The greatest players ever will always end up at the best clubs. Maradona is no exception in that regard, despite what people say. Napoli spent the money to get themselves to the top and give Maradona the supporting case he needed shown by the delay in Napolis rise to the top some two years after Maradona arrived.



However, I take your point that Messi was in one of the greatest teams ever, which is not the same for Maradona. But it seems unlikely that a Messi, Maradona or Mbappe would ever play for mid table teams for long as they would either cash in or be able to spend to both keep the player and provide them with adequate support. Mbappe at Monaco for example flourished and got a move.



The most interesting example I can think of off the top of my head in line with your argument though is Steven Gerrard. I like all Liverpool fans would consider him one of the best midfielders ever, and possibly the best English player, far superior to Frank Lampard despite their differing trophy hauls. Clearly, Gerrard was more key to the Liverpool side and remaining a hometown hero is a different aspect to this as well, however I think its safe to say, in many ways Gerrard did not get what he could out of his career because of his loyalty to us, and whilst from a global footballing perspective he may have been elevated to greater heights elsewhere, he could never be greater to us than having stayed right with us. But I think that is our bias and I do think in the end his greatness in the terms that we are talking about Messi and Maradona did suffer.



In the end, I think the nuance in the argument may be that there is a difference between the best and the greatest. So where Gerrard was better than Lampard, there could be a debate around greatness perhaps, although I think its fair to still lean towards Gerrard since he still had the greater moments and was more crucial to the successes we had than Lampard was to Chelsea. So in those terms, whilst I think Messi is a greater footballer than Maradona, there is an argument as to who was better, since that is more centred around their peak rather than other factors like longevity and success.



There is also a nuance around greatness if you broaden the argument beyond the pure game itself as there is certainly something to be said for Maradonas aura and his place in folklore in Argentina especially but also globally in that Ive never seen a footballer deified to such a degree as he was. And although I think Messis status at this World Cup was elevated there, which you could see in the fight and respect shown by everyone in the Argentina camp, I dont think it still comes close to Maradona. Although, he is undoubtedly Barcelonas greatest in this respect.



So I guess, it centres around how your frame the argument. Its certainly a debate but I do think it becomes more clear cut when you specify how you are defining greatness, whether that be who was technically better at their peak, or who had the greater career or who was elevated to the greatest status as a cult figure.