« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 823954 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,779
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 02:43:17 pm »

Robbo just making sure Messi knew to pull any more shit like he did in the 1st leg - when Messi was somehow awarded a freekick for punching Fabinho in the head and then fell to the floor feigning injury (a freekick he then scored from):-

https://twitter.com/xisco_manjon/status/1123694340096897026







^ I'd say Messi got off very lightly there. Messi is also lucky Arbeloa wasn't still playing for us otherwise Bob would have have him in back pocket once again ;D

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:56:36 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,301
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 02:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:40:10 pm

I think Robbo regretted it, but it was fun, what a night, wasn't that special that night was he.


He can do it in a World Cup final, yes, but can he do it on a mild spring evening in Liverpool?

With a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, mind...

Not a hair out of place thanks to Robbo...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 03:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 11:14:39 am
Messi and Ronaldo have played in the era of the superclub. Messi came through with Ronaldinho and played in a team which is maybe the best generation(the core for the Spanish national team that won the World cup and the European Championship).

I wouldn`t for one second say that Maradona has had a better career than Messi. I do however believe that his peak level was better than Messi, though Messi was close at his peak in his mid 20s. How anyone can have watched Maradona in 86 and think that anyone has bettered that level is strange to me. Maradona would be totally dominant if he played for the teams Messi has played for in the same era.

And yes, you could say that football evolves- and it does, but there are advantages for players nowadays that come along with that. Much better grounds, way better protection from refs. I honestly believe Messi has had it easier in many perspectives. Especially with the machinary around him. Maradona came from the slums, became a superstar at Boca until he came to Barca and was surrounded by bad advisors, the mob and so on. There`s no chance in hell Barca would let that happen to Messi in the same way when he came through in the Barca system. So Messi has maximised his talent and potential. Maradona`s talent was even bigger. 


 Sure opponents could hack maradona which is a big leveller, but that cuts both ways.  Argentina have a reputation for being dirty and the players on that team wouldn't merely complain to the ref, if you went after diego


Maradona (and players from the 80's and before) had certain tactical/expertise advantages over the average 80's opponents.  The average opponent maradona faced vs the ones messi and co face are tactically more naive IMO.  Whereas Maradona had travelled around the world playing with and against the best,   his average opponent wouldn't  have a champions league format to give them opportunities to play against the best around and it's not mere coincidence maradona scored wonder goals against belguim and england, as only 2 players from each squad played outside their home countries.  The threat of someone with that skill and pace running straight thru them wasn't something you think about in the average 1980's Ipswich vs Norwich east anglian derby.  Facing upto Maradona would be more of a culture shock, than facing mbappe or messi nowadays.

By comparison the Moroccan team that miraculously reached the semi's only had 2 players playing INSIDE of morocco.  This world cup was more truncated, messi's argentina had to deal with extra time and penalties twice, plus 10m injury time every game, leading to messi having an extra 180 mins in his 35 yr old legs at the back end games vs what maradona had
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 04:06:14 pm »
One thing I also think is a little bit of a double edge sword when it comes to the Maradona/Messi debate is leadership skills. I think Maradona was more of a leader and a personality than Messi has been, though I think Messi has developed in this area in the last couple of years. Maradona was much more of a personality/leader/character in his 20s compared to lets say the Messi in 2014. Maybe that also was part of his loose canon bit that made him unpredictable off the field, but it was a quality on the pitch.

I think Messis ability as a leader has been way stronger this world cup than before, though his peak physical level was better 5-10 years ago.

Not so sure about the tactical part of you think about the strength of Serie A in the 80s.

I have no doubts Messi is in a better physical condition and eats healthier than Maradona did, but when I think of the best ever, I think of who I think has had the best ability.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:11:20 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 04:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 11:14:39 am
How anyone can have watched Maradona in 86 and think that anyone has bettered that level is strange to me.

A bit off-topic but, how close to that level was Suarez 2013-14?

Only asking due to the amount of posts I've seen here saying he was the best ever then.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 04:17:24 pm »
Suarez is the best player Ive watched at Liverpool when it comes to peak level.

I think John Barnes around 87/88 is probably number 2.

