Deffo new bird songs of late .



Usually just before sunrise and sunset.



All birds have different songs or calls that are used at certain times.What you're hearing now is their mating calls, these are totally different to their "songs" which you hear mainly in the summer.They also have a "call" like a distress call or to call their mate when they're on eggs and hungry or to let their chicks know they're coming with food.Blackbirds, robins, thrush and most of the tit family are starting nesting now and on eggs by mid to late February.