Lionel Messi

Re: Lionel Messi
Robbo just making sure Messi knew to pull any more shit like he did in the 1st leg - when Messi was somehow awarded a freekick for punching Fabinho in the head and then fell to the floor feigning injury (a freekick he then scored from):-

https://twitter.com/xisco_manjon/status/1123694340096897026







^ I'd say Messi got off very lightly there. Messi is also lucky Arbeloa wasn't still playing for us otherwise Bob would have have him in back pocket once again ;D

Re: Lionel Messi
I think Robbo regretted it, but it was fun, what a night, wasn't that special that night was he.


He can do it in a World Cup final, yes, but can he do it on a mild spring evening in Liverpool?

With a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, mind...

Not a hair out of place thanks to Robbo...
Re: Lionel Messi
Messi and Ronaldo have played in the era of the superclub. Messi came through with Ronaldinho and played in a team which is maybe the best generation(the core for the Spanish national team that won the World cup and the European Championship).

I wouldn`t for one second say that Maradona has had a better career than Messi. I do however believe that his peak level was better than Messi, though Messi was close at his peak in his mid 20s. How anyone can have watched Maradona in 86 and think that anyone has bettered that level is strange to me. Maradona would be totally dominant if he played for the teams Messi has played for in the same era.

And yes, you could say that football evolves- and it does, but there are advantages for players nowadays that come along with that. Much better grounds, way better protection from refs. I honestly believe Messi has had it easier in many perspectives. Especially with the machinary around him. Maradona came from the slums, became a superstar at Boca until he came to Barca and was surrounded by bad advisors, the mob and so on. There`s no chance in hell Barca would let that happen to Messi in the same way when he came through in the Barca system. So Messi has maximised his talent and potential. Maradona`s talent was even bigger. 


 Sure opponents could hack maradona which is a big leveller, but that cuts both ways.  Argentina have a reputation for being dirty and the players on that team wouldn't merely complain to the ref, if you went after diego


Maradona (and players from the 80's and before) had certain tactical/expertise advantages over the average 80's opponents.  The average opponent maradona faced vs the ones messi and co face are tactically more naive IMO.  Whereas Maradona had travelled around the world playing with and against the best,   his average opponent wouldn't  have a champions league format to give them opportunities to play against the best around and it's not mere coincidence maradona scored wonder goals against belguim and england, as only 2 players from each squad played outside their home countries.  The threat of someone with that skill and pace running straight thru them wasn't something you think about in the average 1980's Ipswich vs Norwich east anglian derby.  Facing upto Maradona would be more of a culture shock, than facing mbappe or messi nowadays.

By comparison the Moroccan team that miraculously reached the semi's only had 2 players playing INSIDE of morocco.  This world cup was more truncated, messi's argentina had to deal with extra time and penalties twice, plus 10m injury time every game, leading to messi having an extra 180 mins in his 35 yr old legs at the back end games vs what maradona had
Re: Lionel Messi
One thing I also think is a little bit of a double edge sword when it comes to the Maradona/Messi debate is leadership skills. I think Maradona was more of a leader and a personality than Messi has been, though I think Messi has developed in this area in the last couple of years. Maradona was much more of a personality/leader/character in his 20s compared to lets say the Messi in 2014. Maybe that also was part of his loose canon bit that made him unpredictable off the field, but it was a quality on the pitch.

I think Messis ability as a leader has been way stronger this world cup than before, though his peak physical level was better 5-10 years ago.

Not so sure about the tactical part of you think about the strength of Serie A in the 80s.

I have no doubts Messi is in a better physical condition and eats healthier than Maradona did, but when I think of the best ever, I think of who I think has had the best ability.



Re: Lionel Messi
How anyone can have watched Maradona in 86 and think that anyone has bettered that level is strange to me.

A bit off-topic but, how close to that level was Suarez 2013-14?

Only asking due to the amount of posts I've seen here saying he was the best ever then.
Re: Lionel Messi
Suarez is the best player Ive watched at Liverpool when it comes to peak level.

I think John Barnes around 87/88 is probably number 2.