I forgot Salah. At his best he has to be in a conversation as well, though I dont think he ran games like those two. Well, some games.
I guess you could say Steven Gerrard had a greater career at Liverpool, but as great as he was I dont think he was ever as good as peak Suarez.

I probably watched Dalglish too late in his career to get an impression of his peak level.

And when I say peak level, I dont mean a match or two. I think it has to be some seasons, that shows the natural level a player can have, but not necessarily 10-15 years.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:29:40 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 06:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:06:14 pm
One thing I also think is a little bit of a double edge sword when it comes to the Maradona/Messi debate is leadership skills. I think Maradona was more of a leader and a personality than Messi has been, though I think Messi has developed in this area in the last couple of years. Maradona was much more of a personality/leader/character in his 20s compared to lets say the Messi in 2014. Maybe that also was part of his loose canon bit that made him unpredictable off the field, but it was a quality on the pitch.

I think Messis ability as a leader has been way stronger this world cup than before, though his peak physical level was better 5-10 years ago.

Not so sure about the tactical part of you think about the strength of Serie A in the 80s.

I have no doubts Messi is in a better physical condition and eats healthier than Maradona did, but when I think of the best ever, I think of who I think has had the best ability.





Good point, Maradona's opponents in serie a were very tactically adept, I was thinking more about world cup 1986, which was his career high, if it wasn't for that tournament maradona would be seen at a platini level at best, especially as he never won a european cup or a coppa america.

Always found it amazing that pele nor maradona NEVER won copa america but this is never talked about in conversations regarding messi.  Argentina even won it in 1991 without maradona which shows the strength of the team maradona was involved with.

Good point about leadership I suspect this was a "disavantage" of being brought up at barca with puyol and xavi et al
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 07:12:18 pm »
Something else I find interesting, height comparisons. According to wikipedia, Maradona was 5'5 while Messi is 5'7. It's well documented that Messi took growth hormones in his early teens, funded by Barca.

If given the chance, just think what Maradona could have done with a couple of extra inches! Maybe there'd be no hand of God!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10728 on: Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm »
This is not really an argument, but I also think that if youre a world class talent now, theres much more of a focused desire to get 100 per cent out of a season from the get go. There are «plans» for players. Like Haaland. Like Mbappe. I think a player like Ronaldo has always focused on what would give him a legacy. I dont necessarily think players in the 80s marketed themselves like that. Not in the way that it was a goal to maximize their level for 15 seasons. The wages were lower as well, so maybe that wasnt as obvious as now. At the end of the day, what I really find interesting is who was the most gifted, best player.

The best players now-I get the feeling that they are more «created in a lab» type players. A player like Ronaldo. Obvious huge talent in the first place. Best nutrition, own chefs, training down to the smallest details.



And when it comes to goals, there are loads of games against the likes of San Marino and such.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10729 on: Yesterday at 08:27:19 pm »
Even if Maradona was the most gifted footballer ever, that doesnt make him the greatest ever, thats about what you deliver in total. He may have had the biggest cheque but didnt cash it all. Garrincha supposedly had as much talent, if not more than Pele, but didnt reach the same heights because of his lifestyle. That meant he was loved more by Brazilians but nobody there sees him as greater than Pele.

There is definitely more in place for footballers to achieve their potential now, which means the quality is higher and therefore outstanding performance to the level of a Messi is potentially harder to accomplish. Plus, even  for his time Maradona had a short career.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:29:56 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10730 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm »
My point is, Im talking about peak level-Maradona could get more out of his career, but was still unbelievable for many seasons.

In my eyes, Messi will always try to be a copy and that has always seemed to be the narrative. Even the way he poses in pictures seems to somewhat copy Maradona.

But people view this differently. Most Liverpool fans believe Gerrard or Dalglish is the best ever Liverpool players. I, personally believe the best player that has ever played for Liverpool is Luis Suarez. Its like with Maradona, Ive never seen one player being so extremely dominating compared to who they were playing against.

A player like Busquets has probably had a better career than Ronaldinho. Was he a better player? I would argue that there have been quite a few who have had better careers than players who were brilliant players.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:03:21 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10731 on: Yesterday at 09:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm
My point is, Im talking about peak level-Maradona could get more out of his career, but was still unbelievable for many seasons.

