late .

Usually just before sunrise and sunset.
All birds have different songs or calls that are used at certain times. 

What you're hearing now is their mating calls, these are totally different to their "songs" which you hear mainly in the summer.

They also have a "call" like a distress call or to call their mate when they're on eggs and hungry or to let their chicks know they're coming with food.

Blackbirds, robins, thrush and most of the tit family are starting nesting now and on eggs by mid to late February.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,488
  • Yeah right..
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1563 on: January 16, 2020, 08:09:07 AM »
Quote from: kesey on January 16, 2020, 01:05:55 AM
Deffo new bird songs of late .

Usually just before sunrise and sunset.

You don't live somewhere in Transylvania by any chance?
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1564 on: January 16, 2020, 12:45:22 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on January 16, 2020, 08:09:07 AM
You don't live somewhere in Transylvania by any chance?

Theres a joke there somewhere which I think I get.   ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,552
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1565 on: March 13, 2020, 08:55:19 PM »
Quote from: jillc on December 12, 2019, 12:58:16 AM
Anyone heard about the three hundred Starlings which are said to have fallen out of the sky? Reports that hundreds of birds have been found dead along the road in Anglesey. There are rumours that it has happened before in the same place.  :o

Been solved. Doing a Murmuration and some failed to pull out of the dive and hit the tarmac

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-51880855
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,971
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1566 on: March 21, 2020, 06:35:54 PM »
04.30 this morning goes out the front door to work and there is this massively loud and clear two note bird call which I have never heard before. It sounded like something massive, but turns out to be a black-capped chickadee - thank god for YouTube, and what a little star.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1567 on: April 1, 2020, 06:05:43 AM »
Oh and how they sing .

It's so spiritual and healing.



« Last Edit: April 1, 2020, 06:13:49 AM by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,491
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1568 on: April 1, 2020, 07:45:35 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 13, 2020, 08:55:19 PM
Been solved. Doing a Murmuration and some failed to pull out of the dive and hit the tarmac

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-51880855

Only just seen this, wow that's the harshness of nature I guess.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: Bird watch
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 02:21:03 AM »
The first owl of the night .

Pink Full Moon too.

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 