I forgot Salah. At his best he has to be in a conversation as well, though I dont think he ran games like those two. Well, some games.
I guess you could say Steven Gerrard had a greater career at Liverpool, but as great as he was I dont think he was ever as good as peak Suarez.

I probably watched Dalglish too late in his career to get an impression of his peak level.

And when I say peak level, I dont mean a match or two. I think it has to be some seasons, that shows the natural level a player can have, but not necessarily 10-15 years.
Re: Lionel Messi
One thing I also think is a little bit of a double edge sword when it comes to the Maradona/Messi debate is leadership skills. I think Maradona was more of a leader and a personality than Messi has been, though I think Messi has developed in this area in the last couple of years. Maradona was much more of a personality/leader/character in his 20s compared to lets say the Messi in 2014. Maybe that also was part of his loose canon bit that made him unpredictable off the field, but it was a quality on the pitch.

I think Messis ability as a leader has been way stronger this world cup than before, though his peak physical level was better 5-10 years ago.

Not so sure about the tactical part of you think about the strength of Serie A in the 80s.

I have no doubts Messi is in a better physical condition and eats healthier than Maradona did, but when I think of the best ever, I think of who I think has had the best ability.





Good point, Maradona's opponents in serie a were very tactically adept, I was thinking more about world cup 1986, which was his career high, if it wasn't for that tournament maradona would be seen at a platini level at best, especially as he never won a european cup or a coppa america.

Always found it amazing that pele nor maradona NEVER won copa america but this is never talked about in conversations regarding messi.  Argentina even won it in 1991 without maradona which shows the strength of the team maradona was involved with.

Good point about leadership I suspect this was a "disavantage" of being brought up at barca with puyol and xavi et al
Re: Lionel Messi
Something else I find interesting, height comparisons. According to wikipedia, Maradona was 5'5 while Messi is 5'7. It's well documented that Messi took growth hormones in his early teens, funded by Barca.

If given the chance, just think what Maradona could have done with a couple of extra inches! Maybe there'd be no hand of God!
Re: Lionel Messi
This is not really an argument, but I also think that if youre a world class talent now, theres much more of a focused desire to get 100 per cent out of a season from the get go. There are «plans» for players. Like Haaland. Like Mbappe. I think a player like Ronaldo has always focused on what would give him a legacy. I dont necessarily think players in the 80s marketed themselves like that. Not in the way that it was a goal to maximize their level for 15 seasons. The wages were lower as well, so maybe that wasnt as obvious as now. At the end of the day, what I really find interesting is who was the most gifted, best player.

The best players now-I get the feeling that they are more «created in a lab» type players. A player like Ronaldo. Obvious huge talent in the first place. Best nutrition, own chefs, training down to the smallest details.



And when it comes to goals, there are loads of games against the likes of San Marino and such.
Re: Lionel Messi
Even if Maradona was the most gifted footballer ever, that doesnt make him the greatest ever, thats about what you deliver in total. He may have had the biggest cheque but didnt cash it all. Garrincha supposedly had as much talent, if not more than Pele, but didnt reach the same heights because of his lifestyle. That meant he was loved more by Brazilians but nobody there sees him as greater than Pele.

There is definitely more in place for footballers to achieve their potential now, which means the quality is higher and therefore outstanding performance to the level of a Messi is potentially harder to accomplish. Plus, even  for his time Maradona had a short career.
Re: Lionel Messi
My point is, Im talking about peak level-Maradona could get more out of his career, but was still unbelievable for many seasons.

In my eyes, Messi will always try to be a copy and that has always seemed to be the narrative. Even the way he poses in pictures seems to somewhat copy Maradona.

But people view this differently. Most Liverpool fans believe Gerrard or Dalglish is the best ever Liverpool players. I, personally believe the best player that has ever played for Liverpool is Luis Suarez. Its like with Maradona, Ive never seen one player being so extremely dominating compared to who they were playing against.

A player like Busquets has probably had a better career than Ronaldinho. Was he a better player? I would argue that there have been quite a few who have had better careers than players who were brilliant players.