In my eyes, Messi will always try to be a copy and that has always seemed to be the narrative. Even the way he poses in pictures seems to somewhat copy Maradona.

But people view this differently. Most Liverpool fans believe Gerrard or Dalglish is the best ever Liverpool players. I, personally believe the best player that has ever played for Liverpool is Luis Suarez. Its like with Maradona, Ive never seen one player being so extremely dominating compared to who they were playing against.

A player like Busquets has probably had a better career than Ronaldinho. Was he a better player? I would argue that there have been quite a few who have had better careers than players who were brilliant players.

He definitely could have got more from his career nowadays, although some players still fall foul of vices, but thats far less. I think the narrative has been put on Messi rather than it being deliberate on his part, its easy enough to take a still and match it to a past still to make them seem symmetrical.

I would also put Suarez right up there, and he tops the pile for individual seasons, but the difference is with that that youre comparing segments of careers when comparing Liverpool output only.

I argued success within a career should be a factor, not the only factor. Contribution to the success then has to be taken into account. So Messi was the key player on his route  to success as were Ronaldinho and Maradona where as Busquets was part of the supporting cast, so  despite being a top player in his own right cant be considered in the conversation. Thats why Ryan Giggs or Phil Neal cant be anywhere close despite being the most successful players for their respective clubs, they were never the stars.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10732 on: Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm »
Still, as much as Messi became the star, he came into a team that had what Id consider to be maybe the best generation of players ever, a lot of the base for the Spanish National team that won the World Cup and the European championship. Players like Ronaldinho, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, David Villa were in that team. Greats of the game. That team would be extremely good without Messi as well, so as much as he became the star, he had everything around him to flourish. The team he was part of in 2010 that won 5-0 against Real Madrid, well-Liverpool aside, thats probably the best game Ive ever seen a team play. Maradona didnt have that at Napoli.

Its more comparable to Messi and Argentina during the last world cup when the team was not that great and they lost against the likes of Iceland.

If players like Mbappe played for lets say Atalanta or Espanyol, Id like to see if he had the same numbers.
Im not undervaluing Messis importance, because he has been highly dominant, but he has played for superclubs his whole career at club level.

Its like if Maradona joined Ac Milan in 87 and played with Van Basten, Gullit, Rijkaard, Maldini and so on. Would he win more? Probably.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:49:07 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,853
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10733 on: Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 06:35:53 pm
Good point, Maradona's opponents in serie a were very tactically adept, I was thinking more about world cup 1986, which was his career high, if it wasn't for that tournament maradona would be seen at a platini level at best, especially as he never won a european cup or a coppa america.

Always found it amazing that pele nor maradona NEVER won copa america but this is never talked about in conversations regarding messi.  Argentina even won it in 1991 without maradona which shows the strength of the team maradona was involved with.

Good point about leadership I suspect this was a "disavantage" of being brought up at barca with puyol and xavi et al

Well for Pele it would be amazing to win a tournament that started in 1975 considering that was when he left Brazil for the New York Cosmos at the age of 35. So, it wasn't contested when he was at his prime.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10734 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 pm »
The greatest players ever will always end up at the best clubs. Maradona is no exception in that regard, despite what people say. Napoli spent the money to get themselves to the top and give Maradona the supporting case he needed shown by the delay in Napolis rise to the top some two years after Maradona arrived.

However, I take your point that Messi was in one of the greatest teams ever, which is not the same for Maradona. But it seems unlikely that a Messi, Maradona or Mbappe would ever play for mid table teams for long as they would either cash in or be able to spend to both keep the player and provide them with adequate support. Mbappe at Monaco for example flourished and got a move.

The most interesting example I can think of off the top of my head in line with your argument though is Steven Gerrard. I like all Liverpool fans would consider him one of the best midfielders ever, and possibly the best English player, far superior to Frank Lampard despite their differing trophy hauls. Clearly, Gerrard was more key to the Liverpool side and remaining a hometown hero is a different aspect to this as well, however I think its safe to say, in many ways Gerrard did not get what he could out of his career because of his loyalty to us, and whilst from a global footballing perspective he may have been elevated to greater heights elsewhere, he could never be greater to us than having stayed right with us. But I think that is our bias and I do think in the end his greatness in the terms that we are talking about Messi and Maradona did suffer.

