Messi and Ronaldo have played in the era of the superclub. Messi came through with Ronaldinho and played in a team which is maybe the best generation(the core for the Spanish national team that won the World cup and the European Championship).



I wouldn`t for one second say that Maradona has had a better career than Messi. I do however believe that his peak level was better than Messi, though Messi was close at his peak in his mid 20s. How anyone can have watched Maradona in 86 and think that anyone has bettered that level is strange to me. Maradona would be totally dominant if he played for the teams Messi has played for in the same era.



And yes, you could say that football evolves- and it does, but there are advantages for players nowadays that come along with that. Much better grounds, way better protection from refs. I honestly believe Messi has had it easier in many perspectives. Especially with the machinary around him. Maradona came from the slums, became a superstar at Boca until he came to Barca and was surrounded by bad advisors, the mob and so on. There`s no chance in hell Barca would let that happen to Messi in the same way when he came through in the Barca system. So Messi has maximised his talent and potential. Maradona`s talent was even bigger.





Sure opponents could hack maradona which is a big leveller, but that cuts both ways. Argentina have a reputation for being dirty and the players on that team wouldn't merely complain to the ref, if you went after diegoMaradona (and players from the 80's and before) had certain tactical/expertise advantages over the average 80's opponents. The average opponent maradona faced vs the ones messi and co face are tactically more naive IMO. Whereas Maradona had travelled around the world playing with and against the best, his average opponent wouldn't have a champions league format to give them opportunities to play against the best around and it's not mere coincidence maradona scored wonder goals against belguim and england, as only 2 players from each squad played outside their home countries. The threat of someone with that skill and pace running straight thru them wasn't something you think about in the average 1980's Ipswich vs Norwich east anglian derby. Facing upto Maradona would be more of a culture shock, than facing mbappe or messi nowadays.By comparison the Moroccan team that miraculously reached the semi's only had 2 players playing INSIDE of morocco. This world cup was more truncated, messi's argentina had to deal with extra time and penalties twice, plus 10m injury time every game, leading to messi having an extra 180 mins in his 35 yr old legs at the back end games vs what maradona had