This is not really an argument, but I also think that if youre a world class talent now, theres much more of a focused desire to get 100 per cent out of a season from the get go. There are «plans» for players. Like Haaland. Like Mbappe. I think a player like Ronaldo has always focused on what would give him a legacy. I dont necessarily think players in the 80s marketed themselves like that. Not in the way that it was a goal to maximize their level for 15 seasons. The wages were lower as well, so maybe that wasnt as obvious as now. At the end of the day, what I really find interesting is who was the most gifted, best player.
The best players now-I get the feeling that they are more «created in a lab» type players. A player like Ronaldo. Obvious huge talent in the first place. Best nutrition, own chefs, training down to the smallest details.
And when it comes to goals, there are loads of games against the likes of San Marino and such.