In the end, I think the nuance in the argument may be that there is a difference between the best and the greatest. So where Gerrard was better than Lampard, there could be a debate around greatness perhaps, although I think its fair to still lean towards Gerrard since he still had the greater moments and was more crucial to the successes we had than Lampard was to Chelsea. So in those terms, whilst I think Messi is a greater footballer than Maradona, there is an argument as to who was better, since that is more centred around their peak rather than other factors like longevity and success.

There is also a nuance around greatness if you broaden the argument beyond the pure game itself as there is certainly something to be said for Maradonas aura and his place in folklore in Argentina especially but also globally in that Ive never seen a footballer deified to such a degree as he was. And although I think Messis status at this World Cup was elevated there, which you could see in the fight and respect shown by everyone in the Argentina camp, I dont think it still comes close to Maradona. Although, he is undoubtedly Barcelonas greatest in this respect.

So I guess, it centres around how your frame the argument. Its certainly a debate but I do think it becomes more clear cut when you specify how you are defining greatness, whether that be who was technically better at their peak, or who had the greater career or who was elevated to the greatest status as a cult figure.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10735 on: Yesterday at 11:47:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm
Well for Pele it would be amazing to win a tournament that started in 1975 considering that was when he left Brazil for the New York Cosmos at the age of 35. So, it wasn't contested when he was at his prime.

started in 1975!! You might want to look into that my friend

Pele should have been in his prime in copa america 1959(pele was player of the tournament, but argentina won), copa 1963, or for copa 1967 which uruguay won

I guess Pele was too busy wining world cups in the 60's, or rather Brazil winning world cups in 1962 without much help from the great man
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,853
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10736 on: Today at 12:05:07 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 11:47:02 pm
started in 1975!! You might want to look into that my friend

Pele should have been in his prime in copa america 1959(pele was player of the tournament, but argentina won), copa 1963, or for copa 1967 which uruguay won

I guess Pele was too busy wining world cups in the 60's, or rather Brazil winning world cups in 1962 without much help from the great man

The Copa America started in 1975.

Before that they had a South American Championship. Which was a different format and didn't include every national team from South America.

For that iteration, they played 4 times in Pele's career. Twice in 1959, twice in the 60's-- 63 and 67 and that's it. Until 1975.

By Pele's point in time, it wasn't as Prestigeous.

1959  South American Championship in Argentina ( 7 teams entered), 18 year old Pele was in the squad.
1959  South American Championship in Ecuador ( 5 teams entered), Pele not in the squad.
In 1963, not in the squad.
1967, Brazil didn't even enter the South American Championship. Hard for Pele to participate.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10737 on: Today at 05:56:58 am »
My claim is that if Messi was 18 in 1978 and played in that era with the same factors/environment that Maradona had, he wouldnt be close to having the stats that he has now. I remember when Messi came through at Barca, and though he was very good, Maradona was a more superior talent. As great as Messis career has been, he lacks something that Maradona had.

To me, both of them strike me to have extreme eye/foot coordination. Its like with insects vs humans. They seem to have more time, like everything around them go in slow motion. But while Messi is obviously extremely technical, I find his skills more mecanical. Like when you see a small child running with the ball, being more dominant than the other kids around him. Maradona was like a cross between a ballet dancer and a slalom racer. Theres a gracefulness there combined with extreme explosiveness that Ive never seen with other players. Ronaldinho had some of it at his best,  but still in a different way.

Anyway, people wont agree with this. In my view, there is no doubt that Maradona at his peak was better than anyone else all factors concidered. There was something biblical about him. Like he was Jesus or God playing football. It seemed like he had godlike ability. Jesus didnt have as long a career on earth as some others of his era, but he was influential in the time he had.

Ive never considered Cristiano Ronaldo in that conversation whatsoever. Id probably think of him more in a top 5 conversation, maybe.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:07:30 am by Raaphael »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 